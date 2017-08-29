How we agreed to leave the EU

I find it extraordinary that people still write in here criticising me for not recommending withdrawal from the EU during the last century. As I have explained, as a democrat I accepted the verdict of the 1975 referendum to belong to a common market. That meant I did not keep on campaigning for a cause which was lost. I did keep criticising the EEC/EUU for moving further and further away from the common market people thought they had voted for. I did with others seek to create an opposition to the EU’s more dangerous and undesirable policies. In the 1980s that meant trying unsuccessfully to stop UK membership of the Exchange Rate Mechanism, and in the 1990s successfully campaigning and writing books to stop the UK joining the Euro. In the first decade of this century I worked as part of the official opposition to oppose the treaties of Nice, Amsterdam and Lisbon which took the EU far beyond the common market of the 1975 referendum.
It was while helping the Conservatives form a Eurosceptic policy and argue the case against the new Treaties in Parliament that I and some others decided we had to help get the UK out of the EU. It was obvious it was going swiftly in a direction that had not been approved by the 1975 referendum and was likely to prove unpopular with the voters. Our task was made more difficult by the Labour government and establishment presentation of all the centralising changes as having no more significance than an edition of the Beano. Anyone who stood against these moves had to be personally vilified and marginalised in case their reasoned objections gained wider support.
The arrival of UKIP on the scene made things more difficult. I had many arguments with contributors to this site, and with correspondents around the country who wanted me to join UKIP. I refused to for two good reasons. The first was I do not agree with all their policies. The second, more important, was that I saw them making the task of getting us out of the EU more difficult, not easier. I explained that there was an easier route than expecting the public to elect a UKIP government. I always thought it unlikely the public would elect a single UKIP MP let along the 330 it would need to do the job of leaving the EU. As it turned out the public did once vote for one UKIP MP in a General election, one more than I expected. He was a former Conservative MP with his own following who promptly fell out with the UKIP leadership who did not like his views on a number of topics.
I pointed out those of us who wanted to leave had to do 3 difficult things. First, we had to help secure the election of a Conservative government. Second, we had to persuade that government to hold a referendum. Third, we had to win that referendum. As things worked out we were able to use the partial Conservative victory in 2010 to good effect. During the 2010 Parliament we built support amongst Conservative MPs for a referendum. When we demonstrated rebel voting strength at more than 100 with convincing prospects of commanding a majority in the Parliamentary party for a referendum Mr Cameron decided to make it official policy to hold one. He saw the strength of our case and realised that we could get the voting strength to replace him as leader if he was deaf to the cause. It was entirely the position inside the Conservative party that we were arguing about to secure the referendum. We did not sit around discussing how to deal with UKIP, as many of us agreed with their main aim of quitting the EU.
United the Conservatives went into the 2015 election offering the important popular vote on the EU. The rest is better understood history.
You’re doing an excellent job of work Mr Redwood which no doubt explains why those embittered pro-EU souls feel the need to transfer their grievances onto anti-EU politicians like yourself
Anti-EU tory MPs have one task. It is to threaten and cajole this PM and her Chancellor to get us out of the EU in its entirety. If the Tories lose the next election and, god forbid, Marxist labour achieve power we may never get to leave the EU.
Thanks for your efforts
Good Morning,
The MSM is enjoying reporting on the misunderstanding over the ‘exit fee’. It should be clear by now to all that the only issue Mr. Barnier is tasked achieve is a substantial number; even Mrs. Merkel is apparently waiting on tenterhooks. It would therefore behove Mr. Davis to make it widely and publicly known that he is happy to discuss ANY topic EXCEPT any gratuitous payment. Surely the lives of the citizens living here, the Irish border, the security of EU nations is more important than mere money….. or perhaps not.
I largely agree with the above, but without UKIP we would never have been given a referendum by the Tories. Furthermore we were only finally given a referendum because Cameron & Osborne thought they could win it. Albeit by sloping pitch, sending out absurd, one sided leaflets of lies and by threatening a punishment budget, should the voters dare not to obey.
