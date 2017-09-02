“Why do some commentators and many in the media exaggerate the economic impact of Brexit?”

Brexit is a very important political event. Taking back control of our laws, our money and our borders means restoring democracy to these islands. That is why so many voted for Brexit. We didn’t expect a magic wand once we are free again. We do want to live in a country where the government is answerable to the people and can be kicked out if it gets too much wrong. We do not like what is happening on the continent, where people cannot change their economic policies when they fail because they are controlled by the EU. As Syriza in Greece found, you can win on a ticket of changing policy but the EU does not let you. You remain in their case lumbered with mass unemployment and more cuts in cash wages .
The UK already has considerably more control over its economy than a Eurozone member. It can still create money, control its own banks and set its own interest rate. It can influence its own exchange rate. Its budget, however, is burdened by EU contributions, it is meant to follow the Maastricht criteria on deficits, it has to impose various taxes that it cannot remove and finds that elements of the rest of its tax system are altered or controlled by ECJ judgements.
Now we have voted to leave many ascribe every twist and turn of our economic performance to the Brexit vote. They usually credit Brexit with any negative figure, and express surprise at positives. They often add to a positive figure some comment that it may deteriorate at a future date, or say it has improved despite Brexit. Much of this is nonsense. The car market rose sharply from June 2016 to March 2017. This was not mainly owing to Brexit. It then fell and stayed low since then. This was nothing to do with Brexit, and everything to do with the Chancellor’s decision to sandbag the market for new cars with higher VED on dearer cars, and for the government to cast a shadow over diesel cars in general.
The further fall in the pound in the summer of 2016 had much to do with the Bank of England’s decision to halve interest rates again, and to create more money. This seemed a needless idea given that consumer confidence remained high and growing after the vote. The fall off in turnover in the housing market and the slowdown in price rises started in April 2016 before the vote, when the Chancellor made a tax attack on BTL property and hit the upper end of the property market with much higher Stamp duties.
Whenever a new figure comes out, good or bad, I ask myself how would we have explained this without the Brexit vote. In most cases the explanation today will be the same as before. I do not ascribe the excellent rate of jobs growth in the UK to the Brexit vote, as that had started well before the referendum. Nor do I attribute most of the fall in sterling to the vote, as that too had started well before.
On Thursday morning I almost fell out of bed when I tuned in to the Today programme and heard the business interviewer ask out of keeping a guest what positives could come for him from Brexit. I soon relapsed into my view that the BBC does not do positive Brexit when the interviewer followed up with the suggestion that Brexit would allow the UK to slash the employee protections in employment law! Why don’t they follow the Brexit plot at all? Where were they when we kept repeating that we have no wish to remove people’s employment protections and intend to keep them all? It must just have been mischief making for Brexit again as it usually is.
43 Comments
It seems clear to me that at least the TV news networks are somehow in bed with the EU Commission.
Irrational and pessimistic comments like this about Brexit demonstrate the force of the internal conflict within our collective consciousness – reflecting our historical tug of war with Europe.
At this stage the main power seems to be with the latter, even though the peasants (and the monarchy?) wish for independence.
I see it all as a delaying tactic, like the laughable so called divorce bill, to kick the can down the road until the BBC & Co can get the Labour Party behind the wheel for a ‘soft a Brexit.
The BBC regularly take the EU shilling, end of story.
Mc, correct on all counts. The aim is to reduce the population to a perpetual state of boredom, so that remaining in the EU would come as a welcome end to the tedium!
The time has come for ACTION! Why pay, at minimum, 2 more year’s worth of contributions? By March 2019 the negotiations will have hardly moved forward, and the traitors’ agenda will then be to contrive extensions ad infinitum. Therefore, put an end to Barnier calling the shots and spreading the attendant propaganda.
The time has come to cut the crap, and make a dash for WTO – NOW!
