The EU Withdrawal Bill does not give Ministers large powers

It is one of those ironies that the people who most liked our membership of the EU which sidelined Parliament over large numbers of important laws, now claim wrongly that the Withdrawal Bill gives Ministers special powers to by pass our democracy. On the contrary, the Withdrawal Bill restores Parliamentary control over our laws in a very real way.
The UK has always had two main types of law approved by Parliament. Main policies and important changes are put into law by Act of Parliament. This requires a long deliberative process in both House of Parliament before approval. Subsidiary details, ways of implementing the legislation and updates to values and dates are often put through in Statutory Instruments. These go through after a short debate on a vote to approve or reject the whole Instrument.
During our time in the EU governments of all persuasions used these Statutory Instruments to impose whole new laws that would otherwise have required an Act of Parliament in order to implement EU Directives. They were able to do so using the argument that Parliament had legislated in the original European membership Act to accept all these EEC/EU laws. Whilst governments observed the form that they had to be approved as Statutory Instruments, Parliament was also told in each case it had to vote for these new laws to conform with the requirements of our membership of the EU.
The Withdrawal Bill is as important a piece of legislation as the European Communities Act which it repeals. IT will remove all ability of Parliament in future to put through what are effectively complex new laws without the need for an Act of Parliament. It will restore UK democracy.
It also will transfer all current EU law into good UK law to ensure continuity, and to reassure Remain voters. Thereafter Parliament will only be able to change these European laws if government proposes and MPs accept new primary legislation to do so. With this in mind the government is planning a Fishing, Customs, Trade and other new laws next year to change features of the EU law in these areas.
Opposition MPs object to the relatively minor power that Ministers may, under the this draft legislation, make changes to EU laws by Statutory Instrument where there are technical matters that need cleaning up. For example many EU laws refer to the UK as a member state. These references need to be amended to former member state. Some EU laws grant rights of appeal to EU bodies whose powers will be removed by this legislation, so Ministers need to nominate new appellate bodies.
Ministers have made it quite clear these powers are not designed to allow them to change the sense or purpose of the law with an Act of Parliament. They will only be used for technical matters. Parliament anyway has the right to veto any SI under these powers, so it would be easy to stop any abuse.
We saw far too much gold plating of EU laws, especially when labour were in power, to increase the power of the state or to punish the middle class – One hopes under the new process that all changes to laws will be more clearly visible… not only sticking to their intent, but that no sub-clauses will add in little extras…
In other words, if a bill is to be passed to allow a railway to be built from the Fens to Wales, there won’t be anything in that bill but railway talk!
Starmer knows all this. He is opposing the Brexit bill because he wants to stay in the EU as a matter of principle and also because staying in the EU would prevent Corbyn from implementing his economic policies. Win/Win for the Blairites.
Mr Redwood, yesterday in parliament you asked Mr Davis a question:
You congratulated the Secretary of State for explaining that we have no legal liability to pay money above our contributions up to the date of departure.
You then put to Mr Davis that the EU had “a simple choice to make”. It could either trade with us with no new tariffs or barriers, because we have made a very generous offer (on a cash sum), “or it can trade with us under World Trade Organisation rules, which we know works fine for us because that is what we do with the rest of the world”.
My own question to you is this:
Please can you name one country in the world that trades with the EU PURELY under WTO Rules?
(Of course, every country trades under WTO Rules. The problem is that you need supplementary rules with the EU to comply with their Directives. What about Approved Economic Operators too? They are little or nothing to do with WTO rules. Of course, the tariffs are important as well. Agricultural ones are fairly steep. Trading with the EU as a Third Country on 30 Marsh 2019 is going to be therefore next to impossible.)
“Ministers have made it quite clear these powers . . . will only be used for technical matters.” Quite so, but what happens when a new government comes in which has a keen relish for power but few scruples about abusing it?
Britain’s winner-takes-all constitution has few checks and balances. It assumes those in power are people of goodwill. It would be ironic indeed if legislation from this Conservative government smoothed the way for a future Marxist dictatorship.
