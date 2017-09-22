The Prime Minister made some good things clear. We will leave the EU in March 2019. We will not stay in the single market or customs union. We do not want to be in the EEA. We do need to be free to pass our own laws and to negotiate our own trade deals.
She also made a very generous offer to the rest of the EU. The UK will stay engaged and helpful to EU on security and defence matters come what may. The UK will happily allow continued tariff free access to the UK market on similar terms to today if the EU reciprocates. The UK may stay in various spending programmes and make a continued financial contribution to them if that makes sense to both sides and if the UK will continue to benefit. Programmes like Erasmus and the work of the EIB may be what she has in mind.
More nuanced language was used for the passage on an implementation period. She rightly said this should be as short as possible and must have a final date. It remains difficult to know if we need such a thing, as that will depend on whether there is an Agreement to implement. The issue of money remains sensitive on both sides. The PM made no express offer of cash, and stressed that budgets have to be talked about alongside trade and the future relationship.
I remain of the view that we owe them nothing and we do not have to pay for a free trade deal. That is so much in their interests that there is still the chance they will come round to wanting it. We have always accepted we owe them contributions up to the date of leaving, which will deliver them an additional £30 billion ( rough estimate) between June 24 2016 and March 29 2019.
In the meantime the most important thing the PM said was Whitehall is charged with the task of getting everything ready to leave without a deal. There can be no successful negotiation without the EU understanding no deal is a feasible option. What matters now is the response of the EU. The UK needs to stop negotiating with itself and concentrate on selling a good deal to the other side, as the PM sought to do today.
52 Comments
Where was the generous offer to the people of the UK, especially those who voted to leave?
Instead there is an offer to generously pay the EU for some undefined period and to defend Europe for some undefined period.
No matter how much you put lipstick on this it is still a pig, it is still a sell-out.
A good speech especially when you consider the current political position of the Government
The speech also puts the spotlight back onto the EU to react and for them to demonstrate if they are willing to be positive in order to construct a good deal for both parties.
I predict the EU will not react positively.
I hope more UK citizens will begin to realise that the EU has no intention of doing any deal.
I think you missed hearing a few things:
Our laws. Not taken back under our control until at least 2021.
Our borders. Open to any EU citizen to register and stay here. So not taken back under control.
Our money. Still subject to whims of the EU “27” who could legitimately move goalposts in any way they wished…. They could implement a laws in April 2018 which would be contrary to our interests… conscription to an EU Army anyone?
Not what we campaigned and voted for.
The while point was to leave and take back control, not leave and still be under control.
We will not be allowed to negotiate our own trade deals during transition, I understand.
I believe the EU will not accept the terms in the speech, but will keep May, as now, on a long string, in the hope that in the end people will be so fed up they will accept rejoining. The transition gives the Remainers lots of time and opportunity to do their worst, and that includes people in the Cabinet, I believe.
This is not a good day. The situation drags on and on, with a weak (in my view) PM at the helm. The country deserves much better.
Liam Fox is out of a job until 2021. There are some obvious cost cutting measure there.
“Gutless May bottles it” Would seem an appropriate headline.
She hasn’t yet realised that Germany….sorry, the EU has no goodwill towards us and no intention of trying to be reasonable.
After 29th March 2019,
1.
Do we begin controlling immigration from the EU
2.
Are we still subject to the dictats of the ECJ
3.
Forgetting about the shared cost of any ongoing arrangements, will we be expected to pay a nett £10 Billion per annum for as long as this so called transition period is in operation.
4.
Does the transition period assume that we have a trade deal in march 2019 or are we still going to be working towards it.
She said lots of logical things ,but I believe that the EU negotiators are of a mind set that will block tariff free trade just because many of the other 27 might decide to follow the UK ,if it is made to look easy. The negotiators are more interested in holding the rickety EU together than doing the logical thing on trade . Their reaction in the next month will define the outcome, consequently we must be prepared to bale out.
A further question. Will we be free to sign up trade deals around the World on 30th March 2019 or do we have to wait until 2021.
Bla bla bla long grass bla bla bla
Stay on her case, John. The “transition period” is a sell out to Hammond and his chums.
