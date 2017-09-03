Shopping for Brexit

When we first joined the EEC and the public by majority voted to stay in I used the common market as it was intended. I bought a German car and French wine. I went on family holidays in Spain, bought Danish bacon and Dutch market garden produce. I noted that the businesses I worked for usually traded globally but made little or no progress in selling to the continent whilst doing well in the Americas and Asia. I also watched as UK industrial businesses struggled against the competitive strength of many continental challengers, from German cars to Italian clothing and textiles.
As the EU and individual member states from time to time made statements and decisions which were clearly against the interests of the UK and its economy I started to change my shopping habits. First to go were the foreign cars. I have bought UK manufactured vehicles since the early 1980s. I replaced French red and white wine with English whites and Australian reds. More recently over the last decade or so I switched to an annual holiday in England rather than the continent. I give priority to English food products when I go to the supermarket. This summer it has been possible to buy salad items, vegetable and fruits entirely from English farms.
Every time someone from the EU threatens us as their idea of a good way to negotiate I check the labels on products more carefully in the local shops. There is plenty of scope for us to make and farm more of what we need at home, which is exactly what we will do were the EU to seek to impose farm tariffs on their trade with us.
I note that still no member state has said it wants to impose new tariff and non tariff barriers on their trade with us. One day perhaps the EU will get round to talking about how they can keep their great access to our market. Meanwhile they should not upset all their customers in the UK too much. I saw other shoppers checking the product origin labels carefully on my last visit to the supermarket.
I think this is the essence of our ‘problem’ with the EU; we are talking about different things. There is trade, which nobody wants to disturb, and there is the political project, to unite the EU nations under one government, which is the EU. The EU bureaucracy, NOT the people of Europe, has conflated these two issues as though they are inseparable.
Our negotiators and political leaders, need to make this point much clearer to both the UK audience and the EU, so that we know who is holding free trade to ransom.
JR, in all the papers today it states May is trying to keep it quiet that she is prepared to pay£50 billion. Is she mad? This money could be spent on our overwhelmed public services. Farage makes it clear what we owe. A small contribution for budget headings until mid 2020 to meet the EU cyclical budget that the UK agreed. There is nothing in article 50 or the treaties. Therefore no obligation as Barnier falsely claims.
I am not interested in the EU problems. The Uk has enough of its own. When is Rudd and May going to secure our borders and make us safe? I also note an Islamist hate preacher calling the the destruction of Britain is allowed int he country and allowed in Parliament! Trump banned hate preacher allowed. Says it all about the corrupt rotten Westminster institution.
If she wastes our money this way and continues to impose huge tax hikes upon us expect opposition for a long time.
Why believe such an obvious false plant?
A farmer told me that a colleague has an English farm. He runs it productively. When the season finishes, he moves his equipment to Spain and grows lettuces over the winter. He has a son who works in Poland and who shares the machinery with the home farm in England.
My next door neighbour has a Volvo car. (Swedish). The engine is made by Ford (American/British) all over the place: he bought two new brake pads which were made in Korea, for instance. My son has been driving a hired Jaguar which was once British.
Spanish and French fishermen fish in British waters.
After all these decades, we are joined very deeply to Europe as a geographical entity.
Two miles up the road there is an old POW camp where the migrants come for harvest. They were once Poles: now they are mainly people from the South.
My point is that Europe and England are so intertwined that talking of “English produce” seems a little outdated.
… talking of “English produce” seems a little outdated. ” I shall continue in eating English and British eggs., not Dutch. Thank you for volunteering as being UK Dutch egg Chief Food taster if we ever buy them again. Warning: Do not eat more than 1.7 medium sized Dutch eggs per day as advised by Dutch and German authorities in the know. British eggs however, put your feet up, make yourself at home, relax, dip your bread in!
Dear Mike–Think, rather, “were so intertwined” and perhaps you’ll get it
The “anglosphere chauvenism” really makes me smile as I don’t know such bias in my personal life!