Some of the hardest to understand legislation we have flows from EU Directives which seem never to have been subject to any robust scrutiny. Also, many are to be found in….Statutory Instruments.
The line taken by the Remoaner wing of the pro EU movement and an irresponsible opposition will embitter politics for a generation.
Good morning.
It was never going to be easy leaving the EU, so why are people trying to make it even harder ?
Whether you agree with what the government is doing or not, or what laws they make, change or repeal, there is one deciding factor in all this that all MP’s must consider – we the the electorate. If there is something that our parliament does or does not do, we have the power to effect change via the ballot box. Currently, only the EU Commission can propose regulation and laws with the EU Parliament just rubber stamping them. No point in complaining, we cannot vote the Commissioners out. So no change !
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Since the referendum over a year ago we have moved in the right direction and at a steady pace. As time passes we need to up the pace a bit. What say you ?
On this issue it matters not one jot what Labour think, does or says. They oppose for the sake of opposing but retain the fact that Labour’s traditional support base is without exception vehemently anti-EU in both sentiment and instinct. This alone gives the Tories an enormous amount of political capital in areas that they have always traditionally lacked.
I know what traditional Labour supporters stand for and I know many can’t vote Tory for cultural reasons but the Tories can make political gains in the north if they take us out of the EU in its entirety and expose Labour for the treacherous rabble they have become
The Tories need to stand up, express with pride their patriotism and commit themselves to creating, once again, a free and independent UK.
EU Directives do need a UK primary Act, EU Regulations are implemented by UK secondary legislation.
The EU process is the same as the UK. We voted for the EU Treaties, which are the primary legislation. Regulations, Directives and Decisions are EU secondary legislation in decending level of Treaty implementation. The latter two allow member state local interpretation.
Reply Untrue. EU Regulations are directly acting without any UK legislative process, and most EU Directives have been implemented in the UK by SIs, not primary legislation, under the 1972 Act powers which were Henry VIII on a grand scale.
Thank you for your clarification Mr Redwood. Is the proposed legislation as specific about the elements of existing legislation that can be changed as you write or could it be open to abuse?
If elements ministers can adjust are specified and reasonable then opposition is playing politics, if not they are doing their job.
The Mars chocolate company intends to spend $1 billion on a ‘Sustainability in a Generation’ plan aimed at countering Climate Change.
This is precisely where the holistic idea of the wisdom of Free Enterprise not just falls down but collapses in the absolute. We see this capitalistic gross waste of money and hard won resources everywhere. The difference between a Socialist regime/government wasting tax -payers money is there is at least many people involved…there are electoral consequences. It can be stopped more or less immediately.
Yes but that will not stop Labour from hindering the progress of it with the background narrative of reversing the Brexit vote.
Let’s hope the Repeal Bill passes and is not used as a springboard for shadowing future EU legislation.
We understand that we have to meet local requirements to trade with the EU as we do with the rest of the world. This does not mean we have to follow their environmental, social and employment laws.
A committee should start immediately after Brexit repealing unnecessary EU legislation.
“It also will transfer all current EU law into good UK law”
All applicable EU law is already UK law, as pointed out yesterday. But it is UK law by virtue of the European Communities Act 1972 whereas in the future the legal base will be provided by this new Act.
“The Treaty does not touch any of the matters which concern solely England and the people in it. These are still governed by English law. They are not affected by the Treaty. But when we come to matters with a European element, the Treaty is like an incoming tide. It flows into the estuaries and up the rivers. It cannot be held back, Parliament has decreed that the Treaty is henceforward to be part of our law. It is equal in force to any statute.”
Parliament had decreed that through the 1972 Act.
“Parliament anyway has the right to veto any SI under these powers, so it would be easy to stop any abuse.” So what is the Opposition position in regard to this, given that it is true? Will The Speaker…has he the power…to stop or limit the duration of the debate in Parliament and the obvious misuse of Parliamentary resources?
