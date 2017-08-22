UK repays a little debt in July

The UK borrowing figures are coming out better than the Office of Budget Responsibility and some other forecasters have been suggesting. In July we had the first July surplus since 2002, at £0.2bn. This leaves borrowing at £22.8bn for the year to date. It seems likely the government will borrow less than the OBR forecast of £58.3 bn for the year as a whole.
The main reason given for a better performance was the increase in self assessment income tax receipts. Total revenues were up 3.4% whilst spending was up by 1.6%. The total stock of official debt stays at £1758 bn or 87.5% of GDP. The effective stock of debt is £1323 bn or 65.8% of GDP, as the state has bought in £435bn of the debt and now owes itself this money.
11 Comments
Ha ha ,..this is the Redwood method of debt calculation is it? Oddly similar to printing load of money , in fact identical . Hey John, I have an old monopoly set in the kids bedroom, alright if I go out and spend the pink ones ?
Reply Don’t be so silly. Have you read recent Fed policy statements?
Newmania, from that statement, you clearly have no idea about the workings of QE in UK/USA, unwinding positions in the longer term, or what ‘money printing’ is. If you are thinking of Zimbabwe/Venezuela, you go to the back of the class…..
zorro
What is your point? Surely net debt is the proper measure. It is regularly pointed out that c 1/2 of gross Japanese debt is owned by Japanese state owned entities, and therefore that the net position (although high) is much more sustainable than the gross figure suggests.
Doubtless there will be much gnashing of teeth at the BBC because of these figures. Weren’t they assured by Gideon that we would have had emergency budgets and recession/economic crisis. Soon they will be so cross that they will be knocking statues off plinths!
zorro
Osborne on radio 4 again this AM, talking his usual economic drivel, about the northern power house, expensive white elephant train lines and the likes. Why would anyone sensible apply to Manchester for an economics degree knowing they made him an honorary Professor? He hasn’t got a clue how to run an economy well.
£58 billion is still rather a lot per family, and that is only the increase in the debt. If only we had some sensible pro-growth, cheap energy, far smaller government policies from the gender pay & 15% stamp duty obsessed (and let kill the gig economy too) T May and P Hammond.
Revenue receipts would have been higher if a ) there had been a substantial reduction in stamp duties on property and b) a lower overall tax rate . Bring on these changes !.
Oh so the national debt is only 2 trillion quid rounded, and we are supposed to be happy
Meanwhile we keep giving money away to places with aircraft carriers that actually have planes on them (unlike our own) and nuclear weapons
I appreciate in the bubble this is news John, out here in the real world it just makes our country look like a joke
I shall not pretend to understand the figures ( answers ) put out by government or the OBR. I cannot see their “workings-out” which, after attending mathematics classes they must know they need to show or face detention and write a hundred lines ( do they still do that to kids? ) of ” I must put all my workings-out in the approved manner or my answers will be marked incorrect “. So, they know at the OBR they’ve been bad.
I hope this is not used by Mr Hammond as an excuse to start some new big spending.
The public sector banks still owe £300 billion, so it is £2,058 billion, 102% of GDP. In December 2009 the UK debt to GDP near trebled to 150%, two thirds of that was the Treasury “magic money tree” keeping the banks afloat. And you never felt a thing. The government didn’t go into the Bond market and borrow like crazy; it didn’t treble taxation either. It didn’t have to run a printer twenty four seven either. Magic!
At least you have figure right now of 65% of what owed to banks, institution, markets, and people, so why not deal with PFI, and get that rat out of the hole. Lots work to do in the tax system before leaving the EU.