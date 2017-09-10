Where has Mr Blair been for the last eight years? We voted to take back control, including control of our money.

Mr Blair’s fantasy re negotiation of the UK’s deal with the EU ignores Mr Cameron’s long attempt to negotiate just such a change to the EU benefits and migration policies without any success He ignores the fact that there is no machinery or legal basis for any such attempted future renegotiation.
He of course dismisses the referendum, which he does seem to be aware of. He does not seem to have grasped that when we voted to leave we voted to take back control of all matters, not just EU migration. Did he not hear any of the debates about wanting to spend our own money, which I see he just ignores. Did he grasp that we want to pass our own laws?
It is most disappointing that a man who gained the top political office by democratic means now has such a scorn for the wishes of the people who used to sustain him.
35 Comments
Bliar NEVER had any respect for the people who voted him in. Just like MOST politicians.
( not you JR )
I spotted he was a charlatan when – before being elected PM – he pronounced ‘a computer at every desk’ the panacea to the failed comprehensive school system. All charlatans were doing this at the time. Selling duff computer systems like snake oil.
The appropriation of Diana as ‘the People’s Princess’ was a lethal attack on conservatism.
The man is anti British and anti democracy.
I did not see Blair’s interview with Andrew Marr, but a friend reports that Blair was asked whether he had given advice to the UK about Brexit negotiations. He said that he had not; but was not then asked whether he had advised the EU on the subject. In view of the warm embrace he received from Mr Juncker on his recent visit to Brussels, I should have been interested to hear his reply, assuming we could rely on him to give an honest one.
Reports that people within the Civil Service, as well as diplomats and politicians are actively engaged in attempts to sabotage Brexit are deeply worrying, not only for the effect that such conduct might have on the outcome of the negotiations, but also for the unhealthy effect on our democracy because it will create fissures of distrust between ordinary people who have only their votes, and the powerful and influential who have the will and means to thwart them.
I am reminded of Oscar Wilde, “Some cause happiness where ever they go; others when ever they go”.
Blair falls into the latter category.
Well, when he left Parliament they, our MP’s, gave him a standing ovation. One wonders if our kind host joined in the love in ?
Reply No
Good man !
🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂
‘Love in’ or were they just pleased to see him go?
Mr Blair’s only use for democracy was that it provided the means to gain power and for some time to keep it. He realised that at the time ‘Old’ Labour was un-electable and recast it in an apparently non-Socialist mold so that Conservatives alienated from their party by the John Major ERM fiasco would be willing to vote for it, despite it’s liking for the EU. I do not think Blair or his henchmen had any real respect for Democracy as such and of course they loved the photo opportunities provided by EU meetings and the ability it gave to appear part of something ‘bigger’. But Blair is not alone. Unfortunately the Cameron and particularly Osborne suffered from the same disease and thought the would be in power for ever if they made the Conservative party indistinguishable from ‘New’ Labour.
In my view Corbyn has done a great service by taking Labour back to its roots; all we need now are some Conservatives with the character not to rush leftwards after him.
Too true 🙁
A previous Prime minister once said “the lady is not for turning”, unfortunately our current Prime minster has taken a sharp turn to the left…I just don’t see her and her cohorts delivering a good exit from the EU 🙁
Indeed your comments are on the money. However, continuing in the BBC mould is the Andrew Marr patsy interviews when not one of the comments you make were put to Mr Blair. It was just straight one sided propaganda that your Government allows to continue. Why are we taxed to pay for this. The BBC must be reformed or sold off.
Marr did ask him about his decision to allow unrestricted numbers of new EU citizens freedom of movement. The redacted cabinet minutes in which this was described as ‘socially useful’ was not mentioned, unfortunately. Most people took this as meaning ‘useful for votes for Labour’. (published in the Daily Telegraph)
Over the years before the EU referendum there were various opinion polls which showed that the UK electorate includes a small eurofederalist core, maybe 3% or 5% who are want a single European government superior to our national government.
Of course Tony Blair is one of those extremists who puts his loyalty to the EU well above his loyalty to the UK, and who wishes to see his eurofederalist preference imposed on the rest of us; like many other politicians in both Houses of Parliament he perjured himself whenever he took the Oath of Allegiance.
However it is important to recognise that he and his despicable kind are not typical of those who voted to Remain in the EU, most of which 16.1 million were unfortunately misled into forming an honest but incorrect judgment by quislings like him.