Even now I have no confidence that we will really leave under the socialist ex(?) remainer and general dope May. Surely the Tories cannot limp on much longer under broken compass May?
May too played a large part in these lies assuring voters “we have of of our borders as we are outside Schengen” she clearly know this to be a blatant lie. Unless by “control” she meant just waving everyone through. As Home secretary she also colluded for years in the “net migration down the the tens of thousands deception”.
In addition to the referendum result, the Referendum Act, the vote on Art 50 and the recent general election, we must not forget that David Cameron won an unexpected majority because he offered a referendum.
How much democracy does Newmaniac intrnd to ignore ?
Whilst I do not have any argument with you about what happened within the Conservative Party, you surely have to admit that the European election results which were won By UKIP under the leadership of Nigel Farage made your task an awful lot easier.
Farage was give a huge amount of air time by the media, and captured Social media because he was absolutely clear in his views, he in effect terrified Cameron into listening to some of his backbenchers to promise a referendum which he thought he would never haver to deliver.
I would certainly agree UKIP could be seen perhaps as a one man, one aim party, but the success of it in getting its points across in a simple no nonsense manner through the voice of Farage can never be underestimated.
It was the voting system which defeated UKIP, not Conservative policies.
JR: “That meant I did not keep on campaigning for a cause which was lost.”
And there you have it!** from, so to speak, the horses mouth.
Redwood was never ‘anti European Union’ just anti bits of it.
He was always on board with Edward Heath’s program to submerge the UK into the EU.
And that’s why the UK independence party, or some other manifestation, was necessary.
**He would have been on Hitlers side in 1940, ‘there is no point fighting Mr Hitler, he owns most of Europe, the battle for Europe has been decided and much of the BEF has been surrounded and captured.
We might as well just come to terms with Mr Hitler.
Reply What unpleasant nonsense. As a democrat I accepted the public’s wish to form a common market. As a Eurosceptic I opposed anyhting that went beyond that aim.
It is becoming evident to me that the transition phase now being talked about represents a serious threat to our leaving the EU. If Eurosceptic Tory MP’s do not impose themselves and force the PM’s hand then this country WILL NEVER LEAVE THE EU
The transition phase must be time limited and legislated for. If it’s nothing more than a timetable or a promise then the referendum victory will have meant nothing
A circumvention of democracy and the wishes of the British people is now underway led by Labour and other pro-EU forces
It is incumbent upon decent politicians like you Mr Redwood and your anti-EU colleagues to almost threaten to ensure we achieve fulfilment of the wishes expressed last year by a majority of the British people
Thank you JR for making your position clear, again.
The BBC in the last day or so says Mr Barnier and his EU negotiating stance is very clear and the UK’s is a mess.”He has told us what we must do! Well that’s sorted then.
Ultimately, it was Cameron’s fear of losing seats to UKIP which forced his hand on the referendum.
Reply Simply not true! I was at the meetings.
Amusingly, ironically, I came to this website in order to sense-check my recollection that you have sneered and jeered at the EU for more than 30 years. As someone who would not style himself either Brexiter or Remainer, but who tires of the remorseless online drone from Brexiters that Remainers complain all the time, I wanted the name of someone who has moaned for a generation.
Imagine, then, my surprise to see you claiming not to have challenged EU membership since 1975! What a jolly idea! What larks! How come I know who you are then?
But then you always were good with words, managing as you do to claim Conservative unity in 2015, or that you were simply being democratic in not challenging the 1975 referendum result, and so on. Still, you at least were not guilty of Boris’ fanciful claims or Farage’s weasel insinuations about immigration, I grant you that.
So let’s give it 10 years. Let’s reassess in 2026 how well Britain is doing outside the EU. It too will have changed beyond all recognition by then of course, so it should be fascinating. And let’s see who gets the last laugh then,
Reply Why do you bother to come on here to make such huge misrepresentations of what I have said and done?
