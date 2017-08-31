The EU bill or leaving present

The government has been very clear that it will pay what we owe. It seems equally clear we only owe the regular contributions up to the date of departure.
Those who argue we will have to pay something more are arguing for an ex gratia payment or leaving present. We received no credit or down payment when we joined to reflect all those liabilities the existing members had signed up to, so we owe nothing for future liabilities when we leave.
Those who say you don’t leave a restaurant without paying the bill are right. But once you have left the restaurant you do not have to pay for other people’s meals who are still dining, nor do you get sent a bill later for the staff pensions.
Were Ministers to want to go beyond just paying what we legally owe they will need new primary legislation. Ministers in the UK do not have the power to give our money away to other governments or institutions without an express legal power from Parliament to do so.
The 9 month delay in sending the Article 50 letter has already cost us around £9bn of extra net contributions or ££15bn of gross contributions. Those who wish to delay our exit are wanting UK taxpayers to have to pay more to the EU.
This is what the transition period is all about. Extend our tribute so 6 years have elapsed under the yoke of Brussels and continuing to finance the whole crooked entity.
The people aren’t stupid and will be very angry if we’re still paying after March 2019.
The people are very clearly not stupid but can that be said of our politicians?
Totally agree but when did politicians listen to, let alone care what the people think?
Reply. Actually it is about UK businesses being well prepared to do business with the EU and the rest of the world and therefore a potential transitional period and I am sorry but who are the crooks here?
Exactly. Alas about half the Tory party, half the Cabinet and almost certainly the Chancellor are still remainers (closet or otherwise).
Your restaurant analogy is not quite complete. We have also been paying to build this (admittedly rather foul and loss making) restaurant (thank to all the government form Heath onward) – they should have to buy our share of it back from us?
A great shame that “Cast Iron” (I am low tax Conservative at heart – but alas never in any actions) once again failed to keep a promise. That of delivering the Article 50 letter the next day. Clearly the government should have been prepared for either outcome and the letter drafted ready for delivery that morning. This especially as the PM had “promised” to do so. Perhaps Sir Jeremy John Heywood KCB CVO just knew it was only a promise from Cast Iron (to try to deceive the public in the referendum) and so it could just be ignored?
Perhaps he could clarify or explain why the letter was not prepared if that is so?
I agree. Enough is enough. It is very amusing to read that a UK Official took apart the EU’s payment list line by line yesterday. Per the Torygraph the EU side were flabbergasted. I bet they were.
The EU’s case is ridiculous , when you consider the case of a country in receipt of EU largess who decides to leave. Would the EU consider it their obligation to carry on paying them when they were out of the EU? I don’t think so.
“The 9 month delay in sending the Article 50 letter has already cost us around £9bn of extra net contributions…” – Quite!
I would ask (as is the modern fashion) to whom do we look for an apology? But of course any fool can apologize and we would remain billions out of pocket. Luckily though, there is plenty of money to spare and who better to subsidize than an Empire that does evil daily?
Very well put John. All they want us for is more money for a venture which has been a disaster. Why should we fund their future visions? Leave now as it is obvious they are not going to play ball and want to string this out so we pay yet another years contributions. We don’t need to.
I believe I detect a hardening of Mr Redwood’s writing on this subject. Mentioning the need for parliamentary approval is welcome and will concentrate minds and may cause a stir. It is something we need to hear from government in their rejection of any ex-gratia demands.
I read that Mrs May has repeated the other day that ‘no deal is better than a bad.deal’. which I am pleased to hear.
IW. Agree, and just to emphasise the point so well made yesterday on this blog – the “transition period” is NOW – ie. from the point of invoking Art. 50 to our departure in 2019.
Thus we do not need another artificially generated period which is merely procrastination and an opportunity for Remain politicians to confuse clear issues.
The 2016 vote most certainly did not endorse any such transition – only ‘leave and go’
For those people that want to contribute to the EU more than the Treaty liabilities why not set up a trust fund, so that those people can voluntarily contribute some of their surplus wealth to support the EU through its straitened position post Brexit?
This would help to guarantee the salaries and pensions of thousands of people that work in Brussels, the Kinnock family and Lord Mandelson.
Ken Clarke and Lord Heseltine (he was on Radio 4 again this morning) could be trustees. That would maintain them in good stead with the Brussels fraternity.
I’m pretty sure Gina Miller would be happy to top up the kitty from time to time.
Absolutely nobody on the EU side is asking for any ex gratia paynent. Quite why you keep saying we will not pay what we are not being asked to pay is mysterious
This is a faux argument much like Dr. Liam Fox MP’s claim of impending trade deals. The government is just twiddling its thumbs as it is clearly looking for something to keep it in whilst looking like its leaving.
Clueless. That is how they all come across, and I doubt that I am wrong.
We need someone like Mrs T to keep going on the box and repeating it until even the dimmest remainiac has understood.
John – as you have said before ” Zilch ” is the answer !. The point you have raised about having to invoke primary legislation to approve any extra money to the EU is a very good one ; I trust the Government will abide by this rule if necessary .
Do we not also contribute c. £3bn a year from VAT?
This seems to be forgotten
What are the potential advantages to business in Pounds for an orderly and timely transition?
The only basis upon which an Article 50 payment can properly be made is one of legal liability. If there is no legal liability there should not be a payment.
After BREXIT horse trading may result in various arrangements where payments and benefits of one kind or another flow between the EU and the UK and we need to make sure of two things.
First, we get value for money
Second, there is a clear cut way of terminating any particular arrangement that turns out not to be working to our advantage.
BUT remember all of these complications are avoided if we leave the EU without a deal.
Extortion: the practice of obtaining something, especially money, through force or threats.
