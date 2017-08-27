The good things we can do as soon as we leave the EU – lets cut green taxes and much more

One of the extraordinary things about the main Opposition parties in the Commons and much of the UK establishment is their failure to engage in working out all the good things we will be able to do as soon as we can make our own laws, set our own taxes and spend our own money.
One of the areas I identified and pursued before the referendum was the question of tax cuts that are illegal under EU law. There seemed to be near universal support for the abolition of VAT on sanitary products, so I trust that repeal will go through the Commons easily as soon as we are free. There was no opposition to the idea that we should abolish VAT on green products. Currently we have to charge VAT on controls for boilers and heating systems, on draught excluders, insulators and much else that can cut fuel bills. I hope a Conservative Chancellor will propose an early removal of these charges which impede reducing needless fuel use and keep more people on low incomes struggling to pay the fuel bills. I am disappointed that the Green party does not make a bigger noise against these taxes on fuel saving.
A more expensive item is VAT on domestic heating fuel itself. We are not allowed to remove this all the time we remain in the EU. Given the political sensitivity about fuel bills and the general view in the country that they are too high, removing this tax charge would make a welcome inroad into this difficulty.
Then there is the question of spending levels. Both sides agreed there would be substantial savings of contributions when we left, though there was a long and largely pointless debate over whether you should look mainly at the gross or the net figure. I would like us to leave and cease all payments by the end of March 2019, and would like to see some of the savings announced as extra spending on health and social care in the March 2018 budget ahead of departure.
We can reform our fishing policy to reclaim and improve our fishing grounds. We can design a farming policy that promotes more home grown food. There are so many opportunities. It is high time we had a proper debate about the upside to becoming a self governing country.
How about we leave any savings made in Taxpayers’ pockets instead? Individuals know better how to spend their hard earned money than Politicians or Civil Servants ever can. Many may even decide to invest in Private Medical Insurance, thereby relieving the State-sponsored medical monopoly, the NHS of some of its burdon, or open a Private pension fund, resulting in a more prosperous, independent retirement. However they decide to dispose of their money, it will stimulate the economy, to the benefit of all of us.
Dear Liam–Agreed–Instead of the inevitably trumped-up phony arguments between Parties (it is the nature of the beast) about which particular tax to reduce or drop it seems unarguable to me that Way To Go is reduction in the Standard Rate. What would be not to like?
Indeed and lets stop all the damaging subsidies for the rent seeking purveyors of green crap. Let them get it working and competitive than people will buy it without any tax payer bribes for moronic schemes like imported bio fuels, pv and wind.
I see that “lets piss tax pauers money down the drain” HS2 is already causing huge disruption to trains today with Euston shut for the weekend. Why can no one in government think or do sums? Not their money so what do they care.
“Single Market” does not exist: it is in fact supported by two pillars. The EU/EEA is just one of them.
You can do nearly all of the above when we leave the Single Market (as agreed) and join the European Free Trade Area.
One of the major problems with the current drift is that, at midnight on 30/3/2019 we become a third country – outside all trade with the Common Market.
Inside the EFTA/EEA we remain a full EEA member but get free of the CAP, CFP and ECJ.
Taxes are fixed inside the EFTA countries, not by the new EU Finance Minister (already in the pipeline) and, of course, our contributions are much reduced too.
I simply cannot understand why this so obvious solution, which includes a solution to the Irish border question, has not been adopted.
Can anyone out there explain?
Yes, but as you never listen it’s not worth bothering.
Mike, It seems the Remains are completely, and oddly, desperate to remain under the control of the EU in some fashion. In almost a last ditch measure you advocate EU control by fax as happens as a result of the EEA agreement with some EFTA countries.
There is nothing terribly difficult about being independent of the EU. Most of the world is not in the EU (164 countries, counting EFTA nations as controlled by the EU). There is absolutely no reason why we should not be the 165th.
Can anyone out there explain why Remains fear freedom and independence so much?