J, The man turns my stomach. It’s not just about immigration but he will do his utmost to stop us leaving. I remember when he was about to leave office and reportedly said “I’ve had enough thanks very much” The iconic picture of Maggie leaving Downing St for the last will always stay with me – she wanted to stay on and lead our country but the backbench backstabber’s made sure she was ousted. I can only hope that TM doesn’t suffer the same treatment…I’ll be up all night tomorrow until the ECA division happens.
Dr Redwood – he is just showing his true colours. Blair is an EX politician who doesn’t want the EU gravy train he is a passenger on to come to a stop. His only concerns are for his own interests. No one should listen to a ‘has been’ like him who has been completely discredited over the Iraq war.
It says a lot about the BBC though in even having him on the Marr Show. Barrell and scraping are words which come to mind.
Wow – he really gets your lot worried, more so than the official opposition!
You are funny !
I love it when Blair intervenes. The man is highly toxic and the death of any cause he stands for these days.
The death of any cause except his own property portfolio, that is – of which I see he is still heavily investing in London ‘despite’ Brexit.
In fact if anyone is responsible for Brexit it is Blair.
I have long since ignored him and suggest you do the same.
My comment is this, that there is too much talk about taking back control. Me, for my part, would like to know who is going to be able to exercise all of this control? ..the politicians and big business maybe but certainly not the people..and don’t give me the old stuff about democracy and the vote.
The real problem for Britain and more especially England for centuries now has been the extent of the ‘class’ differences that exists throughout the land. All countries have a system of class difference but no where on earth so pronounced as the English class system- and that is the real problem holding britain back- because the lower orders mainly too often defer to the better offs, toffs, upper classes, and these guys don’t always have the imagination and drive to see a more progressive safer way forward. This is why I believe that we are in this terrible fix at the moment..it all comes back to 350 on the side of a bus and whether you believed it or not..not exactly democracy
If the lower orders had listened to the rich elites they would have voted to remain.
What he is now proposing is what should have happened during the Blair ministry’s major negotiations with the EU: back in 2003 or at the latest 2006 before we got the Lisbon Treaty. If If Blair was concerned for his legacy, he should have deepened Britain’s disengagement and realignment from the EU and took us back into EFTA on terms favourable to the federalists (similar to Norway’s arrangements). That would have preserved Britain’s relationship with the EU on terms more favourable to both. The ultra-federalists don’t want us in the inner core, at the same time they want to control us, while the British Left like the internationalist and cosmopolitan aspects of the EU and its tendency towards corporatism, labourism and multi-culturalism.
We need to leave completely. Blair and his party were too arrogant to see the benefits of an accommodation, and also lacked the insight to recognise that the British, especially English, public would in time turn on the EU, resulting in us leaving completely (which it looks like is what is going to happen).
Blair and the Left’s basic problem – they don’t understand the British people. It’s no surprise they hate us and want to replace us.
It’s too late for a Flexcit-style solution now. You’ve had your chips.
Off-topic, tomorrow when MPs resume their debate on the EU withdrawal Bill I hope one of them will remind the others about the so-called “Abolition of Parliament Bill” that Labour introduced in 2006:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Legislative_and_Regulatory_Reform_Act_2006
As well as the Civil Contingencies Act 2004, and of course the European Communities Act 1972 itself …
Blair thinks that we can “tackle the problems from within the EU”
Cameron was sent away with a pat on the head and nothing to offer us yet had to sell it to us as a good deal in true “Emperor’s new clothes” fashion. The EU doesn’t do us any favours and never has.
Isn’t this the same Tony Blair who”negotiated” away part of our hard won rebate in exchange for CAP reforms? How many of those promised reforms have been implemented? None !!
Isn’t this the same Tony Blair who as “Middle East peace envoy” has overseen more bloodshed and instability in the Middle East than we have ever seen before?
Fortunately we don’t need to worry about this self serving things as he remains in complete denial of the fact that despite a rather full playing field he remains the most despised politician presently in the UK
I suspect that he was fronting for the EU, who of course have form for ignoring the results of democratic referendum and eventually, after massing their supporters, cause another to be held to produce the result they require (e.g. France, Ireland etc).
