Labour’s change of policy on the EU

This Parliament recently decided that the UK will leave the Customs Union and the single market when we leave the EU. That was approved by 322 to 101. The official Labour party could have voted against but chose not to. If they had voted against the motion would still have carried, but Parliament would have sent a more divided opinion to the EU. This clear vote followed the decisive vote of the previous Parliament to send the letter notifying them of our departure, which left the EU in no doubt of our intentions.
Does this latest statement that they now want to stay in the single market and customs union for a longer time truly represent the Leadership’s views? What do all those Remain voting Labour supporters make of this latest apparent flip flop? Presumably the aim was to try to weaken the government’s position just one day ahead of important talks with the EU, as a warm up to Mr Blair’s audience later in the week with the EU Commission on the same issue when he will doubtless want to argue for some kind of continued or watered down membership of the EU for a country which has democratically voted to leave.
The Opposition is making themselves an irrelevance on this important issue by flip flopping around following their sensible statements to back our leaving the EU after the referendum decision. Their weak and feeble changes will not in practice undermine the government’s resolve but is not designed to be helpful to the country they are meant to serve.
27 Comments
Labour moves towards “Norway”, as already predicted by Politico.eu about two weeks ago:
“There is a black hole at the center of the Brexit negotiations — hard-liners can kick and scream, but it’s sucking everyone into its gravitational pull. Its name is transition, and its shape is Norway.” (Politico.eu, 14-8-17)
Oddly , I thought Blair wasn’t PM any more – or even in Parliament so why are the EU talking to him when he has no official opinion?
Labour’s change of position doesn’t surprise me in the least. They are a shambles who change policies about as often as I change my socks.
To me, this is subverting the will of the people. No wonder Blair was so keep to repeal the treason laws…
Sterling’s decline is a reflection of a future economic weakness it is not a reflection of a future economic prosperity
The FT carries an interesting piece this weekend. The UK is now playing host to around 1,000 North Korean refugees. The most common reason for claiming asylum is that they find it hard to settle down on in South Korea. Just in case anybody thinks that it is just the Labour party that is incoherent. https://www.ft.com/northkoreansnewmalden
Looks as if they are after the young vote again. This should concentrate the minds of the Government’s Brexit negotiating and PR Team.
It’s wrong to describe it as ‘Labour’s change of policy on the EU’, because unfortunately for British politics Labour has no policy on this matter as we have seen over the past couple of years. Being half hearted, mealy mouthed and blowing with the wind about such an important issue as brexit as demonstrated by the Labour leadership up until now hardly counts as policy.
So looking at it in another way, it could be that Labour is belatedly planning to get into the fray and that might be a good thing, even belatedly, and maybe under Sir Keir Starmer something can be done but please spare us from thicko comrades Corbyn and McDonald
The governments negotiation team have to be very very firm with their demands no matter what the opposition says.
Clearly the opposition are all trying all they can to betray the peoples wishes and water down and lengthen our negotiation stance and procedure, this sort of treachery in trying to undermine the Governments and our Nations position should be treated with the contempt it deserves.
But:
Somehow I have a worrying feeling that Mrs May will cave in under pressure, I only hope I am wrong and that she and her team stand strong.
Keep up the pressure JR we need a simple and effective agreement by the Spring of 2019, we do not want a drawn out and complicated arrangement.
I see it is reported in the newspapers that Aston Martin are delighted with their trading position after Brexit.
It appears whilst they thought we may vote to Remain in the EU they had contingency plans on standby in case the vote was to Leave.
They have thus put their plans in place, and are already reporting a record trading year.
Just shows what can be done if you plan properly.
The problem is John, a lot of your party agree with them especially Hammond.
If after March 19th 2019 we are still in the CU and SM paying into EU coffers and having free movement, your party will be relegated to the history books and quite rightly so.
The answer to all doubters is to articulate the positive advantages of leaving the EU without a trade deal in simple reasonably believable everyday language.
Unless those advantages political and economic taken together are compelling I worry that at the end of the day we will remain in the EU in some shape or form.
Is this because the Labour party is being more realistic with the changing circumstances as the negotiations evolve?
Doe it potentially make sense to have a second referendum, when we know what the real outcome of the Brexit negotiations are going to look like?
!7 million voted for Brexit, 16 million voted to remain and 13 million did not vote at all, does this make a second referendum, when we know all the details, totally unrealistic?