Very sound and sensible, Mr Redwood, though it would be better were you to acknowledge the achievement of UKIP/Nigel Farage in raising the profile, the presence, the pressure for a referendum to such a degree that it could not be deferred any longer. Let’s face it: the great majority of Labour and Conservative MPs were opposed to a referendum. Genuinely “EU-sceptic” Tories were always thin on the ground. The Tories collectively spent decades equivocating about the EU and bitching from the sidelines, while doing nothing substantive. Even Margaret Thatcher, the most effective PM in my lifetime, failed to achieve much beyond the rebate – and she signed up to Maastricht. We have UKIP and Nigel Farage to thank for achieving what she and her Party failed to do.
Mr Redwood, every single person in UK wants us to stay in the Common Market and to continue as we are because we mostly lead comfortable lives with full supermarkets, lots of cars and most of us in lovely houses. Immigrants do a lot of the unpleasant work for us and although we grumble we are pretty content really (compared with a lot of Africans/Greeks/Romanians/Texans/Venezuelans).
Nobody wants Brexit to mess this up.
M. Barnier seems determined to do just that. Mr Davis has nothing much to argue with and Ireland and the “divorce settlement” are not going to be solved either.
Please could you explain exactly what is wrong with the EFTA/EEA interim?
Reply we voted to take back control of our borders, our money and above all of our laws. You cannot do this inside the bodies you talk of.
Well, with a personal history of being not only a member of UKIP but a branch chairman it’s unlikely I will agree that our withdrawal from the EU could or would have happened without the intervention of UKIP … however that is all in the past, against the odds we won the referendum last year and what matters now is that we join together to defeat the traitorous Remoaners who are seeking to neutralise the referendum result.
I’m not talking about all of those whose judgement led them to voted to stay in the EU, I’m talking about a very small, utterly despicable, extreme minority of that 16.1 million, just those whose primary loyalty is to the EU not the UK, who actively campaigned to deceive the mass of voters and who will simply not accept their defeat.
The fact that some of these traitors are sitting in our national Parliament is something which will need to be addressed in the future, and especially with regard to the unelected legislators-for-life in the House of Lords.
All of this history now seems irrelevant as we move towards a lengthy transition period and expensive exit. The simple, clean Brexit now appears to have been kicked into the long grass with DD trapped between Mr Hammond and Mr Barnier. A leap and a bound escape from this situation is needed.
More pointless red tape, costs and misguided nonsense lumped on to companies in relation to pay reporting announced today from this socialist May government. Private businesses belong to shareholders so empower the shareholders with better mechanisms to enable them to control executive pay and fire incompetent bosses far more easily and cheaply. The problem is a failure of shareholder democracy and the the misguided over protection of employees with a legal maze.
She suggest a public register to name and shame plus a worker’s representative on company boards. What a daft, misguided, socialist dope she is. Such a complete failure to understand the realities of business or economics. In general you should be changing things to ensure fewer lawyers and less red tape, not even more.
The post has come early today, and I find that we have a peremptory demand for payment of some uncertain total for various unspecified reasons. It just says:
“Although you’ve paid us vast sums in the past we think you still owe us a lot more, so we want you to say how much you are willing to offer us in full and final settlement of these debts, which we do not plan to itemise or justify at present.”
I wonder if anybody could advise: should we just pay up, or should we demand to know exactly what we are being expected to pay for, or what?
It seems a bit like blackmail, should we take the letter to the police?
But UKIP did get a lot of votes, enough to swing an election if they all went in one direction.
The truth is that without UKIP’s contribution there would have been no referendum, and even if there had been it would have been lost.
Of course a bit of grace from UKIP would be nice- no way could they have brought about a referendum or won it on their own.
