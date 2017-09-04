The latest polls put Mrs Merkel’s party on 39%. She has opened a good gap over her main rival, the SPD, but only because their vote has fallen away. The two main German parties sit on just 61% between them. On this basis Mrs Merkel is likely to lead the larest minority party, but will once again need to be in coalition to govern. She is currently in coalition with the SPD. In present polls the SPD who might like to try to form a coalition with the Greens and Die Linke, would not be able to do so. IT is not clear who would need to be willing to serve in a Merkel led coalition and what they might demand.
Germany has a less acute version of the pattern of the collapse of the combined vote of the two main traditional parties that we see in most Eurozone countries. Germany has prospered better than the others, by locking into the single currency at a competitive rate for her and then keeping wage growth and deficits down to retain competitiveness. IT is clear from the sharper decline in most of the other Eurozone countries by the old established parties that there remain unhappiness about what is happening on the economic front. In Germany the anti EU vote is still quite small at around 10%.
This situation contrasts with the last UK election where Mrs May’s Conservatives got over 42% of the vote and the Labour opposition got 40% of the vote, making a total for the two main parties in excess of 82%. The Conservative vote was higher by a decent margin than at any time since the full impact of the European Exchange Rate mechanism policy became apparent in late 1992 with a nasty recession. That policy was recommended by the CBI, the Labour party and the Lib Dems, but the Conservatives understandably took the hit for actually implementing it. It took a the banking crash of 2008 to get the Conservatives back with a chance of winning with a better rating for economic competence.
The German election provides the background to the recent unfortunate comments by EU Commissioners and to the briefing to the German media about the UK’s negotiating position and abilities over Brexit. Clearly the German audience wants to hear that the UK will make a larger financial contribution for longer, as Germany will have to pay more once the UK has left as the EU does not seem keen to cut spending.
Meanwhile the government has rejected claims that they have offered a substantial financial settlement to the EU as some have briefed the press to say write. Judging by the remarks of the Commission and some Germans in recent days the UK clearly has not offered to pay anything other than pour legal obligation to pay the running contribution up to the date of exit.
31 Comments
Why are the Conservatives winning “a better rating for economic competence” I wonder? We have 15% stamp duty, absurdly high and complex taxes, endless and increasing red tape, a PM & Chancellor who think that Hinkley C, HS2, renewable energy subsidies, imported bio fuels, compulsory gender pay “gap” reporting, minimum pay laws and “building on EU worker rights” are just great ideas.
They are clearly both economic illiterates – just not quite as bad as Corbyn and McDonnell.
We shall see what the UK will pay, but I have little doubt that the UK government will cave in under May & Hammond. She lacks both a working compass, any common sense, vision, charisma or backbone. She is also too weak and robotic after her “vote for me and I will tax & punish you” manifesto.
It was, yet another sitting duck election for the Tories but she missed.
What combination of PM and chancellor do yo suggest ?
‘Germany has prospered better than the others’ that might be the experience 0f corporate Germany, however walking around some of its big cities this Summer there was lots of poverty on display. Beggars on street corners, respectably dressed pensioners digging through litter bins to retrieve drinks bottles to reclaim the deposit on them and the asylum seekers with nothing to do. If this is the most prosperous member of the EU what is the point in anyone remaining a member?
Very good points – The EU impoverishes!
Just look at te state of our country – the streets are so scruffy, and everything run down – Compare this to the countries that have been receiving our money as wealth transfer, like Poland or Spain, and see how beautiful their streets are.
Yes, I think Merkel should be (penalised ed) for what she has done to her country, and now she wants the rest of Europe to assist her in clearing up the mess. I dont understand why the German people are not up in arms about it.
Fascinating comment. Thank you.
I wonder if Mrs Merkel’s popularity would dwindle if the Germans woke up to the fact that our contribution upon leaving will not be as much as they expect it to be. It sounds as though you are saying that many of the rumours going about at the moment saying we are stomping up a load of dosh may be originating in Germany and the German press. This would explain the mixed messages the British public are getting and it would be good if DD would clarify our position on this publically. Interesting post John.