Yes – It is time:
– time we started to think for ourselves;
– time to use taxation effectively;
– time we created our own future, devoid of dogma.
JR – you have touched on some things that need to change – but to be honest, these are just the tip of the iceberge… we need so much more – in fact, we need a Blueprint for our future
Let’s show that we are taking back full control of our country by putting down a design that we can work towards – and that would include everything from infrastructure, to education, and how we as a country make better use of the pool of talent that retiree’s could provide.
OH YES, It is time for that debate….
–
Well, it seems the eurofederalists have finally won the battle in the Labour party:
https://www.theguardian.com/global/2017/aug/26/labour-calls-for-lengthy-transitional-period-post-brexit
and so thanks to Theresea May throwing away her Commons majority in an unnecessary general election urged upon her by Jean-Claude Juncker:
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/jun/10/election-nicky-morgan-theresa-hard-brexit
it may turn out that none of these desirable things are possible for four to six years:
“In a move that positions it decisively as the party of “soft Brexit”, Labour will support full participation in the single market and customs union during a lengthy “transitional period” that it believes could last between two and four years after the day of departure, it is to announce on Sunday.”
Or maybe they will never be possible, until the EU decides they should be possible.
Of course there’s always the possibility that Labour will switch back; that might be more likely if David Davis could just get his PR act together and launch an effective mass media counter-attack to the ongoing pro-EU anti-Brexit propaganda campaign.
You should go to the BBC and explain this positive outlook. Oh! wait a moment. The Beeb doesn’t do positive Brexit ……………
Yes I too hope that the individual can be made to feel better off through the tax regime and that industry is given every incentive to invest and succeed in the World market place post Brexit.
VAT was introduced because we joined the EEC now EU. Surely it should be repealed now we are leaving?
Dear Andy–Makes sense to me
You could also cut the unemployment count by a fifth by simply taking control of the border and determining who should actually be here. However I do not believe the Conservative party has any serious intention of ever doing this.
Consumers NOT business should be our main concern.
We must end protectionism . Why should consumers be forced to pay more than the world market price for things. Why should uncompetitive industries be protected from competition at the expense of consumers.
If we want highly productive industry protectionism must end. Propping up industry is a recipe for suboptimal economic performance.
The government is already spending more than its income. Its income will go down as the UK economy is damaged by the disruption of leaving the EU. We will probably end up paying large amounts to the EU, we may even have a continuing payment to the EU for the extent of the transition period, which could drag on for years into the future. There will be extra demands on the government’s money for all the new arrangements for customs, regulators, trade negotiations, etc.
There will be no reduction in VAT as a result of Brexit. It’s not wise to count chickens when there is little change of them being hatched.
Our politicians need to devote serious attention to the practicalities of leaving the EU or, much better, to convincing the electorate that they made a mistake in voting for Brexit and should change their minds.
We need to convince Remoaners who from top to bottom will not respect democracy that they should go and live in an EU country. Who knows, we may offer them temporary seasonal jobs back on our farms picking turnips. They will need an extra bob or two living in most EU nations. They are poor lot.
It isn’t just the main opposition parties John who don’t think we can exist outside the EU. As you well know, there are many in your own party who given the chance would thwart the will of the British people given the chance and carry on being governed by Brussels.
As for a Tory Chancellor doing good things when we leave. That would be true, if only we had a Tory Chancellor. As far as I can see, the party calling itself ‘Conservative’ is stuffed with socialists.
When you say we can reform our fishing policy, do you mean Scotland, Wales, NI and the UK seeing as many in Government have promised to repatriate even more powers back to Holyrod, Cardiff, Stormont and London? In other words the Scots, Welsh & NI Parliaments and the UK Parliament but as usual no mention of any powers at all for England. Does that mean the Scots, Welsh & NI will decide, as with so many other things, their own fishing policy but England’s will continue to be decided by MPs from across the whole UK? If so, that is surely a recipe for disaster. How about using some of the money saved in contributions to give the English a fairer deal – equal funding for instance? Your party, you know, the one which would not exist without England, could perhaps use it to STOP their blatant discrimination against England’s young, sick and elderly!!