This sounds like a good description of the EU’s stance. The government must not surrender to these demands from the EU, despite any support the EU may receive from those in the UK who have more loyalty to the EU than to the UK. Supporting a foreign power over that of one’s own country was once regarded as an act of treason and the perpetrators traitors.
Where I do see that we owe money is this:
The UK partook in long term policy decisions whilst in the EU.
This was on the reasonable assumption that we’d be there to contribute and to see them through when their costs (or benefits) arrived.
Either way, we bear some responsibility.
We could offer to pay the pensions of British commissioners and officials, then we would be free to tax them at 80% as undeserved earnings.
Whoever thought to opt out of the directive allowing owners of assets in EU states to use their own country’s inheritance laws, should be held to account. Many British owners of houses in France have to sell and return because of their arcane inheritance laws. Citizens of other EU countries are free to make their own wills to who they wish.
The bad advice to Mrs May to use citizens as bargaining chips, presumably not having noticed that we voted for Leave and UKIP- both of whom stated the opposite, is another example of incompetent service from officials. They should pay for their mistakes.
Why not cut to the chase? We want free trade, no ECJ and control of immigration. How much money do they want?
Delay is a strategy that suits the EU not the UK.
Unfortunately there are no signs that our leaders are prepared to walk away soon.
So the EU will continue with their strategy. The status quo suits them – not us.
Today I gather Blair has gone into talks with Junker. This is pretty outrageous stuff, how dare someone like him go behind our backs when EU Brexit negotiations going on. Blair should be hauled in font of Parliament and demand he accounts got his actions, and what he said to Junker.
The pensions in the EU should have been invested ‘put up’ as the staff earned the money as they are in private business in the UK? Yet another massive under-appreciated work-force pension scheme that accrues pension pots that can’t be achieved by private sector workers. When business calculates this cost to get anywhere near public sector pension pots you would have to put in 25% of gross wages over the lel (that’s in addition to NI employee/employer contributions) to guarantee a safe final salary pension at 60/65 that you can transfer.
The Europeans have historically expected us to pay them money as they feel superior to us.
Dissolution is what is now required. It worked in 1534.
Dear John–Is it established common ground that an express legal power would be necessary? One can easily imagine a split on this, same like usual, with EU maniacal lawyers deciding to maintain there is some kind of implied power. If it is indeed established as I hope (certainly sounds reasonable) why no mention of it so far elsewhere to throw in to the pot against paying a penny.
Another very clear post today John
I hope our Prime Minister shares your view.
“Paying for other people’s meals” ?? we have many many people who have come here courtesy of the EU, who are not only having their meals on us, they are also having their housing, their healthcare and their children’s schooling all on us as well. The difference is that those of us who have no choice about paying taxes HAVE to keep paying for the ever increasing number – WE cannot “leave the restaurant”. Not only do we have to pay for our own lives – we have to pay for theirs as well.
Ex gratia, leaving present, goodwill payment … but for whom?
I would only consider making any payment over and above the legal minimum – which could be zero, depending on whether or not the last regular budget contributions were counted into it – if it was made perfectly clear that this was a token of goodwill towards the ordinary people in the other EU member states, the taxpayers who will have to pick up more of the tab for the EU’s profligate spending.
Not a token of goodwill towards Barnier or Juncker or Verhofstadt, or Merkel.
It appears the EU negotiating position is to present unsubstantiated claims regardless of their legality, logic or fairness. On the basis that they have always done so in the past as they have always presented themselves with success as the final arbiters. They be little and disparage the UK’s negotiators and their position on the grounds that however fair and reasonable their case may be if it does not fit in with the EU’s demands then it will be rejected as no one can challenge their decision.
The EU is right so Brexit negotiations are a waste of time and energy. So unless we are to leave only on conditions that the EU and remainers dictate then it is best that the UK negotiating team pack their bags and come home now. This will either result in a no deal or concentrate the minds of the EU to act very much more reasonably. I suspect it will be the latter as the former will do the EU a considerable amount of harm but the UK only a small measure of inconvenience.
I agree strongly with your comments Mr Redwood.
Obviously it would be absurd to pay other countries taxpayer money when we don’t need to and even more absurd that taxpayers’ money is draining away while we delay exit.
Those responsible for losing our money in this will be held accountable at the ballot box.
So why isn’t the government’s message unified on this point?
Time, money and effort are being squandered by equivocation and delay. Delay in submitting Article 50, delay and equivocation on if and how much we are prepared to donate.
A good tactic might have been to ask for repayment of all loans to Eurozone countries before we even sat down to discuss anything else.
A business run like this would rightly have gone bust by now.
It is outrageous that Britain has been asked what we are prepared to pay on leaving , when the only consideration ought to be what we owe and a meticulous case from the EU to support that.
The way Brexit negotiations on this and other issues are going, increasingly it looks likely that there will be no Brexit deal. This is unfortunate but, by my reckoning, world opinion will mostly be that this is because the EU is dysfunctional, not the fault of Great Britain.
I was all for leaving the EU a long time before talk of a referendum, let alone the vote. That is because we never joined other than to be part of a common market and the EU is rampant with fraud and excess.
It is accepted the delay in leaving is a tactic of Remoaners to keep us in the EU. They may deny this. Let us be extreme in our charitableness in listening. But the voter, Leaver and Remainer alike, perceive it so. Tactic or not, EU-ers in Parliament as individuals are thought by their whole electorates as lacking trustworthiness in all matters going forward. Even if it suits some of them on the EU issue, now.
“Oh! What A Tangled Web We Weave When First We Practice To Deceive”
The EU knows it cannot win the payment issue even with their allies Labour, LibDems and SNP in the UK Parliament. Our people will not have it “explained” to them.