Good Morning,
Yes I think this idea has some merit; let’s say what we shall pay to the EU between now and 29/3/19 (and thereafter no more). We clearly have done the work to calculate it, so why not?
This amount should not be ‘an offer’, but as the final correct amount according to our binding commitments, substantiated to the final penny. We, I think, all agree that we pay our due bills. Then lets see if the EU has any interest whatsoever in trade. This might put the EU Commission in an awkward position, being seen to prevaricate on agreeing simple trade terms with the closest large trading partner.
DD did clarify in the Marr programme.
Yet despite all these very high taxes with have public services (police, fire regulators, the NHS, criminal justice, social services, public housing, the courts system, banking & financial regulation, the BBC, planning, education, transport, defence, energy systems ….. that are, in general, extremely poorly run, inefficient, misdirected and hugely dysfunctional.
May’s biggest fault is that she fails ever to address the huge failings of the state sector while still wanting to interfere in the private sector in hugely damaging ways.
Much of the UK government delivers negative net good as its output. That of inconveniencing, over taxing and nobbling the productive. In the case of the NHS & fire actually killing many of them or preventing them from working too. What is she even doing in the Tory party let alone leading it?
She should also address the absurd litigation and compensation culture we have in the UK. It is totally out of control and is yet another tax on the productive. We need to cut out the countless largely parasitic jobs in government, consultancy and the law and encourage the truly productive to produce and compete.
There are plenty of things wrong with our state sector but your habit of seizing every opportunity to post negative comment is not justified. That said, you are spot on with the need to address the litigation and complaint culture. This has been progressively whipped up by politicians since Mr Major who think that telling people they have endless rights is a cheap route to popularity. But it isn’t. The effect on the NHS has been terrible.
We will not see the political changes needed in Western countries unless and until the main political parties collapse.
I wonder when Mr Clock Tick will inform us of the ‘very serious consequences’ (increased German budget?) of us leaving the Single Market?
zorro
Good morning.
I find the above really quite disgusting. The Conservative Party was the party of government. It had sole responsibility for what happened regarding the ERM. Please Mr.Redwood MP sir, do not embark on this Stalinist revisionist of history. Your party brought us into the then EEC. It was your party that created the Single Market. And it was your party that brought us into the ERM. Do not attempt to even partially blame others, that is not a good look.
Merkel will win. But even if she did not, as far as the EU and the rest of the EU are concerned, it business as usual.
Thank God we are leaving in : 81 weeks, 3 days, and 18 hours
“It had sole responsibility for what happened regarding the ERM.”
I think that JR was simply drawing attention to the deplorable lack of any effective opposition on either side to almost any element of EU policy over the past 40 years.
There seems a collective failure to admit what you say Mark.
The same for immigration which has risen inexorably under the Tories. Even non EU migration which they control.
Only last week I read they expect it to remain circa 155,000 annually.
They better get Brexit right or they’re finished.
Possibly leaving – and rather likely that this will be fudged under ex(?) remainers T May and the even worse P Hammond?
The passage you quote doesn’t revise history. It sums it up. It is not saying the opposition and CBI implemented the policy, merely that they recommended it. Which they did. That is not blaming them.
If you are correct about our contribution being solely the annual payment we make now please ensure our negotiators get the rebate written into the agreement. I do not trust them and can envisage a situation where they hold it back on spurious legal grounds supported by the in their pocket, ECJ.
Reply Yes, I have pointed this out and suggested we knock the last rebate off the last payment rather than relying on them to send the money back later
I couldn’t care less what Merkel says or indeed does. My only abiding concern is that this atrocious and increasingly socialistic PM and her equally idiotic Chancellor we have been lumbered with in the UK does the decent and honourable thing and delivers Brexit in its entirety. And then they can trot on their merry way and the Conservative Party should then elect a leader who is all the things May isn’t
I did note that Mr Redwood proffered your support for May as leader of the Tories and PM of the UK. Considering she’s an interventionist, socialistic and with a disturbing obsession with the politics of identity, I find that quite unnerving and is an indication of just how successful the poison of the liberal left has been in Britain
Let’s get out of the UK and then ditch this dreadful PM and her posturing with left leaning policies…she’s an embarrassment to the Tories
John never mind Brexit for the moment, some words of wisdom from yourself on the N Korean nuclear crisis and whether we should get involved with a nuclear war over there would be appreciated.
