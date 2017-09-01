Japan trade deal

Just as Leave argued, trade deals the EU currently has with third countries will become trade deals with both the EU and the UK on our departure. Japan is close to signing a deal with the EU and has made clear it would like to sign a mirror one with the UK. No country with an EU trade deal has stated it does not want to carry on with both the UK and the EU on the same terms after our departure. Unfortunately there are no EU trade deals with the big players, the USA, China and Japan at the moment, nor with close partners of the UK like Australia and New Zealand. That is our opportunity.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
John’s Books
Email Alerts
You can sign up to receive John's blog posts by e-mail by entering your e-mail address in the box below.
The e-mail service is powered by Google's FeedBurner service. Your information is not shared.
-
Map of Visitors
4 Comments
Great! So brexit means we get … the same deal we gave now
Reply No, it means we take back control and become a self governing democracy again
I believe what Japan actually said was that it was willing to base its trade agreement with the UK on the one it is negotiating with the EU. That leaves room for some differences.
What Leave said was that we could negotiate better trade deals than the EU could. That claim now seems to have been forgotten. Was it ever a serious claim or was it just a false claim intended to persuade people to vote Leave? Instead the best we can manage is trying to take over what the EU has already negotiated.
We could have got the best trade agreement just by staying in the EU, avoiding all the damage currently being done to our economy. It’s time to recognise that we have made a serious mistake in leaving the EU.
Reply We will indeed negotiate better deals than the EU does, but we can also start by simply transferring existing EU deals such as they are before improving them
I was given to understand at the time Juncker slobbered over an “EU coup” in regard to a Japan trade deal that all that had happened was the PM of Japan met with them and agreed it would be a good idea…. for the future. It is unclear whether the EU realises yet Japan is not in Europe and not even as close as Turkey.
Of course an existing trade deal could be easily adapted (or copied) for the UK. It does not mean that the UK will easily catch up with e.g. Germany which exports 3.6 x as much to China (i.e. 360%) as the UK. Some problems will show to have been homegrown, rather than the result of the “evil empire” (the EU). The usual scapegoat won’t be there in future.