@ JoolsB
Well said
Brexit likely will be followed by myriad missed opportunities arising from the myopia and indolence and stupidity of the UK establishment. A government department should be created to plan measures for when our liberation comes.
Another example of what ought to be done is provided by scientific research, where swift and liberal procedures for issuing work permits to researchers and (importantly) their spouses or partners would do much to make plain how nonsensical were the claims about the death of British science post Brexit from Remainer enthusiasts, some even eminent in the research community.
Removing VAT on fuel bills and green products doesn’t go far enough John even though I am sure it would be welcomed by the public in general. Removing the carbon floor tax on gas and removing the subsidies for polluting bio mass, solar and expensive incentives for wind would be a better option. The budget for all these things has far exceeded what the government intended and the costs are rising. Every farmer we know in our area and I can assure you there are many, are jumping on the bio mass wagon and heating areas of their farms that do not require heating. All they are doing is counting the pounds that come in from it and we all have to pay for this. The government needs to get a grip and realise just what is going on on a grand scale. Until then, we cannot compete economically with other countries for manufacturing. South East Australia has the highest prices for electricity because of their renewables rate, Germany is fast catching up and the UK isn’t far behind.
Agree we need to look to capitalise on the future opportunities, not moan about the past.
Shame so many MP’s cannot seem to move onwards and forwards.
I see the Labour Party have got themselves confused even more with their statement this morning about remaining in the single Market and Customs union for an undefined period.
Thus agreeing to remain in the EU in all but name.
Will there be a March 2018 budget? I thought they were moving to the Autumn?
Your post today coincides with with Sir Keir Starmer back-tracking on Labour’s position and perpetuating this myth of ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ Brexits. It’s important for the Government to stick to its guns to secure the smoothest, speediest, least costly departure, none of which should require ‘softening’ our approach at all.
Good morning.
And what about doing the things that we can do whilst still being in the EU ? Such as reducing both EU and non-EU immigration ? I state this because, it is in the governments ability to control, certainly the latter, but it refuses to do so. It is this refusal and the fact that this is a faux-Conservative government that leads me to doubt much of what our kind host says. I have not doubt about the sincerity of hosts words, but he is not the one making all the decisions.
VAT On fuel, and not just on home heating, brings in much revenue. How is this possible going to be replaced ? You can save more by getting rid of the Green Levy / Tax that our own parliament voted for and, this currently parliament and government currently support. Again, many words but not one sign of a deed to be done.
We cannot keep blaming the EU for just about everything when, it is our own government that is causing much harm to the nation. Leaving the EU will only, and quite rightly, place the sole burden of blame on our elected representatives. But are they up to the job post BREXIT ? Me thinks not.
I am getting increasingly concerned that the ‘remainers’ are winning the media war. Even this morning we are hearing all about labours position on the single market as the lead item on Radio 4.
I understand that the conservative negotiating position needs to be kept close and not talked about in the media in case it alerts those in Brussels what our position is but I think a good PR company is needed to get these excellent points out into mainstream media and make the remainers think a bit. I mean, who could argue against the points you’ve made?
I hope David Davis holds firm but with the BBC constantly negative I have the occasional wobble!
I would like us to leave and cease all payments by the end of March 2019, and would like to see some of the savings announced as extra spending on health and social care in the March 2018 budget ahead of departure.
I didn’t think there were to be any more March budgets or did I get that wrong.
On the subject of VAT, I suggest a priority should be a zero rate on domestic services and building work. Having moved into a new house recently, a big part of the decision on who to engage depends on whether the business charges VAT. This puts the small business at an unfair disadvantage compared with the sole trader.
