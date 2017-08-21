What should a UK foreign policy look like?

As we leave the EU the UK will be free to design a new foreign policy. Whilst it is true that the present Treaties allow an EU country to express a different view about a third country from the common EU line, it is becoming increasingly centralised with more resources being put into the EU diplomatic service and more loyalty expected to the EU High Representative’s view. In many areas, ranging from trade to climate change the UK and other member states have to accept the common line and allow the EU to lead. The UK is bound in to a trade policy by Treaty, and has to watch as the EU represents us at the WTO even though we have to pay a membership subscription to the WTO. There are many other bodies making standards and regulating business worldwide where the EU has taken over form the UK. When it comes to military intervention the UK and the others still have the power to decide for themselves whether to commit to common action or not.
The UK needs a new foreign policy not just to incorporate the areas the EU currently does for us, and the new freedoms we will have to shape a policy in our own national interest. We also need it to reflect on the problems caused by coalition and NATO actions in the Middle East and elsewhere in recent years. Many UK voters are critical of the UK’s policies this century, disliking the military interventions in Iraq, Afghanistan. Libya and Syria, and disliking the inability of the UK to argue its own case in matters like trade and energy to look after its own economic interests. Take back control was mainly articulated about migration, taxes and domestic laws, but it was also relevant to the conduct of foreign policy.
I wish to explore how we should use our new freedoms, and what we should learn from the military interventions of recent years, in a series of blog posts over the weeks ahead. Today I wish to start with the issue of what should be the main purpose of UK foreign and defence policy? I would propose that the main aims are
1. Creating friendly and positive relationships with our neighbours and partners, including promoting more free trade, more exchanges of ideas, investments, intelligence, cultural activities and the rest.
2. Having sufficient power to defend and protect the UK islands and our dependent territories, and sending clear messages of our resolve to protect ourselves should need arise.
3. Working with allies and partners to promote peace and prosperity worldwide, seeking conflict resolution and better economic development in troubled developing countries. Acting where we can make a difference for the better.
4. Recognising the limits to our abilities to reform or amend governments and their policies far from home. We are not to blame for all the ills of the world and cannot solve all the worlds problems.
5. Seeking mutual understanding with the major powers of the world, whilst being able in conjunction with our NATO allies to protect ourselves if diplomacy fails.
Indeed your five aims are spot on.
To do this we however we need a rather stronger economy and this needs cheaper energy, easy hire and fire and far less government, a sensible PM with a positive vision and far less red tape.
You number 2. “Having sufficient power to defend and protect the UK islands and our dependent territories, and sending clear messages of our resolve to protect ourselves should need arise.” is perhaps the most important. To do this we need to sort out millitary procurement. It currently seems to be run by total incompetents, fools, politicians or (even worse) people with connections to vested interests.
http://www.economistsforfreetrade.com/News/brexit-could-boost-uk-economy-by-135-billion-say-top-economists/
Including the sensible Patrick Minford. It would indeed and deregulation, a far more efficient (but smaller) government and cheaper energy would boost it far more. For a sensible defence policy we must have a sound economy. Hammond & May are clearly paddling and signalling totally the wrong direction of travel as usual.
Yes and that policy should have at it’s heart non aggression. No involvement in other countries affairs, no funding or aid to proxy wars, no troops stationed outside UK territory, no sanctions against anyone that hasn’t sanctioned us. Free trade with anyone that will do the same. Set an example for the good instead of for the bad.
As a public expression of aspirations, I expect your list is most adequate. As for our true foreign policy: –
We should be providing for energy and food security, by which is meant adequacy and assuredness of supply.
Let us recall that for five hundred years or so our foreign policy has for good reason and with good outcomes rested upon opposing the chief power in continental Europe and so we should be ready to confront the Evil Empire, especially as it seeks to lever its diplomatic strength under the direction of its oddly named External Action Service.
Beyond that, let us also recognize the belligerent use to which NATO has been put since its original purpose fell away. Is the British public ready to expend lives and materiel and wealth defending far away countries of which we know little except that they may very well have exhibited a bad attitude to Brexit?
Your point 3. is dangerously phrased as it admits the irresponsible Blairist doctrine of permitting UK military intervention anywhere and everywhere it can “make a difference”.
As a general point, the UK has been pulling others’ chestnuts out of the fire for too long and too frequently and for insufficient or no reward: let us have a foreign policy that stops that.
IMVHO – the main reason we have had so many conflicts is down to a lack of diplomacy – we need to rebuild what was once a great industry in this matter – not in the way that the EU operates, but with real dialogue to stop conflicts becoming wars.
Defence – Our armed forces have been savaged over the last 50 years – we need to rebuild, so that we are not seen as weak and ineffective – let’s have some pride back in our ability to protect ourselves.
Let’s not have a blanket approach to all countries – they should be treated each by their merits and problems – friendly relations yes, but we should not be seen as a benefit office.
“ Recognising the limits to our abilities to reform or amend governments and their policies far from home. We are not to blame for all the ills of the world and cannot solve all the worlds problems.” Can only agree with that.
There is no reason for diplomacy to fail – if it does, then someone somewhere is stirring up trouble for their own ends – find that someone and squash them. It’s called the third party law, where conflicts happen due to a third party causing friction.
Diplomacy has to be the name of the game, to promote our values, our commercial interests and to show we are friends – Embassies need to expand to reflect that they need to push our priorities rather being a clearing house for economic migrants.
The first step is to make the UK an economic behemoth and to do that we need a PM who doesn’t bend and placate to the liberal left at every turn
Surely the Conservative Party is able to find a neo-Thatcherite leader to implement policies that reduce tax, reduce the size of the State and roll back the influence of the left across all areas of State activity?
And yet we have to tolerate the insipid nonsense from May. What’s happened to the real leaders? People with vision rather than a left wing sop?
With the right policies post-EU the UK can become the next Taiwan but we must present an attractive destination for risk capital otherwise we will struggle.
The rise of the left will only scare away wealth creators. The Tories need to undermine and weaken the Labour party and to do that they need to cut off their funding. Abolish the opt-in system in the public sector and privatise the BBC and watch labour and their allies squeal. I resent my taxes being used
to pay the funding of the unions and labour