Reply No, we should not get involved, and No, there will not be a nuclear war.
So Barnier is going to educate the British on the perils of leaving the EU.
I see on motorway junctions near here there are signs…….Brexit makes you poor ……..
No doubt they are financed by the fifth column in our midst.
I will remove them today
Will we pay money to Baltic and Romania etc countries to get rid of the “push” factors on immigration?What about Erasmus and Galileo?
What about the Multi-annual Financial Framework (MFF) for the period 2021-2027? How much are we up for there? (RAL payments, for instance – including the pensions for Mr Kinnoch and his wife, Lord Patton and so on). This is a massive 313 billion euros for the whole of the EU.
These and several other payments are officially arranged and if we break them, we are under the judgement of the Vienna Convention.
Just refusing to pay anything at all is not a legal option.
Reply There is no legal base to impose payments for years of spending when we are not in the EU and not receiving some of the benefits of the spending. We either leave Erasmus and Galileo at the same time or come to a separate agreement about future contributions and receipts from those programmes as non EU members of them.
I’m flippantly moved to wonder why we don’t just agree to whatever figure Barnier pulls out of the air, and then just print the cash. Seems to work OK when giving money to bankers.
We should hope the free Democrats in Germany hold the balance and get into power. They seem much the most sensible voice in German politics on Brexit and other things
My German friends are using their second vote to achieve that.
I am amazed Merkel has not been booted out yet for flooding Germany (and the continent) with illegal immigrants.
It is amazing. The German people are the most brainwashed in Europe, more even than the Swedes. They think they have to undergo this because of their history. So the rest of us have to suffer too.
Apart from that, many of them see the SPD and the Greens etc as unspeakable, and therefore go on voting for Frau M.
If and when she returns to power in Germany she can lean on the EU to adopt a more pragmatic common sense approach to Brexit. Their present stance is flat out up a cul de sac.
In our sclerotic first past the post system, in which MPs are all too obviously, selected not elected, a large vote for the two main parties is generally an expression of heightened mutual loathing. That is clearly the case now.
As a seeker of consensus I deplore the angry fractious state of our politics as much as John celebrates it. In Germany, thanks to their modern representation, such an impasse is unlikely.
Our fossilised elections also have the effect of giving the tiny band of extremists who are members of each immoveable Party, an inordinate share of power.
Thus it was that 100,000 ancient Conservative members were addressed by Theresa May at conference when she adopted UKIP`s policies. When she asked the country for a mandate she was humiliated despite an unelectable opponent.
Somehow the rejected policies are still being imposed on us ,(again , in Germany they do things better and this sort of brutal political subjugation is almost impossible )
Corbyn gives the crucial 4,000,000 Conservative remainers no option which saved May ,but he has rebuilt the Labour Party which, on the ground, His decision to give remain a seat at the table is masterly . The elements are in place for a centrist figure such as Kier Starmer to uncork the pent up loathing fro Blue Kip and I anticipate a landslide revenge election at that point .
That is the day Mr Redwood will retire
Reply MRs May led the Conservatives to receive 42.4% of the vote, up by more than 6% on David Cameron’s pro EU and pro referendum vote in 2015. Mr Corbyn boosted Labour’s vote by more compared to the poor showing they had under Mr Miliband. So both did well, with a notable choice for the UK voters. The Lib Dems following your kind of approach to the EU did very badly.
The Conservatives may be seen as the least worst with the economy but let’s not get carried away.
An economy that takes up to 50% of our money in taxes is a socialist government.
Surely there is something very wrong when the state sector uses that money to employ so many people that we have to start importing extra people