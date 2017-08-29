Mrs Merkel backs a Euro budget, Euro Treasury and Euro Economics and Finance Minister

By johnredwood | Published: August 29, 2017

Today we learn that Mrs Merkel is responding positively to Mr Macron’s overtures for a more integrated EU government with more power and larger budget. It will be interesting to see just how much extra money in practice Germany wants to put behind these centralising initiatives.

  1. Know-Dice
    Posted August 29, 2017 at 3:42 pm | Permalink

    Isn’t that exactly what we expected from the “Five Presidents’ Report”?

    And one of the many reasons to pull out of the EU

    • alan jutson
      Posted August 29, 2017 at 3:59 pm | Permalink

      Know Dice

      Exactly but no one on either side wanted to mention the Five Presidents report at the time of the referendum.

      Given it contains how they (those in charge) want the EU to progress in the future, I was amazed no one took to the media with it, because if you voted remain this is in effect what you would be supporting.

      I remember setting it out on more than one occasion.

  2. Lifelogic
    Posted August 29, 2017 at 3:46 pm | Permalink

    Indeed it will be interesting. But will T May ensure it is not the UK taxpayer stumping up? How are the promised profits on the Osborne old Euro rescue loans he and Darling I think, forced us to stump up coming on?

    • Bob
      Posted August 29, 2017 at 4:00 pm | Permalink

      @lifelogic

      “How are the promised profits on the Osborne old Euro rescue loans”

      doubt we’ll ever see that money again. I expect it will be written off as part of the “divorce” settlement.

      I think the Greek loan has been repaid to the UK and the Irish one will