Because it fits in with their half baked belief systems. The BBC in particular is stuffed with lefty art graduates who have little grasp of numbers, logic, reason or science. Almost all want more EU (and thus the death of UK democracy), they absurdly believe in the climate alarmist “science” (and the so called “renewables” agenda), they love rather absurd (with current batter technology) electric cars, they think Al Gore is some religious guru, they want more and more government and PC drivel, higher & higher taxes and more and more regulation of virtually everything. Plus of course the retention of the grossly anti-competitive BBC licence fee tax and all landlords put in jail.
Socialist Theresa May even kept repeating that she wanted not only to retain to EU employment protections but “to build on them” – a very fooling thing indeed to do. We should be cutting them. They do not help good employees just the dire ones, lawyers, HR consultants and other essentially parasitic activities. They destroy jobs, productivity and reduce the chance of getting a job. The only meaningful protection for employees is lots of other available jobs. If you do not like the one you have you can get another.
Employment “rights” damage employees by killing available jobs, businesses and productivity.
The BBC used to tell us we were going to summer water shortages due to man made climate change and need to plant drought resistant plants in our gardens. But now (post Texas etc.) they are telling us we will all be deluged with water. The latter clearly makes more sense if we did get any warmer (no significant increase since 1998). But more precipitation is, in general, a net benefit to the world.
Best if it does not all come all at the same time though.
Re. BBC coverage, I was astonished the other day to see it report expectations of a rise in petrol prices, these flowing from the effect of Hurricane Harvey and not attributable to Brexit. Perhaps though I missed its report about Harvey being a consequence of Brexit and if there was no such report, I expect Remoaners will still know the truth.
formula57 ,
As far as the vile BBC is concerned , Harvey is a consequence of “Climate Change” .
John , how about a tax of 100%+ on luxury London hotels and restaurants , massive land tax on London postcodes so that the elites who the BBC is run for end up paying for it rather than us plebs ?
Most of us are sick to death of having to fund propaganda aimed at our destruction .
🙂
On the complementary point ..petrol price rises…there is no reason objectively, for petrol price hikes. Have we forgotten what they said when oil went down in price and we wanted a reduction in petrol prices? They said “it is not that simple”. We pointed to the Futures market and they replied “It is not that simple”.
These companies are merely sucking us dry. Many refineries had stopped refining anyway as usual at this time of year for practical maintenance reasons and the Texan refineries will only be out of action for three weeks, perhaps a little longer. Speculators are making the Oil Futures rise. An exaggerated and temporary move,. The world is gushing over with oil and petrol. Shop around for best prices for our car fuel!The government should heavily fine petrol companies if the price at the pump jumps and thus claw back their ill-gotten gains.
Retaining workers right also mean that the good workers often have to work with bad, lazy, time serving and incompetent ones and often to carry them. This depresses the good one’s wage levels and can even be dangerous for them and others.
Still you go and “build on workers rights” dear lets destroy some more jobs and kill productivity. Rather like your daft energy policy, your over taxation policy and the tip down the drain HS2, Hinkley C, sitting duck aircraft carriers without aircraft policies.
Good Morning LL.
Question, do you EVER wake up and feel good about life; happy to be alive and free to speak your mind…?
Chukka Umuna was given time yesterday to attack David Davis for inflammatory words when DD refused to let his country be blackmailed. It does not occur to the BBC interviewer to ask why Britain should gratuitously pay into an institution of which it is not a member.
The price of fuel is likely to increase following the devastation in Texas. Guess where the blame for that price rise will be laid.
It is perfectly obvious that the Texas flooding was caused by Margaret Thatcher.
Next question….?
We should not be surprised at all this nonsense. All the levers of power, apart from the vote remain in the hands of remainers.
They sold the voters on the Common Market, the people gave it their best shot for forty years and then, when finally given the chance, voted to leave despite all the threats and blandishments from those who had benefited so much from membership.
We have to continue to hold firm.
