Mr Draghi wants more free trade so why not accept the UK offer?

Mr Draghi’s recent speech about growth contained some important statements. He expressed concerns about the big increase in elderly people and the strain that will place on state budgets. He said that state debt and meeting state liabilities would become increasingly fraught if the productivity and output growth rates did not speed up. Whilst what he said seemed to mainly describe the economies of Spain, Italy, Greece and some other Eurozone countries, he sought to argue that all the richer OECD economies face these same issues. Indeed, he was a pessimist, expecting the OECD growth rate of 2% per annum pre crisis to slump now to 1% a year only.
So what was his remedy? Surprisingly his main recommendation was to intensify global competition in order to spread innovation and higher productivity more widely more quickly. He pointed to using international bodies to offer a common regulatory framework to make more international trade feasible in his terms. He gave as examples the Basel Committees and the FSB as global bodies for regulating the finance sector.
He had a notable omission from his speech. If he is keen to keep trade flowing with minimal tariffs and other barriers he should be urging his fellow officials in the EU and Eurozone to welcome the UK’s offer of tariff free trade with no new barriers. I wonder what held him back from making this obvious statement? Did he forget the clause in the EU Treaties which requires the EU to develop friendly and positive relations with neighbouring states, including free trade?
Exactly but he does not seem to be remotely interested in what is good, for both the EU’s member states and the UK. He seems to be only interested in what is good for the EU elite.
These UK/EU negotiations are a charade; if the EU wanted to do a trade deal why does it have to be negotiated in 2 parts? There is obviously only one intent to get the UK to agree a ludicrous gratuitous payment only. (look how many EU clerks are demanding payment!) If we were so stupid to accede, they would then delay and defer any further discussion. The UK must be seen to lose from departure from the EU. Thankfully it looks as though Mr. Davis has understood this. But why keep up with the charade, we are looking foolish to even continue with it.
Peter, take care, you are being played for a fool by Mr Redwood. The EU has not demanded any gratuitous payment or exit fee at all. All it has said is that the UK must meet its pre-existing commitments and it has asked that the UK discuss with it exactly how these should be calculated (it is not straightforward because no state has ever left the EU before). The UK is refusing to do this. The likes of Redwood are spinning false stories about gratuitous payments and exit fees in order to try to fool you into thinking it is the EU’s fault when all the Brexiteers’ promises turn out to be untrue. So, Peter, concentrate on the real issues. Where are all the new trade deals the Brexiteers promised – have you seen Liam Fox lately? Where is the quick and easy trade deal with the EU you were promised? Where is the cash for the NHS?
Reply The UK and the EU will complete their calculations of our gross and net contributions in the usual way up to our exit, when our contributions will stop. We owe them nothing else! No-one has written in here to give us a legal citation requiring us to pay a one off exit fee or leaving present.
I haven’t seen an official UK government offer of tariff free trade, have you?
With the unavoidable Norway style transition in 2019, there will be time to negotiate a new tariff free trade deal with the UK if that will be your government’s wish. Obviously Draghi and Barnier won’t meddle in each others work.
Reply Yes that is the UK offer
But Juncker is supporting Barnier’s position and using delaying tactics.
Reply to reply: This might need some clarification (in a future blog?) in which you make a clear distinction between your own preferences (WTO based zero precent free trade with the whole world?) and stated UK government policy (realising that a single market membership emultation without the 4 freedoms will not be on offer).
Reply The UK government is seeking an FTA with the EU based on the current tariff free arrangements.
We’re leaving, free Trade or WTO, take your pick, the ball’s in your court.
You are becoming an embarrassment, Mr Redwood. The UK has not made an offer of tariff-free trade. This is simply your own fantasy.
Reply It has
Reply to reply Is the offer in writing i.e . draft , official or verbally ?
Reply It is stated government policy.
Maybe provide a link Mr Redwood to shoot this particular fox?
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-governments-negotiating-objectives-for-exiting-the-eu-pm-speech
Number 8 suggests an intention but do you have a link for a firm offer?
Reply There are various references to the wish to continue with tariff free trade with no new barriers. I don’t believe people can suggest otherwise, but then I have to get used to endless lies by those who dislike the result of the vote.
Indeed, is it not bizarre how the legendary Single Market cannot seem to boost growth, productivity and innovation in the EU? Notwithstanding the fact that it is far from uniform and doesn’t include our services….. Every time Juncker and Mr Clock Tick start droning on about clarification, and settling accounts, we should be thrusting A8 TEU in their faces and tell them to live up to it instead of conspiring and playing games!
Seems like the EU has a fixed idea in political terms, that they should try and make things as difficult as possible for the UK, simply because we have chosen to leave their Club.
They hope the lesson of punishing the UK will deter others from following us out.
They will come to terms with it in the end, and realise that they are cutting off their nose to spite their face, but in the short term they seem prepared to undertake this sort of self harm for political reasons.
Given the above we should not be afraid to walk away and encompass WTO rules, they will settle in the end, but only after they have convinced themselves that enough time has passed for it to be politically acceptable.
I think it is called not intruding into others area of responsibility. It does not prevent him making his views known to Barnier et al privately. Until the EU get down to substantive discussions these diversions will occur on a daily basis, and from molehills the press will make slag heaps. The wasps of remain will continue to seek succour whenever they sniff the opportunity.
Can we please just tell the EU we are not paying an exit fee and do it publically and then there will be no clarification needed.
I am tired of people in the media and politics saying that we have a legal obligation to pay huge amounts of money on exit. They keep stating the legality of it . Whereas contracts are sometimes not clear ,I am assured by my more learned blogites that there is no such contract. Even young Kinnock talked about breaking the law if we did not pay up!
When it was clearly stated in a news programme on ch 5 that there is no legal obligation to pay, the commentator simply carried on talking bout the legal contract. What is wrong with them? Cannot they not see that we are talking moral obligations or the lack of moral obligations ? Can they not make any distinction between ethics and legality .!