By Flip flopping at least Labour is at last starting to get serious about this matter. A lot is talked about democracy and the vote, but unfortunately it could be that some matters are too important to be left for the people to decide. Just my opinion
Sadly there are the likes of Grieve, Soubry, Clarke and others in your party, not to mention Hammond and Rudd, who will be heartened by all this nonsense. Their intention is to keep the UK in the EU by one means or another in the face of the result of a referendum they were party to calling.. Like the EU democracy is anathema to them.You need to rally your troops to ensure they don’t succeed.
No-one should be surprised about the Labour about turn . There is no more consistency in their policies now than there was before . If the wind blows in one direction you can bet your life they will follow it .
Judging from reports today, the Labour aim is to ‘of course have regard to the referendum result’ whilst keeping us in the EU for an indeterminate period, hoping to persuade enough Tory MPs to join their campaign. Labour Remain MPs also intend to time parliamentary votes on the Repeal legislation for maximum inconvenience to DUP MPs.
This kind of thing is what I’ve always been afraid of with the lengthy Article 50 process. Furthermore, eventually there’ll be another recession in the UK which will give the excuse to remain because ‘to leave now would be to take the UK over the cliff edge’.
We’ll have to hope Labour has miscalculated the urge for democracy in our country, although that won’t be measured again until the next General Election. If we somehow don’t get to leave the EU in 2019 there will be many people who will take the view that there is no point ever again voting in a General Election.
Now you can see why politicians are held in such low esteem!!!
The 2 main parties both playing silly games:
On the one hand a flip-flopping T May; for what it’s worth, intellectually wedded to Remain but says she’ll smooth the way out of the EU.
On the other hand Corbyn, intellectually wedded to Leaving but playing games with his friends in Labour to be everybody’s friend.
Libdems, the only true Remainers
UKIP, the only true Leavers.
I’m afraid your party are also making a meal out of a simple choice for the EU:
Free trade or tariffs?
The Opposition is flip flopping? I admire John Redwood’s sense of humour belonging to a party with a leader who flip flops daily.
Well ,Mr Corbyn will be thinking about his own position . He was against joining in the first place. Mr Blair argued on another blog site many years ago that he did not want to represent the UK in Europe.
Keir Starmer is shamefully giving aid and comfort to our opponents in the withdrawal negotiations; he might as well go and join the EU side where his heart truly lies.
They are floundering to be different. What they want is a contradiction in that the UK cannot belong to the single market and customs union while fulfilling the demand of the referendum. Even if it were possible it would defeat our desire to be free to trade with the rest of the World. They and the Lib/Dems are just playing politics because they have nothing concrete to offer.
Obviously, the Conservatives have never ever flip flopped? How tiring at times must it be to be JR?
Off topic but relating to grade inflation GCSEs/A levels.
A relative just got a string of A* GCSEs and – wait for it – 2 A** GCSEs.
What next ? A*** ???
All the more reason to walk away now and go straight to WTO terms.
Brexiteers would then be in control of proceedings and the EU would be the supplicants.
Remainers and doubters would be past their sell-by dates.
It’s simply naked opportunism in my view. Remain supporters who voted Labour will love it that the party is attempting to water down Brexit. Will the blue collar Brexit voting Labourites from the North, Midlands and Wales hold grudges come election time; fingers crossed; but I wouldn’t bank on it.
Labour needed some clarity on its position, it was looking ridiculous with the level of contradictory statements; now it has it. I don’t think Corbyn is that passionate on the issue either way, although he’s clearly a sceptic. Right now he’s passionate about getting the keys to number 10 and inflicting his special style of hardcore socialism on the country. A whole career in the wilderness and right now he and his ilk can smell power, something a few years ago would have been laughed out of the Labour Party.
Pray that the Anna Soubrie Remainer fanatics of the Conservative Party don’t put aside their manifesto commitments or put too much pressure on the government for concessions and bring the whole thing crashing down.
Also if someone could clarify; the EU won’t accept a transition deal until the financial settlement is agreed or at least sufficient progress has been made? And this would put the cabosh on and kind of interim agreement involving the single market? If so I have a glass of wine in my hand and would like to propose a toast to continued EU greed and unreasonableness.
Thank you John, for the rather watered down, politically correct comment….and I can understand why?
However, people will most probably read between the lines and clearly see another deplorable, puerile, treacherous stab in the back of the electorate!
What a very sad state of affairs our Political class have become. I thought we had seen the worst of these fugaciously dishonest politicians, but they never cease to surprise me with their slippery duplicitous behaviour.
Blair is a poisonous, pernicious presence in British politics. Democracy has delivered its verdict on the UK’s membership of the anti-democratic EU and still he tries to circumvent the wishes of the people.
The man leaves a sour, sickening taste in the mouth