We continue to be very grateful for all of your previous and current work on strategy. Perceptions of reality matter now more than ever and they are being created by our media and Brussels with its ”the UK needs to be realistic, the clock is ticking” type statements. The Government needs to counter this by moving more explicitly into planned delivery of the arrangements for EU departure assuming continued EC intransigence. So how about:
– regular press conferences on (contingency) planning for EU departure. These would in effect be plans for a ‘no deal’ scenario if Brussels continues to refuse to discuss future arrangements. They could include updates on trade discussions with other countries and be chaired not by ministers negotiating directly with Brussels but say Amber Rudd and Dominic Raab if not the PM. They would feature strongly in the daily UK media summaries that are no doubt fed to Michel Barnier by his staff.
– publicity of the principles behind key planned changes, covering matters such as WTO tariff planning, managed migration/work permit principles all wef 31 March 2019; all aiming to reassure our exporters in particular
– a timetable for the drafting and completion of the relevant changes and Parliamentary discussion/approval
All this would stop the ‘cliff edge’ scaremongery and increase the pressure from, amongst others, German car makers on their government and the EC. When other EU member states realise we mean business they will see what trade and other risks they face and be more likely to put pressure on their Brexit negotiators to be more collegiate.
The 1975 Referendum result was universally accepted, in mark contrast to the legions of Remainers from all sides after the 2016 result. Even in the 1980s it became apparent the UK was a misfit in the increasingly obvious tide towards federalism and unelected elite power of Brussels. I expect you were one of Major’s “bastards” and your challenging him does you great credit.
I disagree totally with your opinion of the effect of UKIP, they scared Cameron, a very weak PM, into the Referendum. Had he not agreed to it, UKIP would have won seats and GB still been in power. Nigel Farage won the Referendum.
May, Hammond and Rudd in the key positions of Government, the FO is really becoming irrelevant, is causing this exit farce. You are repeatedly pointing out the facts, we just leave March 2019, pay no exit fee, go to WTO if free trade not agreed.
Reply Yes I challenged Mr Major, primarily on the issue of keeping us out of the Euro.
Well done and let us move forward to an outcome (away from the EU with all its works and pomps ) we know is right for our country free from long term domination by Germany and free to be masters in our own house.
JR: “The rest is better understood history.”
Alas that is not the case. There are many on social media, including well known Parliamentarians who should know better but won’t accept the result, who constantly claim the referendum was only advisory, its result has no relevance, article50 has not been properly triggered, Parliament can change its mind and stop Brexit……
Clearly much has to be done to stop the anti-Brexit propaganda campaign. I hope that you and your colleagues have given serious consideration to this and are ready to act again.
Of course . it was a silly request to join UKIP . You have your own followers in Wokingham who would be upset by anything radical . They see you as a stabilising force.
In the run up to fighting for Brexit it would again be fatuous to put yourself in a minority position. You have to be in it to win it. That does not apply to the EU though as we don’t want to win it . We don’t want all those internal struggles . We don’t want to be beaten down by those whose only tactic to win is to bring others down . We want our GB to flourish and grow and be in a position to have an impact on the larger world territory .
I would have thought you would have been an ideal candidate for UKIP John rather than the bunch of socialists and Liberals currently calling themselves Conservative that you are a member of now. For starters, UKIP propose a complete withdrawal of the EU with NO exit fee, grammar schools, an English Parliament, a cut in the foreign aid budget to sensible proportions, scrapping tuition fees for English kids for STEM subjects. All very sensible policies. What’s not to like? What a pity the socialists and Liberals your party is stuffed with don’t have a clue about anything that is fair or sensible for the British people, especially the English.
The Tories may be feeling very smug because UKIP did so poorly in the last election. Your predictions of them not gaining a single MP is partly to do with the fact they didn’t field any candidates in many constituencies which had pro-Brexit MPs, mine included which meant I had no choice but to vote for the incumbent Tory MP. I (a lifelong Tory) would certainly have voted UKIP if they had put a candidate up because I do not trust this so called Conservative party, stuffed with Euro loving remainers, to do what is right for the British people regarding both Brexit or England.