My recent wines came from Chile, Australia, France and Spain, my cars usually came from Japan, I brought 11 cheeses from our summer holiday in England (where we both got the impression of more inequality in some cities), I see no reason to favour Dutch producers, but local products can be quite competitive. I’m on to studying my seventh language, not very good at it at my advanced age, but as a European, I also feel a global citizen! This will increasingly be the case for many Dutch and even more so for the well-connected younger generations.
You live in a subservient dictatorship. Your Dutch govt went against the vote of its people. You should learn to speak up in your own country so that the people have a voice. No need to worry about us we are leaving the EU dictatorship. Get back in your box and do as you are told.
Everyone living on the continent of Europe is by definition European, this is different from giving away your freedom for a life of servitude under an EU dictatorship where it is proved your people have no voice over its govt. Creating a country called the EU is completely different. I am surprised by such a stupid conflation of ideas.
PvL–Being Dutch (personally I could not, like many others I suspect, find where you live, at least not accurately, on a map) I suppose it is reasonable for you to wish to become European but, as ever, what’s that got to do with us? As for my own personal life I am happy to have forgotten what little French and Italian and even some German I ever learnt. Do keep going with your mindset of pretending there are no borders across Europe but it’s not doing you a great deal of good, I reckon, though maybe as I say you have little choice. Anyway, remember it is the EU we abhor not Europe. I am personally coming round to the view that I would rather we in the UK cosied up a bit more to Russia than to the wretched Commission. As I pointed out the other day Russia seems to have a civilised ever so quiet border with Finland and maybe we could learn from that. Anything rather than listen to what Juncker et al do or do not want. Mind you it is pretty scary (joke) that he is trying to wind down his use of English–your excellent personal English may soon be worthless.
Yeah we’ll help you out the next time you are liberated by an EU neighbour. Count on us.
“I saw other shoppers checking the product origin labels carefully on my last visit to the supermarket.”
John, John, that was me! Making sure I don’t buy anything from whiny, entitled, narrow-minded English producers. I wish you’d said hello!
Reply No it wasnt. I did talk to one shopper who said he was checking to buy Enlish product
Interesting insight to just how hacked off you (JR) seem to be with the EU, and I can readily duplicate that feeling – they are not friendly neighbours, they simply want us under their control and everything we have.
‘they are not friendly neighbours’
– That’s exactly what they think of us as they argue they’ve given us so many concessions over the years and that we just ask for more and more and more. They’ve basically had enough now because if they carry on giving us more concessions then this could lead to the fragmentation and break-up of the EU which could have considerable economic consequences for each country in Europe as well as the world economy (and us).
The best companies, those with the best long-term, stable growth, are those that work on a WIN-WIN basis with their business partners. As opposed to WIN-LOSE. Whatever you think of the EU, you can’t deny that it has offered us many concessions over the years.
I’ve been checking for English products for years. They are hard to find among the Scottish, and British ! items.
I always buy British if possible except for cars. The car choice will probably change when we replace the current German one and that is at least partly because they aren’t as good/reliable as they used to be. One problem though is misleading labelling (designed in U.K. Not made here) and one can also be caught unawares when a relatively expensive classic product one assumed would be British e.g linen tea towels turns out to have been made in China.
But seriously Mr Redwood, did you ever really buy Danish bacon? Shome mishtake shurely.
More a message for the Continent I feel, but I do think you should give the New Zealand whites a run through your palate. At least you have a vast choice in your supermarkets. In Europe it remains largely parochial, 95% Spanish wine in Spanish supermarkets and possibly even more so in the case of French wine in France. It does not demonstrate a common market.
It demonstrate the superiority of Spanish & French red wines… though I will concede a d’alliance with Barbaresco. Mes culpa.
I have not purchased French agricultural produce since September 1990 when French farmers set fire to one truckload of British sheep, killing 219 of them.
This was not the only incident. They poisoned 94 sheep on one truck, slit the throats of sheep on another and doused animals on a third truck with insecticide to prevent their meat from being sold.
Same here, that was barbaric and I have no wish to aid and abet such people.