More pie in the sky, the sands are shifting and we are in fact going nowhere, reality has finally dawned, and how to get out of this dreadful mess that is brexit is the big puzzle of the day for all enlightened and well meaning leaders, both political and business.
When we voted in 2016 the true depth and scope of the pro’s and con’s of what we were about was not laid out in an open and honest way and so the people were deceived by Tory knaves, dreamers, and by UKIP losers with nothing else left to lose, and also the ones who got their daily dose from the rag press. Then add in the swathe of disgruntled disillusioned old ie. the retired who were in their prime way back in the 1950’s and have long wished for the days of glory back- but no one was speaking or thinking of the young or planning for the future and how things would be, or could be? well now we know.
D Davis and his team understands full well of the problem we face now as does the PM and next week and the coming months will tell a lot. the central point is that we are much much too intertwined with the EU and with EU European institutions to make that clean break that some of us would like. Cherry picking the best points of Europe like importing BMW’s without paying extra taxes and french wines etc etc and then on the side acquiring new global trade deals to compensate for the remainder is a non runner and realistically we just have to get used to a new relationship with the EU, whatever it is going to be. By now our negotiators know we cannot escape altogether from the ECJ, or the restriction on the freedom of movement of EU peoples, and there is not going to be a hard Irish border either as politically it would put us back into the 1970’s.
So here’s looking to the future- we can of course always opt for the cliff edge, but at what cost?
The so called ‘Cliff edge’ sounds good to me.
Try selling to the young people of Japan, China, India etc the idea that they should open their borders to all and sundry and surrender their sovereignty to an unelected dypsomaniac in Brussels and they would believe you to be insane; of course, the governments of those countries would never tolerate the grooming of their young by an enemy within to believe in the destrucion of their country, its history, and traditions.
Try to free your mind from all this nonsensical doom and gloom; our future will be as an independent sovereign state, like the 160-0dd other independent sovereign states around the world outside the EU proto-federation.
You are quite right that these are all things that could and should be done when we leave the EU. The question is, will they be done? I think it is very unlikely the present government will give most of them any consideration. We need a different Prime Minister and a very different Chancellor.
There are so many ridiculous controls and regulations that have come from our being a part of the EU – almost too many to mention . Those that John has highlighted today effect each and every one of us ; I hope that we can rid ourselves of them in March 2019 .
If we were French we would have disregarded anything that we considered not in our interest and simply got on with our ordinary day to day lives ; as a law respecting country we now face the possibility of a ” Fine ” when we leave – this on top of the huge contributions we have made year on year . The EU has failed for many years to have its accounts ” signed off ” by its Auditors – obviously it has imbibed in forms of ” assistance ” and ” payments ” that have failed scrutiny . We should NOT subscribe a further penny until all of its dubious history has been revealed and OKd .
Well said Bert!!
Nesh is a good word we used in Yorkshire more than now.Taxation is bad. But insulating and heating homes in the UK much of the year should only be used when entertaining a snowflake from the LibDems.
Dear John: I would like to thank you for holding the line all these years; and despite a tide of confusion and opposition, patiently setting out what COULD come of Britain getting back on course. I can well see that at times you must feel overwhelmed and exasperated, even by some of the comments here. It is a pity you could only have fulfilled this role from the back-bench, as the place where, for the time being, you can make the most impact. Keep going, and don’t be deflected from your path.
The public wished the government “to get on with it” for twelve months following the Referendum vote.
What followed were tri-weekly iffy soundbites from Mrs May. We wondered “Does she really mean we’re leaving?” Then she decided on an election, wishing greater involvement by the DUP. Then her sad face was metamorphosed on the box with the cheerful lineaments of Mr Hammond which would be good for ship scuttling if Johnny Korea ventures his elastic-band powered fleet into Scapa Flow.
We the great British public could ask of our Leaving the EU “Where’s the beef?” We know where it is, not here. Hopefully it is not on Dutch egg farms . Then again, if the beef isn’t there we could have already eaten it with a side-salad of Nothing to Worry About.