After the 1975 referendum it would have been completely wrong to have carried on opposing EU membership. However, the circumstances changed when the EU started serious moves towards the goal of a single European State which we most certainly did not vote for. In my view, at that point the UK leaving became inevitable.
The only point at which I have disagreed with our host was over the refusal of the Conservative party to do any kind of electoral pact with Nigel Farage.
Had one been done in 2009 it is just possible that the extra votes of UKIP supporters might just have delivered a right-of-centre government in 2010 with a small majority bolstered by a few UKIP members rather than the LibDem coalition.
In 2015 Cameron did scrape home unexpectedly but the outcome would have been much more likely, certain even, had there been a modest agreement for the two parties not to oppose each other in a limited number of seats.
Love him or hate him, given his pivotal role, in changing the course of UK political history, it is a travesty that there is no role for Mr Farage at Westminster.
Who knows, in those circumstances, May’s disastrous campaign might then have been unnecessary, or at least run differently.
The eurosceptics in the Conservative Party had enough support to trouble David Cameron but not enough support to implement Hard Brexit as the general election result demonstrated.
Mrs May is now a lame duck with no euroskeptic in the Conservative Party able to win a general election. Only Ruth Davidson can but she’s a remainer.
Rather than throw the baby out with the bathwater, the euroskeptics should have come to a compromise with the europhiles in the Tory Party, whereby the UK seeks to remain in the EU only as long as we try and reform it – properly reform it – for our benefit and the EU’s. Then we would have got the best of both worlds (benefit’s of the single market and reform), whilst uniting the Tory Party and the country, and we could now be getting on with really important non-EU affairs.
It’s not still to late. It’s still possible for the Conservatives to unite over Europe – Remain BUT REFORM.
Reply We are united in wanting out, as recent votes in Parliament have shown
Let’s avoid the tragedy of ending up with Soft Brexit (and losing our power to reform the EU at at all) with the Socialists in power.
Unintended consequences of Brexit and a referendum that was called not because of Europe but because of internal disputes within the Tory party over Europe.
Rather let’s turn it into a comedy, by focusing on the benefits of the EU (businesses certainly think there are), whilst working hard to reform the negatives (and i agree, there are many). But it is possible.
The Referendum never actually stated clearly whether Brexit was about Hard, Medium or Soft Brexit. I’ve seen lots of evidence from the internet of leading Brexiters talking about a Norway-style Brexit. Things like that. In other words, Soft Brexit.
A legal case could easily be made that the referendum was insufficiently clear what the referendum was about (in particular, out of the single market or not). And so Parliament takes over to decide how best to proceed for the long-term future of this country.
Reply. Nonsense. The official Leave campaign made clear we would be leaving the customs union and the single market, as did the Remain campaign who saw that as a negative! It was one of the few things they agreed about, as well as agreeing if we voted Leave Parliament would have to implement that.
This may possibly be of some use to some people:
https://email.dexeu.cabinetoffice.gov.uk/
“Please use the form below to email the Department for Exiting the European Union. All emails are read and we will do our best to ensure you receive a response. Where appropriate, your email will be forwarded to the government department with responsibility for the matters you raise.”
John,
If it is self-evident from reading the EU treaties that the Brexit bill should be zero, why does David Davis appear ignorant of this fact. If fact it be, he should be proclaiming this at every opportunity to M. Barnier and the wider public. From what I read, he is busy negotiating our payment.
The matter is simple: DD should ask MB to present his detailed bill a) with legal justification and b) a precise calculation of quantum for each demand. Only when a) is found acceptable will b) be discussed.
JR, I don’t think it’s ever been in doubt for people that take an interest in politics that you have wanted the UK to leave the EU for some time, you just haven’t been as explicit as a number of other MPs. For example, you were never part of the Better Off Out group and you belittled UKIP strongly during the 2010-15 parliament; as a result, when people think of the most Eurosceptic MPs you were never top of the list. Many of us flirted with UKIP simply because we had had enough of the Cameron/Osborne show – two people who were not fit to hold such high office. Since we voted to leave you have been more vocal and are one of the leading voices providing sound and sensible reasons for us to make a clean break and get out as quickly as possible. Keep up the good work.