We already see signs of mass rallies to encourage a second referendum, yet hear little or nothing from the government setting out the real benefits of leaving (as some aptly call it) ‘the evil empire’ aka the EU. The message should be spread far and wide to all – the EU does not believe in or do democracy and that is why it is imperative that we leave it and regain our own, sovereign independence so treacherously given away by successive governments since 1972.
The EU side knows that the UK has no chance of making the trade deals so widely promised with other countries worldwide so it’s playing hard ball..eventually an agreement will be workrd out where we continue on inside the customs union.. EU migrants will continue to come as they please..and for all of that we will have tariff free access to the EU market. But we will not have a vote on any EU mattets. It could end up that both Northern Ireland and Gibraltar will have to remain inside of the EU bloc. What a mess
Mr. Blair is the ultimate EU supporter who believes that our final destination should be that the EU governs the UK and takes complete control of our elections and referendums (ignore them), money, laws, borders, assets, trading relationships, foreign and energy policies and the military etc..
Any EU negotiating concessions he would be attempting to use to con the people of the UK to not leave the “ever closer union” would be simply be a trick.
I put in a official complaint on the BBC site about this Andrew Marr interview.
Mr Marr gave some 20 minutes of airtime to Blair on a clearly controversial political issue, without allowing ANY time for someone like Mr. Redwood to expose Blair’s worthless scheme.
The BBC is listing heavily to the left and has huge anti-Brexit bias, I hope it eventually sinks it.
There is a huge problem which the government seems to have no intention of solving, and that is the complete lack of an effective rebuttal mechanism to deal with all the false claims of the Remainers, nor is there, even more importantly, a well organised unit for promoting the huge advantages of leaving the EU. This inexplicable complacency by government may well be the cause of its downfall. Something has to be done urgently. (The recent local elections are revealing where the Cons lost in 5 of 9 seats, some with very striking swings away from the Cons).
Mr Redwood, can you impress upon colleagues the seriousness of the situation out in the country? I fear that some Conservatives in government seem dangerously self satisfied.
Let us not forget that he was very keen on joining the Euro, indeed the DTI set up a programme to support and promote it to SMEs and as far as his blatant disregard for the referendum vote is concerned, he disregarded the biggest public demonstration ever against the Iraq war and dissembled to Parliament to get the vote he needed. I don’t think I can remember another politician so detested across the whole political divide.
As an example Even Andrew Marr who would have once deferred to him was quite abrasive.
JR, This is a repeat posting of the one I submitted to your first offering of the day immediately after I had witnessed Blair’s TV performance. If you believe in neatness and that some things are worth repeating, the previous posting belongs naturally in this section. – DP
____________________________________________________________
Have just seen Anthony of Iraq on TV rubbishing Brexit and Brexiteers, pressing for a second referendum etc., etc.
One could write a book to refute his arguments, but that would take too long. So, I offer a simple rule of thumb, by which to assess Anthony’s words.
“You can always tell when he is lying – he opens his mouth!”
I keep complaining to the BBC about the bias on the Marr interviews but they have no effect, perhaps Bliar just needs to feel wanted.
In the meantime my poor old telly has to suffer obscenities until I can get to the TV controller.
Blair’s interventions reassure me that I was right to vote Leave.
(I did not do so thoughtlessly or lightly.)
Tony Blair’s intervention into all this is a BREXTIERS dream come true. He is so loathed, even by members of his own party, that anything he says usually is of more help than hindrance.
One thing I have always noticed is that those like him only deliver in monologue. That is, they never enter into debates on the subject with those of the opposing view or, interviewers who would ask very searching questions on their positions. Tony Blair does not command his brief or hold any real sway. He can only simply talk for ‘others’ who would rather be left unknown in the shadows.
Fear him not !
Taking back control of our money Yes?- so is this to 350 Mill per week we were promised as extra for the NHS I wonder? and Yes- Blair told porkies- huge ones in fact especially over the WMD in Iraq that resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths- but Yes others still in situ also told huge porkies about Brexit- remember 350 on the back of the bus and also all of that talk about taking back control of migration our money and the fisheries etc etc.
Well it was all pie in the sky stuff I’m afraid- we’re gonna have to settle for whatever deal we can get with the EU – there are no new global trade deals pending out there- this is it- ‘as good as it gets’
Reply On the contrary we must take back control, of our money and laws, and spend the cash on our priorities.