The dishonesty of Labour politicians is nauseating. At least the Dums are honest about undermining democracy.
The Government made a rod for their own back by misnaming the Bill and allowing it to be spun as the Great Repeal Bill, it should have been called as the Great Transfer Bill.
As to the legislation, the Remainers never cared too much when EU legislation was bypassing Parliament , and they don’t seem to understand what it is to be a self governing nation again , where no legislation is locked away in EU treaties beyond any accountability. If there is legislation on the books they don’t like , in four years time they can seek a mandate at an election to change them . All this furore about Henry VIII clauses, they are only ‘permanent’ until the next election, then another Government can change or rid us of them.
Reply The government accepted advice not to name it the Great Repeal Bill. It is called the EU Withdrawal Bill.
Sitting here in rural France for a couple of weeks I had the time to watch most of David Davies’ statement yesterday. He really does have a command of his brief and no questions troubled him. Just as well because the Speaker singularly failed to suppress the shouting from tbe opposition. Starmer, however had little to contribute and was ineffective, particularly remaining silent when DD suggested that Labour would be prepared to pay €100bn.
We need as clean a break as possible to avoid the inevitable overstating of the cost of contributing to EU bodies we wish to continue with. Why are we trying to remain with the Science Research body ? We might get €3bn more out than we currently put in but that has to be seen against our net contribution that is three times that amount every month !
In any event we can be very certain they will make sure we are net contributors after Brexit.
MPs must always remind themselves that they are the representatives of the people and not just presenters of their ego . The referendum made it clear – and opinion polls more so since , that we voted to leave ( the sooner the better ) . Arguments now centre on all sorts of trivia about our continuing relationship with the EU and have given the impression that withdrawal can be delayed and may not even happen . The voting public must not be let down by MPs and require constant reassurance that Brexit will happen . The Withdrawal Bill is nothing more than a re-affirmation of the public’s will ; MPs are now in the spotlight and have to remember the basic truth .
Any excuse to prevent progress with Brexit and eventual reversal of the democratic vote to leave the EU is behind all this nonsense by MPs, supported by their media propagandists.
Modern day ethics appears to condone those of us who are best at manipulation, suppression and distortion and condemn those of us who have the audacity to be open, frank and tell it as it is. Those whose narrative and actions does not meet with left wing and progressives approval are howled down and demands are made that they shut up and be punished. Put forward a sensible and responsible proposition if it does not meet with official approval of a vested interest or hinders it’s aims then it will attract attack that is neither fair or reasonable. That is why this bill and so many other similar actions and proposals meet with such ill tempered and irrational opposition.
Thank you for your explanation, lets hope that ministers show sufficient restraint to avoid any serious clashes with Parliament.
On a side-note it appears from various sources that the British Civil Service is working actively and aggressively to undermine and weaken the UK’s move towards Brexit. These anti-democratic, establishment vested interests will stop at nothing to subvert the Tories policy of full EU withdrawal
It is important elected representatives stand up in Parliament and expose who these people are and the sanctions they should face for choosing to attempt to subvert the will of the people
This is a really prime example of the ability of the opposition, on both sides of the House, and all sides of the Lords, the BBC and all the other lefties, to make a big deal of something that is, as you say, largely a technicality, but a very necessary one. Why is it in these cases, that the view of common sense finds it so difficult to get itself across?
Clarke, Heseltine, Soubry et al please respond.
The sharks are circling…
Labour are detecting weakness in the Government, they are just trying it on for political gain, rather than for the benefit of the Country…typical.
A very transparent opportunistic position to put pressure on a government with a very small majority. More worrying is the leaking of a major document from the Home Office on migration. Obviously the Civil Service have to be behind it making it again obvious that despite the requiremt that they be politically neutral, they are actively working against the democratic wishes of the people. No statement or action yet from HMG but It must demand that Sir Jeremy Hayward finds the source and sends a clear message to the CS that this must stop.
Unfortunately my guess is that as an avowed Remoaner he has every sympathy for these type of actions.