North Korea would surely approve, Mr Redwood, but did you know that on average 40% of the parts in your “British” made car came from the continent ?
At the end of the day, the choice facing you is hard Brexit or EFTA membership. I simply hope a decision is made soon enough so that if it is hard Brexit then there is enough time for the custom infrastructure to be put in place.
Your first paragraph is plain daft – of course JR will be well aware of the extended supply chains for the automotive industry without you having to tell him – while your second paragraph is plain ignorant.
Let me clarify for you: the EFTA countries are not in the EU customs union and whatever customs infrastructure problems might arise through the UK being out of the EU and its customs union would still arise if the UK rejoined EFTA.
Living in Scotland at the moment I noticed loads of goods in the supermarkets with the Saltire on them advertising the fact and in writing that it is made in Scotland. How come we don’t see much of this in England. In fact I don’t think I have seen anything in the supermarkets with the English flag displayed. I am amazed with what is going on at the moment that people are still considering buying something as expensive as a French or German car. I wouldn’t touch one with a barge pole. Give me something made in the UK or nothing. We can buy just as good produce and often better at home.
On the news at the moment they are going on about the crisis in the NHS this winter. Lack of money apparently.. when are they going to wake up and realise that our ministers are perfectly happy to pay the EU billions but not a few measly million for the services of our doctors and hospitals? Also being reported is the concern of Mrs May of a rebellion on the back benches over the European Reform Bill as it is widely expected many will vote against this because of concerns over watering down of employment laws etc. No doubt it will give the SNP great pleasure to cause uproar but I do hope none in your government decide to vote with them. It just might be the last time I vote Conservative if the Tories decide to vote against the will of the people.
Because sales of such products in Scotland or Wales would plumet ?
Don’t worry, they won’t. Self interest will top any principles (if they have any). There may be bluster and shouting at the moment, but when push comes to shove they will realise that to bring down this bill will bring down the government and almost certainly install Corbyn in Downing Street. Labour will want that of course, but then the end of Brexit will be certain so if any on that side have any principles about it they won’t join in. The bill will go through. I worry more about what the government are planning on giving away at the negotiations and whether we actually get full Brexit that way.
Doe that mean you will also stop using our foreign-owned railways?
I’ve been looking around for a toilet seat made in France for my new bathroom suite. Not found any so far.
Yes, there is little comment in the press as to how the choice of 17 million people to vote to Leave the EU, followed by the EU’s intransigence has affected shoppers’ habits, yet it must have done so.
Local farm produce must be fresher and should be more trustworthy in its provenance than foreign. It’s important to support local beer production from the 2000 craft brewers in the UK. Perhaps we should get back to producing brewing ingredients here in the UK.
For industrial products, we will have more elbow room to increase and improve our own products outside the EU. At the design end, we have the skills here and we will be able to attract talent worldwide. However we desperately need to improve our ongoing training and attitude towards investment-heavy industrial production before we can replace overseas products fully here.
The German car companies will simply supply the UK market tariff free from their factories In Mexico, once we have done a trade deal with the US / NAFTA. It is the unions and the politicians in Bavaria who need to worry, rather than the companies themselves.
You ‘Little Englander’ you, Mr.Redwood MP sir ! 😉
Buying UK made cars does not necessarily mean you are buying from a British company. Unless its from Morgan.
I too like to buy from UK, and preferably English made companies. I also like buying from the ‘Little man’ in the high street or market stall.
It is not only UK based stuff that we can buy. As our host alluded to with his wine purchases, we can by non-UK and non-EU products and without tariffs. That is providing we leave the EU Customs Union. And as I have said many times before, it is not our contributions that they will miss, or unfettered access to our market, what they will miss is the fact that they can sell their goods at inflated prices because we are a captive market and they have little competition. Out of the EU the other EU 27 will have to compete against those Australian, South African and US wine producers. They will have to compete in other areas as well against countries like Kenya, who produce flowers in abundance. The Dutch will not like that !
And as the pound continues to fall against the Euro, so to will the prices of their goods rise making them even less competitive.
