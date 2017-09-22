Catalan independence

The Spanish state refuses to allow the Catalans a vote on whether they wish to be independent of Spain. The elected Catalan government is preparing for a referendum at the beginning of October to decide whether to stay or go. The Madrid government argues this is against the Spanish constitution and refuse to sanction such a vote. Polls suggest the independence side is a little behind.
The Spanish state is now arresting and bringing charges against Catalan politicans who are preparing this vote. They are seizing ballot papers, and withdrawing powers and money from the Catalan government to stop the vote taking place.
The EU in its earlier days encouraged regional governments and often appealed over the heads of national governments to them. It created a Committee of the Regions and prefers to run various programmes by sending cash direct to regional administrations. Now it is more nervous of the centrifugal pull of regions, and keener to help member states that face disruptive regions.
The heavy handed approach of the Spanish state may be making more Catalans favour independence. It is strange to see a western democrcy going to such lengths to stop a vote which an elected regional gvernment wants. When Scotland wanted something similar the UK state granted it. Its not something to do too often, but when there is a strong head of steam behind such an issue and no vote has taken place for a long time it is a pity opinion can be thwarted. The EU once again backs the anti democratic forces.
24 Comments
“The EU once again backs the anti democratic forces.”
Indeed the EU are always profoundly anti-democratic – they know just how unpopular they are with most voters. The existence of the EU makes regions more likely to seek independent directly under the EU. Why have local government, regional government, national government and government from the EU. Far too many layers and very inefficient indeed.
“The heavy handed approach of the Spanish state may be making more Catalans favour independence.”
It surely will do.
Succession , would n`t that be great .I saw figures yesterday that showed the Brexit vote was overwhelmingly the retired and unemployed .Imagine if ‘Remainia’ was a place , not just a dream and a vision .What a fantastic wealthy young and modern place it would be . If only we could partition the country and put the Brexit volk on the Isle of White , where many of them already live , to enjoy their all white poverty Empire 2 fantasies and ill – educated inventions alone
( Mind you not sure who would do the plumbing in remainia to be fair )
Reply Many entrepreneurs voted Leave for the opportunities it will bring.
It was idiocy to grant Scotland’s “Independence” vote to Who? We have a duty to maintain our unity and protect us Scottish brethren. Spain has a similar responsibility. Yorkshire could well do without the rest of you. Really! We know our might! It is our Yorkshire’s duty, to stay with you idlers. We shall make something of you eventually for we ARE Yorkshire and we ARE the United Kingdom of that there is no doubt except in the bonces of traitors and tramps.
I doubt you’d be able to afford the divorce payment we would demand.
Spain should arrest and jail the persons who are citizens of Spain but wish to create havoc and chaos. Here we call such people LibDems. But they are too cowardly to assert independence of the weak minded.
JR
I have always appreciated your articles and contributions to the debate surrounding the EU but today’s article is almost an admission of defeat. Rather than focusing on the real issue of our times ie, the capitulation of May to EU pressure and the behaviour of ALL Tory MP’s, you try to divert attention away towards the Catalan independence vote
Let’s go for the jugular shall we? This Conservative government led by the most appalling PM in a generation is about to commit a flagrant act of treachery by one, ignoring the EU referendum result.
Two, by rejecting the democratic will of the people.
Three, by signing up to the EEA.
And finally, by sacrificing the divine sovereignty, independence and dignity of the United Kingdom on the altar of the anti-democratic EU
The UK was on the verge of reasserting democratic control once again and then we had the misfortune of having a PM and Chancellor who will go down in history as the two people who flushed this nation’s dignity down the toilet
The Conservative Party will pay a heavy price for their disgraceful treatment of the British people, its democracy and their contemptuous treatment of my country’s sovereign status
Reply I wrote about the UK and EU yesterday! I will comment on the speech when we know what she said.
Hopefully they will go down in the history books in the same way Callaghan’s government has. A billion for the DUP, twenty billion for the EU, this makes a winter of discontent inevitable. The ‘money is not there’ argument will not wash anymore. The nurses would be apathetic to believe in this crap for much longer.
Duncan , I agree with the priorities you have expressed ; Theresa is under the microscope for any sign of failure and the Conservative Party will suffer . Johns’ views post her speech will be most interesting .
.and as we all know, the EU doesn’t even pay lip service to democracy any more.
People don’t matter to the EU, nor to the governments they now control so easily, but these signs are simply the visible part, so far of a huge submerged iceberge of a fanatatical dictatorship.
The structure of the EU is what is wrong, such that so much power now resides with an unelected elite. It won’t get better as nation states become mere satellites of Brussels, but why are so many blind to these obvious signs?