Human and social development at it’s best requires slow and deliberate movement toward goals that are not preset or ordained by the few. It requires experiment to find out what works and what does not and that which does not must be rejected and it needs to be by persuasion not coercion. Examples of progress that has not been by design but by natural evolution which has been highly beneficial are free market capitalism, common law, secularism, globalised trade and civil and political self determination.
Those things that we build by design because vested interests or misguided individuals and groups tell us we should be because they are in our best interests seldom benefit us at all and quite often do us considerable harm. Examples of which are the EU, socialism, narrow focus progressivism and big state governance.
Nothing to say- no comment
Mr Redwood’s use of the democratic process is correct and laudable particularly give the derision heaped out in the past. Staying the course in the face of that is not easy and is a lesson today’s pro-EU MP’s would do well to learn from.
Now we have MP’s openly rejoicing at a Labour party policy shift and saying that staying in the EU is now a reality. Some saying ‘rejoice, rejoice’. Just who do these people think they are?
I am politically of the left, and I will stand by anyone who bats for my country because what we do as a nation should be decided by us and only us. Huge Gaitskell’s much derided ‘end of a thousand years of history’ was not an exaggeration. In 2016 we voted to regain that history. Whatever your political colour, nothing is more important that the ability to govern ourselves as a free independent people. Everything starts from that point. We voted for freedom knowing that there would be a price to pay – there will be a price because freedom always has a price.
We look to our MP’s to help us stand the course in the difficult times ahead. I therefore wish that those MP’s who still resist the referendum decision would accept democracy and honour the will of the people. I respect their differing view, but they lost the argument and in a democracy that happens from time to time. Attempting to subvert our democracy is not the way and is extremely dangerous.
I have not criticised Mr. Redwood’s early stance on the EU. I also think he is currently doing more than his share to promote the leave case in the media.
Unfortunately our main players are not doing likewise.
It seems a bit like the early days of negotiating to join ‘The Common Market’ only with a different Frenchman constantly saying ‘Non’.
I am getting tired of all the foot dragging.
Looking back is all very well but we have a real present day situation now that we have to deal with. The nation is divided like never before and with all the uncertainty about we are not helping ourselves or business or anything else.
So what to do? We’ll have to face up to these talks in a real sense and not waste too much more time. Surely by now the bones of the EU migrants and the Irish border could be formulated and that would leave agreement on the mechanics for working out what is owed for our departure. The final figure can always be offset against anything else we may have to pay during the transition period- i’m sure i could work it all out myself in an afternoon. It’s time to get this exit business out of the way so we can start discussing the future.
There is no agreement within the con party to come out of the eu, if there was, the uk would already be out of the eu after the ref vote. Triggering article 50 was not needed to leave the eu, Wasting time and the triggering article 50 was poly by the con party for it MPs who wanted to stay-in, and to give them a chance to change the vote by the public for out. The party is more important to con party MPs than anything else apart from being globalist to further their own goals with companies and the elite.
Reply Not true. We had to design a twin track process, as under the Treaty we could have been taken to an international court if we renounced it without going through the Article 50 process that the Treaty specifies. Like you I want out asap, but we need to do it in a legally watertight way.
Why doesn’t Mrs May say, and keep on saying, we are paying nothing. The whole time she dithers on the issue gives the EU hope and expectation she will cave in and the opportunity to keep pressuring.
Not good negotiating. Indicates weakness.
Regardless of what is thought of UKIP,without the input of Farage there would not have been a referendum.
UKIP wiping the floor at the Euro election was the catalyst for Camerons decision to hold a referendum.
He was confident that he would win having the majority of Parliament behind him together with the BBC and Establishment.
It is a testament too the common sense of the UK people that despite project fear we won.
I will repeat that if after March 2019 we are still in the single market and customs union and paying tribute to Brussels the Tories are finished as a serious party.