I was listening on YouTube to, David Davis MP who was giving a speech to our American friends. Very encouraging ! He talked about trade but also talked about regulation and the UK’s part in global standardisation in the future. Standardisation comes in many forms and, the one he spoke of was to do with Services which we are strong in. In the EU the UK has made little progress in this area as I suspect both France and Germany have stalled as they are no where near as strong. Outside the EU the UK can, through organisations such as the, Bank of International Settlements (BIS) and the IMF, can shape global markets more to our, and the USA’s liking. This is bad news for little EU !! DD also talked about what helps people out of poverty. Like our kind host he mentions free trade. Free trade and not a closed market like the EU Customs Union will inspire innovation and invention. it will lead to better and newer ideas and more productivity.
The idea of the EU was created by two men. Jean Monnet and Sir Arthur Salter. They were both born in the late 19th Century and met and formulated their ideas in the early 20th century. And that is where the EU belongs – 100 years ago ! Times have changed and the world has changed, but alas they, the EU, have not. We are untying ourselves from a 100 year old corpse ! And whatever the trials immediately ahead, we have a far better future.
For perspective and to give the whole story Mr Redwood, are your UK made purchases generally more expensive, less expensive or the same price as the goods on offer from the EU? And value?
They are good value
“First to go were the foreign cars. I have bought UK manufactured vehicles since the early 1980s. I replaced French red and white wine with English whites and Australian reds.” – !!! Let no-one say you have not made very substantial sacrifices for your country.
Re. the cars, this is why I asked for a Daimler-Benz manufacturing site here in England. Despite this being a magic diary (my request for a Brexit government fulfilled in under two weeks) I regret I still await news. (I hope the Johnson-Lavrov non-aggression pact is not similarly delayed.)
The mood music from the EU seems to be going towards WTO rules on trade. They have backed themselves into a corner in their “UK cannot have a better deal outside than in” mantra and their insistence on an exit bill.
It seems to me that business should prepare itself for a trade barrier arrangement with the EU.
We can buy British and from other countries that we arrange tariff free trade with, but I am concerned that major manufacturers – for example cars, where manufacturing plants need to serve the entire Europe area, that they will plump for the continent on the basis that the market is much bigger and taking a hit on the tariffs into the UK is the lesser evil.
Those car parts cross the Channel umpteem times during their manufacture.
The factories will go for sure if they face barriers every time if this happens. (Though how this dislocated method of manufacture could be economically viable in the first place is confusing.)
That’s so true we do the same as far as shopping and cars are concerned and you can see the trend to local produce in M&S and Waitrose plus of course the increase in the size of local farm shops
Indeed if they insist on a silly trade wars UK companies can just switch to supply more to the home market or other overseas markets. Most UK businesses are either not exporting at all or not exporting to any significant degree anyway.
It is however possible that the EU negotiators (and the EU’s absurd & cumbersome structures with all the members needing to ratify) will not do the sensible thing for their members. If so, so be it we will be fine.
Or we will be fine if we can also:-
A. Get May to do a complete U turn & become a real (low tax, cheap energy and small government) Tory or
B. Replace her with someone who is.
C. Prevent J Corbyn & J McDonnell ever getting near number 10 where they would kill the UK economy in very short order, with their fake (and largely fraudulent) promises of magic money for all.
Ditto, glad that our household is not alone in pursuing the UK and non EU products. Those speaking for the EU have plumbed depths I did not imagine although I did expect a backlash but more subtle and nuanced rather than desperate. I grew up in the 1940s and 1950s and the UK has changed beyond recognition, the backbone has gone in many sectors and ways.
The Remain propaganda is preposterous, we will prosper outside the EU. There is every possibility we will stop exporting manufacturing too. As most Conservative MPs are Remainers it is difficult to see a clear cut EU exit.
Dear Mr Redwood,
The evidence shows that only a small percentage of people care about Europe/Brexit that much.
Most people care a lot more about the economy. And the freedom to spend their hard-earned money as they wish – whether German cars, French wine, American iPhones. Whatever.