I see Davis Davis is proving an incompetent negotiator yet again by undermining himself with a proposal that the UK could pay the unwarranted ‘brexit bill’ on an ongoing basis in the future “as the price for good relations”. The EU will surely pocket that concession and be looking to extract payments from us forever in return for a useles treaty that recreates the EU ties we voted to remove. The Uk government must say we will not pay a penny for which there is no legal Justification either on departure or an ongoing basis afterwards and will be happy to trade on WTO terms collecting tariffs on their trade surplus.
One niave aspect of Davis Davis is that he has not put anything on the table which the EU27 want. He should example say that freedom Of Movement for Workers between the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain (note: not Northern Ireland) has served its time and will end after Brexit with Irish citizens not having any more rights in Great Britain than other EU citizens. This would give Ireland something of value to them to defend. Similarly it must be made Clear to Eastern European countries that the UK will not come to the defence of countries that are actively trying to punish the UK and extort money from us. And to France that the UK-France defence treaty will end. Currently all these countries fell they are just losing our EU budget contributions and it is time they realised they benefit from good relations with us that they are allowing the EU Commission to destroy.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/849117/David-Davis-UK-Brexit-bill-pact-EU
In an interview with David Davis, the ex PM of Iceland asked him why he didn’t join EFTA and thus stay in the EEA while we negotiate? It would, he made clear, be a temporary position. Also we can assume that we would be welcome in EFTA/EEA.
I have read Mr Davis’ answer, but, to be frank, I simply cannot understand it.
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1yoKMpMqylnxQ
Let me therefore ask: why are we not joining EFTA to give us much more time to negotiate our way out of the EU?
Reply We don’t want to negotiate our way out, we just want to leave. The EU just needs to say how many tariffs and barriers they want to put up, which all have to be within permitted WTO rules. It need not be difficult!
The exPM of Iceland, is this the one responsible for taking the decision to crash all their banks instead of supporting, with many British investors including lots of Councils losing small fortunes, which resulted in higher rates for the rest of us to prop up Council investments and pensions! If it is I refuse to listen to anything they have to say!
Mike being the spokesperson for that we’ll known remain blog disguised as a leave blog cannot understand that if we go to EFTA/EEA that will become the destination and we will still be an EU member indirectly.
This is the position adopted by Momentum so we are just a stepping stone from full membership.
Here in the East Midlands our local Labour MP saw her majority collapse and I’m sure many more MPs worry for their future due to Momentums position.
As for the Brussels Broadcasting Company it’s time it was subscription only instead of the iniquitous tax people pay.
How could joining EFTA “give us much more time to negotiate our way out of the EU” when a country cannot simultaneously be a member of the EU and EFTA? If that was possible, if the EU did permit its member states to also be member states of EFTA at the same time, then there might be some sense in your argument, but why do you think we had to leave EFTA when we first joined the EEC?
What could give us more time to negotiate our withdrawal from the EU, if we wanted that, would be an extension of the two year negotiating period laid down as a guideline in Article 50 TEU; but a) the government has ruled out seeking any such extension, it has said we will leave the EU on March 29th 2019, and b) any such extension would have to be agreed by all the EU member states.
I suppose that if we were getting close to the end of the allotted period and certain issues were still some way off being finally agreed then all the parties might agree to a three month or six month extension to avoid the infamous “cliff edge”. The two year guideline in Article 50 TEU has the effect of reassuring a withdrawing state that it cannot be kept in the EU against its will for longer than those two years, at the end of which the EU treaties will automatically cease to apply to it.
All the talk about a “ticking clock” presupposes that at least one of the negotiating parties would adamantly refuse to allow it to be reset, no matter what. In other words, it’s yet another instance where the EU and common sense are seen to be fundamentally incompatible.
Like you John, I am sick to the back teeth of all the negative reporting I hear. Next we’ll be hearing that the bad weather is because of Brexit!! Some of the comments on your blog are preposterous and smack of people wanting to overturn the vote instead of focusing on the positive points. Your diaries have been great this week. Please keep it up.
Another incisive piece, John, and one with which I wholeheartedly agree.
