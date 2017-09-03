The German media tantrum

You know people are losing when they resort to personal abuse and bluster. Clearly the German government was unhappy about being told the truth about their 100bn Euro bill for the UK to leave – it is a work of fiction.
I had many dealings with the German government and with their business representatives when I was single market Minister, many when I was making the case for the UK not to belong to the Euro, and a few in the run up to the referendum. The Germans always began in a friendly and diplomatic way, seeking to explain to me why it was in the UK’s interests to accept a new law, join the Euro and remain in the EU. They thought I would be sufficiently amenable to see it from their point of view. They kept telling me that if I did not see it their way the UK would lack influence in the EU. That was such a silly irony – you will only have influence if you agree with us on all the big issues!
I used to explain to them that I am a UK MP, not a German one. I have no special insight into what laws, taxes and budgets Germany needs, and am not accountable to German electors for such decisions. I do not seek or expect any influence over the big issues affecting the German economy. In return I do not think Germany can help me and my colleagues in deciding what currency the UK should use, how high our taxes should be, what taxes we should imnpose, what laws we should have and how we run our borders.
They might then shift their ground and pretend that the EU does not have that much influence after all, and that the UK inside the EU could nonetheless influence its laws. I would explain that the true project, the one they often used to want me to adopt, includes the Euro, Schengen, common defence and much else that does mean major powers at EU level. This is clearly something the UK does not want. I accept and always have accepted that out of the EU they will decide what regulations to impose on companies selling to them, just as the USA decides the terms on which we export to them. The difference is once we are out we do not have to impose those same requirements on everything we make and sell elsewhere if it does not suit us and our customers.
Today we see yet again the Germsan media and probably some in the German and EU governments misjudge the UK position. Once again they think pressure, personal ridicule, scorn will force the Uk to see it their way. It did not achieve their end when they tried to pressurise us into joining the Euro. It did not work when they offered Mr Cameron very little, thinking it would be sufficient to secure a stay in vote. It looks like they misread it again.
The truth is the Uk can and will leave in March 2019, with or without a deal on the future relationship. I forecast that on that date, even after many more rows and disagreements, planes will still be able to fly from Frankfurt to London, German cars will still be admitted into UK car showrooms, and tourists will still make the pilgrimages between our two countries. The only question is will the EU make this easier, or does it have workable plans to make it a bit more difficult. We await their answer when they have cooled down. The present intemperate language belittles them. It does not damage us.
OT: Many are calling for JRMogg to replace May. But, although I consider him well suited for the job, I consider you to be in a better position.
Not only do you match his steady minded handling of antagonizing interviewers, debate well and have a good knowledge of and keen participation in parliament, you also have lots more experience – particularly in the field which is the EU where you’ve held the government position of Minister for the single market.
May will have to be replaced by someone whose stance is more in line with the voters. I look forward to the day you are chosen to lead us out of all this!
This is the way bullies behave when they don’t get their way – they don’t want to negotiate, they want us to concede to their every last demand – and there is no doubt that the EU is full of bullies.
However if you read the press this morning some very big sums are being qouted that we are prepared to pay. So either someone is telling porkies or this pressure is having an effect.
I recall a diminutive moustachioed character trying much the same thing in 1939 and beyond. They will be working themselves into a greater frenzy yet. At some point in the future they will start doing the sums and then come to more sensible conclusions. The big worry for the Germans is that they will have to find the extra money to fund this experiment.
1 bonified Godwin point by the third comment. We are off to a fantastic start.
You know people are losing when they resort to personal abuse and bluster.
Jacob Rees-Mogg: “He (Junker) is a pound shop Bismarck”
Abuse ? Check.
Dr Liam Fox: “EU is trying to blackmail Britain”
Bluster ? Check.
For once we agree, Mr Redwood, and please do not be bitter that Germany is not reacting exactly as many on the Leave side had sold to the British public. It was obvious from the start and could have easily been checked had you simply bothered to talk to the Germans themselves.
Have you spoken to, for example, anyone in Mercedes, BMW, Audi or VW?
Fancy having a tantrum on 3 September of all days!
Germany and the Germans…..either at your feet or your throat!
Even Macmillan, who tried to get the UK into the Common Market, realised the nature of that particular beast.
I have no wish for my country to become a province of the latest German Empire. It astounds me that many east European countries are happy to do so….but they may well wake up when it is too late; the results will likely be unpleasant in the extreme.
I have just read the so termed best criticism in a German newspaper of May, Johnson, Davis and Fox. Just moaning about our alleged dawdling. No mention of the bill presented for leaving. Nicely, it added “Brits have weathered many storms over the centuries. They will weather this one, too. ”
Personally I cannot say Germany has weathered any storms at all over centuries. It does not deal with its internal problems and we can see this now. It thinks its problems are a plus. Then it implodes and explodes. So we then speak of the Land of Industrious and Proud People, speak of Germany’s industrial ingenuity and engineering skills and how we must send it food.
On Andrew Marr this morning they are talking about the UK and Mrs May agreeing to pay the EU 50billion as a divorce payment. Any comment on this John?
Reply That is nonsense
Reply to reply
I sincerely hope you are right. Thank you for taking the time to reply.
Forgive me for coming back on this subject but if it is nonsense where has it come from, who is briefing it and why?
Rationalism always misreads a free spirit. Most of the time, we cannot see the wood for the trees. But we have in Britain the most amazing historical foundations, wrought from grace. It is written in our institutions, in the character of our people, and even in the landscape of our countryside. Ever vulnerable (as are all temporal things) there is still much to cherish; and therefore, much to give thanks for, and to contend for. Little wonder, cold rationalism despises such sentiments: but they are the soul of a nation!
The Germans are quite naturally very upset.
The UK voters called their bluff when they gave Mr. Cameron no worthwhile concessions expecting the UK to vote remain (from watching/listening to too much BBC broadcasting).
The Germans are unhappy that they/the EU will lose control over our laws, money, borders, foreign policy, environmental and energy issues and all the other 40+ “areas” now subject to QMV after the Lisbon Treaty.
They/the EU will lose a significant net contributor to the EU budget, other financial inputs and lose control of our fishing grounds.
Mrs. Merkel will not be able to force us to take the Middle Eastern and African migrants she continues to invite into Europe.
The Germans will also find that their goods in the UK will no longer be protected from the rest of the World by the EU tariff barriers. A significant change bearing in mind the enormous trade deficit we have with Germany.
The EU/Germans will not be able to take over our military.