I think you’re a really clever politician. But i think you’re over-doing it with Europe/Brexit when there are so many more issues to deal with than just this (important as this is). Plus there’s far, far more to life than politics!
‘Plus there’s far, far more to life than politics!’
– Apologies, i didn’t mean to get personal there. Please ignore this comment.
‘Buy British’ campaigns have been tried in the past. They were not a great success. Individuals may follow that policy but the nation as a whole tends not to.
Alarming reports are emerging that May is now prepared to gift the EU £50 billion as part of a so-called ‘Brexit bill’.
We should pay nothing other than our existing obligations and we should leave now.
I always try to buy British where I can but often a product will just state that it’s made in the EU so you don’t know what country it is from. I’ve always bought British built cars and will continue to do so. I’ve always thought that Europeans are more patriotic in their choice of cars. The French drive French cars and the Germans drive German cars. We on the other hand drive cars from every corner of the world, which is why we are such a great market to export to and is why the EU countries won’t allow trade barriers to be erected. Just stay strong in the Brexit negotiations and have faith in this country.
The UK needs to get on with the clean Brexit decision and putting in place customs infrastructure both real, and where possible virtual and frictionless. A review of tariff schedules and any supply chain impact has presumably already been carried out.
And how much better when southern hemisphere wines and many other items of produce that the UK needs can be imported without paying EU tarriffs. Also cars from countries outside the EU.
I predict a big increase in sales of these goods and a drop in sales of EU goods unless the EU negotiators come to their senses, which looks unlikely as their negotiating team seem hell bent on damaging EU business.
I don’t want to discriminate against manufacturers on anything other than price, value and quality.
A fair and level playing field.
It would have been better if Europe had prospered but it didn’t. One of the causes of Brexit was an excess of economic refugees from the failed Eurozone unable to get employment manufacturing Spanish, Italian, French … goods.
‘Buy British’ is a reaction against ‘globalism’ in present circumstances. Whilst patriotism is natural, and not to be despised, when we are truly free, we should be generous in trading amicably with others, based on overall merit. In an ideal world, that is…
For once I disagree with you! I believe in free markets so I buy what ever suits me best at the best price I can find. If the Germans or Japanese, or even the Koreans, produce the best car for my purpose I buy that. It cannot help home industries to encourage them to produce the wrong thing just because they are not foreign
I avoid Dutch tomatoes and Danish bacon, they’re very poor quality.
I pay a premium for New Zealand wine, so I look forward to the removal of import duty on NZ products.
I saw Labour’s Mr Benn MP on Sky News a little after the Marr Show featuring Labour’s Mr Starmer MP on the BBC. They each presented with great accomplishment,ingenuity and in perfect agreement with just what Mr Barnier has said and demanded of we foreigners.
Off this topic.
Watching Keir Starmer on the Marr programme this morning I found myself wondering how it could possibly be right for the country’s chief criminal prosecutor appointed by a Labour government to later morph into a senior Labour politician.
To me that means he should never have been appointed to run the CPS, a position that will always have some political sensitivity needing transparent political impartiality.
However more to the point he was talking absolute, and disgraceful, rubbish about the government apparently wishing to seize unprecedented powers through the European Union Withdrawal Bill which will come up for its Second Reading this week.
I submitted this information before but as it has not been published I will repeat it:
Here’s a House of Commons Background Paper on Statutory Instruments:
http://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/SN06509
It says:
“In the region of 3,500 SIs are made each year.”
Many of which implement EU laws, but Labour has never worried about that.
“Many SIs are not subject to any parliamentary procedure, and simply become law on the date stated.”
And nor has Labour ever worried about that either.
“Whether they are subject to parliamentary procedure, and if so which one, is determined by the parent Act.”
As mentioned the draft Bill does have such provisions; if there are gaps which have been missed by the parliamentary draftsmen, or some of them need to be strengthened, then, fair enough, that should be done through amendments; but let’s not allow Labour and their pro-EU allies in the mass media to get away with pretending to the public that this Bill represents some kind of illegitimate seizure of power by the government.