One point on Deficits and budgets. The Deficit for England is only £218 per heard of population. In the rest of the UK it’s as follows :
England £12bn % of UK Population 84% Deficit Per person £218.10
Scotland £15bn % of UK Population 8% Deficit Per person £2,862.60
Northern Island £10bn % of UK Population 3% Deficit Per person £5,089.06
Wales £14bn % of UK Population 5% Deficit Per person £4,274.81
Why is the Government allowing this situation to carry on, particulalry in Scotland ?
ChrisS,
You can probably add “Barnett” to those figures…:-(
Its’ almost as if Hammond together with Carney thought up all these extra taxes and payments so as to put the economy under pressure and make people think it was all happening because of Brexit in the hope we would all demand another referendum to change our minds. I despair. As you say, a lot of what Hammond introduced was unnecessary and the extra taxes have slowed down the car industry and the housing market too.
They are not just a Devils advocate, it suits their belief in remain to try to vilify Brexit whatever the reality. They will be bemoaning the fact of Brexit ten years hence, because their political life glass is always half empty.
Mr Redwood,
Appropos your piece, will this Conservative government address the problem of the BBC? It is a blatantly obvious now that it is fundamentally anti-British organisation, an arm of the enemy Establishment, that spews demoralising propaganda 24/7. On a personal note, I used to enjoy listening to Radio 4 and you might even say it felt very English and patriotic to do so. Things like the Third Programme, the Shipping Forecast, even Women’s Hour, were interesting, informative and gently enjoyable. A few years ago, I stopped listening completely as it became apparent that the entire station has been captured by cultural revolutionaries who had ruined the programmes with dreary politically-correct nonsense.
The concept is out-of-date any way: we do not need a state broadcaster in the digital age. But instead of ‘reforming’ the BBC, I should like to see it dismantled entirely, its archives burnt and its buildings razed to the ground. A scaled down version of The World Service can be retained and run out of the Foreign Office, as I believe happened in the past.
When will the government at least address the question of the BBC in a proper way instead of paying this important issue lip service? The licence fee itself is unjust, archaic and outrageous, but as stated above, the answer is to abolish the entity entirely, not tinker with it. Throw them out on the streets. Yes, many of them will find work in the private sector, but at least by abolishing the BBC, a source of their power will have been removed.
JR – I know you are a busy man – but still some responses awaiting approval from Sep-1 …and I’m sure many of your readers would like to see these comments.
The answer to today’s question is that the BBC are desperately holding on to the belief that labour will regain power, that will dilute the effect of Brexit and that in some form of shape or another will help them to fight for more funding for their ongoing allegiance in fighting Brexit.
When we now know how much the staff get paid and the corporation waste it can surely come as no surprise that the reporters and presenters are going to be wanted to be seen as loyal to the cause so as to keep their overpaid, over rated positions.
The one good thing that has come out of all this process it has finally exposed the BBC for what it is, out of step, out of touch and not fit for the purpose intended. For all our sake’s I would hope that it will be dismantled, rebuilt and reformed to deliver a service to the licence payers fit for purpose operating in the 21st century.
Brexit caused a more than 20% drop in Sterling ( at least), it, quite literally , could not be more obvious. The Brexit recession forced the country to debauche its proxy monetary Policy, reschedule its debts forward .This urgently needed demand boost caused the consumer boom which disguised the shock of “National Self Harm Day” until post article 50. The piper must now be paid
I`m sure the BBC would love to find a respected economist to dispute this as they would love footage of real unicorns or a boxing pundit to have called the Mayweather fight for McGregor.
The soundtrack to failure must now be written :
It has nothing to do with Brexit
Stop talking the country down
We said it would awful
So take off that silly frown
No one promised magic money
No-one said we would be rich
The bus that never happened
Isn`t rusting in a ditch
At least we got nebulous undertaking to allow us to copy an EU trade deal with Japan, drafted without our interests being considered, if we look after Japan when we leave the EU , which we cannot, for £60bn odd . Yay !
