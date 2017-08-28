The UK can easily calculate the exit bill – it’s nothing

We hear that Mr Barnier wants the UK to set out its calculation of the exit bill. That’s easy. The bill is zero. Nothing. Zilch.
I read that Mr Barnier thinks we owe them £66bn. So he needs to present his draft bill, and the UK can explain why it’s a load of nonsense. There is no Treaty article requiring a departing member state to pay extra for the period after it has left. The UK did not receive a present or rebate on joining to take account of the liabilities existing members had entered into before we were sitting round the table, so why would there be one in reverse when we leave? The EU has had plenty of notice of our departure so they can adjust their 2020 budgets accordingly.
Many of us who just want to leave thought about recommending that the UK simply legislate in the UK Parliament to leave and go. That would be well within our constitutional rights and in accordance with our wish to take back control. We agreed to make a big gesture to the EU to go along with the Treaty over the matter of leaving, knowing that left us exposed to having to pay additional regular contributions to the EU up until the date of departure. The EU wants more. We have already been very generous. Doubtless the EU will want to spin the talks out for the maximum permitted two years to pocket more of our money.
I read that Labour now wants to undermine the UK’s position by arguing to pay the EU more money for longer. It’s always good to see the Opposition sign up to very unpopular policies. Parliament will not I trust vote for that act of self abuse, when we need the money to spend on domestic priorities.
Your comments this morning John are like music to my ears. Straightforward and bluntly put. Just what we are all thinking. Why, or why aren’t there more of you in the cabinet? I feel Labour just want to appease everyone and I am hoping against hope it doesn’t work for them. Let’s just get on with it before we blow it.
“The UK did not receive a present or rebate on joining to take account of the liabilities existing members had entered into before we were sitting round the table, so why would there be one in reverse when we leave?”
The precedent here is Austria joining the EU in 1995. That country immediately became a net contributor but the wider budget was not recalculated and existing net contributors were never compensated for the new funds Austria was providing.
The reverse circumstance will be the case when the UK leaves. It will leave a hell of a hole in the EU budget but if Davies et al use Austria as precedent the UK exit bill could be nil.
I hope our Prime Minister and her negotiation team agrees with you JR.
We do not need to negotiate to leave at all.
The only negotiation which is needed, is if we want to try to get an arrangement which is thought to be better than WTO rules, or to agree on co-operative projects.
How about informing Mr Barnier we have had enough of this nonsense, there is absolutely no way we will cave into their unreasonable demands and are leaving . . . . . . . . . Today.
But are our negotiators up to the mark to and firmly stand their ground? Sadly I think not.
The only thing they have got to negotiate is amongst themselves is: Who will be last through the door as they leave and will they please close it.
If the media is to be even partly believed the EU is well on its way too falling apart as different countries are waking up to what and who the EU is really all about.