John,
Mrs May seemed to also accept that the “implementation period” could take up to two years and that during that we would continue with all the EU rules. To me this meant we stay attached with no say and still allow free access and pay. I spit my coffee out when she mentioned allowing time for such things as IT systems to be set up and working. I’d better bury a time capsule for my GG Grandkids then. Maybe The 2100 Climate Change episode of Blue Peter can do a feature on it.
To play Devils Advocate, you could say that the EU have another 18 months to drag talks on and then we leave (but not really) and then we have an election and change our minds. This is playing into our (and no doubt about this now) enemies hands.
“Neither is the European Union legally able to conclude an agreement with the UK as an external partner while it is itself still part of the European Union.”
Is that true? You can make an agreement contingent on future events. After all, Remainers keep telling us we are still a sovereign state.
It is now nail biting . Barnier has already responded in very guarded tones and the friends I have already consulted share my view that Theresa has lost her proper leadership role . Friends include a university Don , a Property Developer , a Medic and a retired Civil Servant .The public – except for the City ones ,have expressed that they want out with dignity and expect to relish in the opportunity of a new won freedom ; no-one thinks that we will suffer from trading with the world .
Hopefully this response will not be ” moderated ” – unless it is for a justified reason .
“We will leave the EU in March 2019”
Not in any meaningful sense we won’t.
May has sold out.
She had to decide who runs Britain and she has decided that it is the EU.
I see no further need for the Conservative party.
……an implementation period of up to two years under current EU rules and structures….. that sounds like a straight forward extension of EU membership which pushes the exit date to March 2021. That means we will be paying an extra £28 billion into the EU for absolutely nothing.
What happens in the implementation phase, do we gradually slip out of programmes e.g. CFP or CAP or does the so called “cliff edge” become 31st March 2021 when we will need to have a further implementation period …………….and so on ad infinitum.
Barnier has no incentive what so ever to negotiate. Our only salvation will be to crash out on 31st March 2019.
Some people are already questioning whether we will really leave the EU on March 29th 2019. My view is that according to the current plan accepted by both sides we will indeed leave the EU then, in the strictly literal sense that thereafter the EU treaties will no longer apply to the UK. However there must be some doubt about the degree to which we will still be treated as if we had not left the EU.
Provided we can be absolutely sure that it will only be for a maximum of two years – for some things it could even be less – I am not too concerned about that. However I become very concerned when I hear various politicians mooting that it could be forever, and the supposedly temporary transition could become the permanent end point.
Whitewash Mr Redwood. Self deception Mr Redwood. Naive Mr Redwood. Party before country Mr Redwood.
We’ve transfered all EU laws to UK law. She now wants a treaty which adopts all EU rules and regulations into UK law. We are to take note of ECJ rulings.
Doesn’t seem as if we are going to get out.
Ted Heath took us in under lies and deceit. Mrs May is deceiving us in a pretence of getting out.
Latest update from Guido: (my capitals)
“….The speech is also reopening the old Leaver splits from the referendum, with the Leave Means Leave crowd (which includes more hardline Tory Brexiter backbenchers) saying:
“We are deeply concerned that her proposals could lead to nothing changing either during or after the implementation period – which will go on for an undefined amount of time. There is no reference to being able to deregulate, sign our own trade deals or control our borders.
This is a rebadging of the status quo and is BREXIT IN NAME ONLY. In reality, this means we are still members.
The Prime Minister should have explicitly committed to a no deal option and the Government should be planning for it. She has FALLEN FOR THE TRAP laid by senior civil servants, the Treasury and the CBI.”
Leaving 2019 is not what is being reported in the papers.
In the meantime Remain will up a gear to ensure we stay in the EU – hoping for the Brexit down turn.
They will, however, be unable to keep the bad news coming. Mass immigration via Schengen and atrocities.
I do not think I was conned by Leave in the referendum and nor does one single Leave voter I know. So why are we here ?
You never previously contemplated any payment beyond the leaving date at all and you know it. Or any future payments for any reason.
I viewed the speech and though for a change Mrs may seemed to have some confidence in delivering it..
Not so sure about us having to possibly look and European Court of justice decisions when our Courts come to a deliberation, as that will give Eu Citizens super status over and above our own citizens (unless of course I have misunderstood what has been said)
Not clear on how this so called transitional period operates either, do all elements of us leaving (which includes the transition arrangements) have to be finalised before spring of 2019 or do they drag on beyond that deadline.