The answer is easy – when did the Tories last offer bribes to the various media?
The EU has done so on a fairly regular basis to get the media clowns on their side.
There should be a health warning on all news bulletins:
“THIS PROGRAM MAY CONTAIN ESTABLISHMENT BIAS AGAINST RATIONALITY, AND SHOULD ALWAYS BE TAKEN WITH A LARGE PINCH OF SALT”
The government failed utterly to do anything effective with the BBC when its charter was renewed – IF ONLY we could turn the BBC around into something sensible and honest, the other media would follow suit – but why is this government so laid back about allowing socialist dogma to rule everything – time to move against it before it takes over completely!
The fall in the value of the pound was certainly a consequence of the Brexit vote. It started from the time the result became clear. It had oscillated around about €1.25 in the first half of 2016.
But it is true that the immediate cause of the fall was the Bank of England’s decision to reduce the interest rate, and that in turn seems to have been based on an erroneous belief that there would be an immediate loss of business confidence as a result of the Brexit vote.
So, do we blame the Bank which acted out of the best of intentions but based this on an erroneous belief, or do we blame the Brexit vote, which caused the Bank to act? I blame Brexit. Mr Redwood – I hope I interpret him correctly – blames the Bank.
We can’t expect that after Brexit our institutions will always make perfect decisions. Some of the erroneous decisions will be because they don’t know how to cope with Brexit because it has made the economic situation more complex. Those of us who argued for Remain were conscious that the turbulence would cause mistakes to be made. Those who argued for Leave said they would not matter, I think. This is an early example of the sort of mistakes that will be made and which the Leave side will explain as not being their fault. But it is their fault really. They have to accept responsibility, not find excuses.
The mistakes that I think are being made in the Brexit negotiations are probably another example of the situation being too complex for our (and the EU’s) institutions to handle. The Leave protagonists will explain that it is not their fault that the negotiations are going badly. I will point out that we would not have to do them at all if they had not voted for Brexit. It is their fault.
The weakening pound should not be exaggerated as it reflects a long term trend.
Because of the fixed entry rates it is possible to extrapolate the euro value into the past.
So here are a few dates with behind them, the amount in euros 1 pound would have bought you:
01-01-57 2.67
01-01-73 2.28
01-01-02 1.64
30-08-17 1.08
The pound’s value has a clear sense of direction.
The answer to your question is quite simple – it’s because they won’t accept the result of the referendum and are determined to overturn it and keep the UK in the EU. It has become almost impossible to listen to the broadcasting media with their daily anti-Brexit tirade.
Good morning.
The media is only following orders. But I am unconcerned, as we are leaving in 81 weeks, 5 days and 16 hours. The we will see.
“The UK … can still create money, ”
The government can print notes. The banks can ‘create money’ by lending to customers they judge will repay, but without actually holding the money they lend.
If this is done by private enterprise, it is called forgery or fraud, devalues the currency, is thought bad for the economy, and punished by gaol sentences.
Why is this?
In regards to our country, given the chance to call a cup half full or half empty , the BBC won’t even give us consideration of being half empty, for them there are no redeeming features, its all empty for them.
The media and the interviewees it chooses present leaving the EU as so difficult, and a fact so obvious that it needs no explanation.
Well I’m sorry, I need explanation because I don’t understand why it should be that difficult. Sure, imports and exports will have to go through customs, but beyond that I don’t see any problems.
It would be nice to have an informative documentary on the subject, but that appears beyond the wit of our media and its sloppy journalism.
The usual media mind-control is to exaggerate possible negatives… add one or two positives bye and bye to make it sound more reasonable, slam the positives down histrionically due to commentators’ lack of acting skills, then more negatives then a sudden realisation the POSITIVE ( wide open surprised eyes..taught to them in some poorman’s Rada ) then, they think “They ( the ignorant masses ) will think they have churned everything up in their petty little minds and come to a proper conclusion all by themselves )
This time though it is largely negative. It started with Trump. Trump and Brexit ride side by side in media circles. A connection in themes made by the media. One gets the conspiracy feeling that everything is being dictated by a US-UK leftie-liberal elite. A renunciation of the democratic vote, ( democracy ), for Trump and for Brexit.