Because for most European countries their experience of democracy is very short and has not embedded itself in the DNA of the people.
Apparently, there is a plaque on the Visitors’ Centre of the European Parliament, quoting a pre-war British diplomat, Lord Lothian:
“National sovereignty is the root cause of the most crying evils of our times…the only formal remedy for this is the federal union of the peoples”.
That plaque will be coming down upon Brexit I expect, wont it?
The EU Committee of the Regions is the solution to this problem. It has all been anticipated by the alpha brains in Brussels! The EU has already been divided into, currently, 98 NUTS 1 Regions, Scotland, Northern Ireland, London and Catalan being but four.
I can imagine an elected Governor of each region, with a local Parliament and an EU supreme Parliament in Brussels. Naturally, they would all use the Euro and pay into a federal type taxation system.
Should further nationalism break out amongst these regions a federal police force will quickly quash it.
Simples 😂😂😂
Napoleon and Hitler had much the same idea.
My daughter attended Granada University in the 1990’s and this was an issue then . She was informed that Catalan had wanted it’s independence for years. I am amazed that the refusal to allow a vote is so overt. Spain and all its regions is a beautiful country. In the past it has been sneered at it , ( how stupid) looking down on it as though it was a cheap country for a holiday. It is a lovely place to visit . The commercialism keeps them in pocket ,but there is far more to the country than holiday destinations . Wales and England are separate Countries, however speaking to a German in Spain I was told that he visited England and went to Cunvay ( Conway).Pride comes before a fall , but certainly has its deep roots in national identity.
If there is twenty billion for breeding birds in the Pyrenees and new roads in Poland why have you not lifted the public sector pay cap beyond police and prison officers? And Corbyn and Co are supposed to be incompetent?
Dear John–Very hard to believe what Spanish Courts and Government are doing–Anytime now Juncker et al are going to up and say something though what exactly who knows, perhaps that it is against EU values or perhaps that it is a clear case for a run out of the New European Army (on whose side?)–If Catalonia did leave, it has been pronounced that it would no longer be in the EU, presumably only after, repeat after, payment (on account of EU unilateral sequencing) of a Divorce Bill, which there has to be of course because the EU has a Budget–On the other hand Catalonia is physically at the heart of the EU, unlike our archipelago, and they are not going to like the new border, with France. Viva Catalonia. If they vote to leave there is nothing else to talk about and Madrid are making such an event more likely by the day. Will people be writing in here asking for proof that Catalonia would be better off out as happened the other day in our own context?
Yeah, it’s a bit like when the Tories decide to screw over the Scots over independence.
Within my living memory Spain wasn’t a democracy at all, I suppose that somewhat informs the approach on both sides of the argument.
The root of the distinction between Spain’s heavy-handed approach to its racist chancers on the make and that adopted by the UK in the case of Scotland perhaps rests upon the fact that Spain would be materially worse off if the separation occurred rather than very materially better off.
I am disappointed though that the people’s Blue Boris has not linked the Catalan struggle to the case of Gibraltar, pointing to the parallel maladroit, hegemonistic attitude on display from Madrid.
Well the EU was never democratic and it looks like the countries that belong to it are going down the same route including us. If Mrs May signs us up to more of the Eu doling out money like it’s going out of fashion and meanwhile not being able to look after our elderly or our youngsters then this party is chips!! We will never get out if we don’t get out now and this is what the UK voted for. Don’t talk about democracy when the Conservative party wouldn’t recognise it if it hit them straight on in the face!
If Spain were not part of the “western bloc” and thereby subservient to Washington they would already be receiving threats of sanctions for their government’s behavior. Trump would be threatening who knows what right now. As it is all the craven cowards in other governments stay mute over what is a flagrant abuse of democracy, probably because they are terrified the idea of actual democracy might overthrow them instead of keep them in power as it has before.
“The EU in its earlier days encouraged regional governments and often appealed over the heads of national governments to them …….……Now it is more nervous of the centrifugal pull of regions, and keener to help member states that face disruptive regions………
The EU once again backs the anti democratic forces.”
I would be very surprised if the EU had changed its original policy as its declared aim is to break up the nation states.
Smaller, weaker more dependent regions are more likely to be compliant.
I think this could be a tactical error on the part of the Spanish central government, particularly as you suggest that the desire for independence might not be in the majority. Such heavy handedness could tip the balance in favour of an independent Catalonia.
Catalonia is one of the wealthier provinces of Spain, if not the wealthiest, so they have the means to be independent, unlike Scotland for instance. It would be the Madrid government that would loose out financially, so this is possibly their motive in blocking independence. The danger in being heavy handed is that it could escalate into something more sinister.