If they drag on beyond the original deadline then we are removing the time pressure for a settlement, which is not a good idea in my view.
Especially as the EU workers are just beginning to realise they may be out of work if we leave without a sensible deal. It is being reported that they are just starting to put pressure on EU Country Governments.
Pleased she still thinks no deal is still better than a bad deal, even if it came out in the question and answer session.
No Doubt the Eu will try to dismiss it all, and talk it down, just like some of our so called reporters, time will tell.
Its a wonder this Country does as well as it does, given those who constantly want to talk us down and volunteer to give our money away.
How incredibly generous of you.
… so basically your long-term idea is to have a custom deal which we have already told you we will not give because it would be dumb for us to do so.
In the meantime, you very kindly propose to pay as a gesture of goodwill €20bn for staying another 2 years with full access to the Single-market (which is what you would have paid anyway had you stay), benefit of all its advantages and take the time to find exactly what “Brexit means Brexit” means and a better way to undercut the EU…
Frankly, it does not sound like such a great deal for us, don’t you think.
Moreover, there was no acknowledgement of previous liabilities such as the pension liabilities for British civil servants who served the UK’s interests for 43 years and are requested to continue to do so until the UK is ready to move on.
Do you seriously expect us to pick-up the tab for Farage’s retirement benefits ?
Do you seriously expect us to pay for the cost for breaking the long-term leases of all the EU institutions that we have to repatriate to the continent as a result of your brilliant idea ?
That must be British humour at its best.
Finally, could someone please fact check your Prime Minister all-important foreign policy speech?
There is not 600k Italian nationals living in the UK unlike what Theresa May just said. By country of birth, circa 200k according to the ONS. She is of by a factor of 3.0x but we know from her statistics on the number of foreign students overstaying their visa that she is not a number person to start with.
Sometimes, I forget that Brexit Britain need no experts.
May really does not understand the logic of negotiation. The EU officials have no real interest in a sensible deal. This even though it would be in the member countries interests. Just leave. There is no point in delaying the adjustment just do it. Negotiations will continue for ever more anyway. The sooner we leave the better for everyone. May’s let’s leave in name only but continue to pay and retain all the disadvantages of membership is just pathetic dithering.
She is full of wishful thinking and needs to get real, she sounded like a competent but slightly dim primary school teacher addressing six year old’s. No enthusiasm, no reality and no uplifting vision and the usual green crap mentioned too. Next week it seems she will play the pathetic race and gender discrimination card in the David Lammy style – but hopefully she will have second thoughts.
What JR about the absurd ruling on UBER by TfL, a petition against this has already been signed by nearly 200,000 I see. All done for “safety reasons” of course nothing to do with the desire of Black Cabs to have a profitable monopoly. What a silly son of a bus driver he is.
“…as short as possible…” Really?
UK Democracy RIP 22 Sep 2017.
Anna Sourby said it was an excellent speech. Says it all really. A “transition” period of unspecified length apparently. Lets the EU spin out trade negotiations for 10+ years and we stay in “transition” forever, or at least until a Labour/LibDems/SNP coalition is elected and formally agrees to keep the transition forever.
Nick Robinson has tweeted to say so, Brexit now means – paying what we pay now, abiding by the same EU rules and allowing in as many EU migrants for 2 years after we Leave in 2019.
Does this also mean our hands will be tied for a further two years to stop up negotiating trade agreements with other Countries? This is like a job you can never leave, being a slave!
The Prime Minister has sold the British public down the river yet again. Continue paying billions in to the EU so that other countries continue to get more out than they put in whilst we get no advantages from leaving at all. She has thrown away our negotiating strengths and failed in the biggest possible way. No excuses are good enough Mr Redwood. You know it even if you won’t say it. As far as I am concerned every Brexiteer in the Conservative party should leave today in protest. If I were an MP I would resign from the party and become an independent standing for a real Brexit as was voted for by the British people. This is the moment to show whether you represent the people or the globalists.
‘We will not stay in the single market or customs union’
Obviously you did not listen to her speech…
It sounded to me like will not be free from the EU until 2021 – five years after we voted leave.
I agree with Nigel Farage. I did not vote for a transition. The reluctant elites and the political class seem to have won the day.
As for ‘no deal’, we hear that the civil service have done no real work on this scenario at all.