Many, many of our employment laws and social wage payments are higher and more generous than the majority of EU members. The Working Time Directive stipulates 20 days paid holiday we provide 28 minimum. Many say the EU have more public holidays but not all is as it seems, many are on weekends, not all are paid. When we align workers productivity with that of Germany then British companies can afford to give extras and often do without government compulsion. Those that couldn’t afford to have simply given rise to the gig economy, much more automation, service cuts and trims, and those left paying all the bills trying to carry on growing as they did since the 80’s, well they either sell up and many are retiring or closing down. This would all be put down to Brexit but it isn’t- it wasn’t all there when we all started businesses but has crept in like bind weed.
I couldn’t give rat’s ass about what the media write about Brexit. The real battleground if Brexit is delayed by scheming quislings like Blair and Marxist Labour will be for the votes of the white working class
At the next election the Tories must appeal to these decent people who saved this nation from becoming nothing more than a region of a sovereign state called Europe
Now Labour has declared its support for continued EU membership in direct contradiction to their core vote the Tories need to emphasis this important point, assuming of course that this Tory govt want to take back the UK and reassert its independence and sovereignty or whether the pro-EU duo of May and Hammond conspire to keep us within the EU in some shape or form
The Tories must say to the WWC. Vote for us and we will give you your country back. The WWC is patriotic and many are monarchists. Even more of them are anti-EU.
Unfortunately we have a PM who is useless, hopeless and utterly unconvincing when what the pivotal WWC desire is someone who is decisive, clear, confrontational and committed
We do want to live in a country where the government is answerable to the people and can be kicked out if it gets too much wrong.
==========
OK, you’re part of the government, you say you will answer.
My Question, how much does the government owe the public for their past pension contributions?
Present value will do.
Reply We have done all that before and I did set out the NPV of the future liabilities. It is a large number in what has always been a pay as you go scheme. it was never a savings based asset based scheme.
My bet, on past experience, is that you aren’t answerable, and won’t answer the question.
Your government missed an opportunity to reform the BBC at the last Charter review.
Then there was a No.10 petition calling for the abolition of the TV Licence which exceeded the required threshold to trigger a debate in Parliament, and the debate was conveniently cancelled due to Mrs May’s decision to hold a snap election.
Strikes me that the BBC has undue influence over the powers that be..
The media psycho-apologists say people prefer bad news “Bad news is good news”. They example clinical psychological tests.. Lies.
“…and they lived happily ever after” is the ending which our human condition requires. So, unless the media has up its sleeve ” …and despite all the problems, pitfalls, dragons, wicked witches, Junckers, goblins, Corbynistas, it all ended happily ever after because Good President Trump and Brexit led us all to “much happier times where everyone can breathe and have such free speech they cry with joy, please, please, please, no more, I cannot stand it, we have so much free speech now we can’t stand it anymore, it is so good, so sweet, Believe me…Believe me!” ( an exact quote from Trump in many of his multi-thousand strong rallies.
There is a liberal elite BBC mindset on most issues. Occasionally a political or economics commentator slips through the net. Paul Mason, for example, found neither the BBC nor Channel4 were radical enough for him. Mason is very much an exception though.
The problem is that there are still plenty of people who respect what they hear on the BBC.
The argument will eventually be won by cool, fair-minded reasonableness, that will shame the EU into compliance. The nations of Europe should, after all, be our allies, but with a clear distinction being made on vital issues of truth and rectitude. Sadly, there are many in our country who do not identify with such values, and are somehow motivated to occupy positions of influence and power. The Brexit project, and especially those at the helm, are therefore fighting on two fronts. They need our resolute support if they are to prevail. It is a David and Goliath situation, so please bear in mind David Davis and that qualing army of Saul behind him!