JR – ‘We will leave the EU in March 2019. ‘ – excuse me but if we have a 2 year transition deal, which is in effect a 2 year extension to our EU membership and are still accepting the 4 freedoms, still subject to the ECJ and still paying into EU coffers until 2021, then just how is this leaving in March 2019 ?
As Jacob Rhys Mogg said, ‘ if it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck and looks like a duck, then it’s a duck !’
I and other leavers didn’t ‘vote leave’ to have our exit kicked repeatedly down the road.
While she made some important points I think we can rely on Mr Barnier to reject Mrs May’s speech, so better get ready for the no deal scenario.
Spineless May has caved in yet again. Utterly hopeless.
Usual political rhetoric in relation to “limited time for transition” but no mention of limited money. When will the politicians understand that when there is a law the EU breaks it but expects the UK to honour it. We take the word of the EU at our peril.
Wise words, as always.
I noticed this in Theresa May’s speech:
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pms-florence-speech-a-new-era-of-cooperation-and-partnership-between-the-uk-and-the-eu
“Neither is the European Union legally able to conclude an agreement with the UK as an external partner while it is itself still part of the European Union.”
and so I went back to the European Council’s guidelines:
http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2017/04/29-euco-brexit-guidelines/
to see what they said about this, and it was this:
“… an agreement on a future relationship between the Union and the United Kingdom as such can only be finalised and concluded once the United Kingdom has become a third country … ”
I would like to see the legal chapter and verse about that: it may seem a bit odd to have a part of a larger body negotiating an agreement with the rest of the body, but then that is what is being done under Article 50 among other instances.
However I would highlight that according to the European Council if the UK leaves the EU it has no choice but to become what they call a “third country”; even if it wished to remain in the EEA as some kind of transitional state it could only negotiate that arrangement after it had left the EU and become a “third country”; and even after it had wangled itself back into the EEA it would still be a “third country” as far as the EU was concerned.
Oddly enough, only yesterday Michel Barnier reiterated:
“At midnight on 29 March 2019, the United Kingdom will leave the European Union and will become a third country.”
No ifs or buts, no “unless it can keep itself in the EEA” or anything like that.
As usual Tory MPs put party unity above all else. Sorry, but that is the only interpretation I can put on your response to the speech. This was a capitulation to EU extortion. Mrs May said: “So during the implementation period access to one another’s markets should continue on current terms” which means that together with her willingness to pay unspecified sums during that period we are in effect not leaving EU in 2019. The only change will be that we shall no longer have MEPs from that date. We may not even be leaving in 2021 and many think this is deliberate to eventually keep us in the EU.
No deal is most certainly better than a bad deal. We didn’t think our own side would be advocating the bad deal though.
It is inconceivable Mrs May and the Tory Party will be in government to see this thing through. Even though electoral advantage has been taken that UKIP is now spent force, and will remain so because of its own “adversarial” “altercating” leading 40Watt lights.
But a gift has been made to an “extremist” group and I bow to careerist Tory profound beneficence. You shouldn’t have! 🙂 My votes will gain exponentially which, means a lot ( for the benefit of my local Tory and Labour party members )
It was always inevitable that the popular press should jump on anything that it could present as negative. However, it would be helpful now if the Government could make a public statement to the British people to explain EXACTLY what the speech implies. Otherwise there will be many people who will be disappointed by Mrs May’s speech, as presented to them by the media, who have their own axes to grind. Better that the Government should itself make the whys and wherefores clear.
The restatement of the UK’s fundamental position that it is leaving the EU was necessary, if only help convince those in the EU who do not believe it will happen. The offer of a two year extension is a fig leaf to justify paying another £20 billion to the EU plus keep the Hammonds of the world happy.
Much now will depend on her appeal to the national leaders and especially Angela Merkel.
It remains to be seen how many seats her party wins in the Sunday election and what sort of coalition deal she must strike to form an effective government. She may emerge in an extremely strong position, able to form a new government quickly. Alternatively the balance of power between the parties may make that much more difficult to negotiate and achieve. That might curtail her immediate influence on the Brexit negotiations. It is also possible, contrary to many expectations, that once again politics will trump economics (especially once she is safely reelected) and that she will support a continued hard line towards the UK favouring the EU project over consequences for German industry. If I was responsible for a business my default assumption would be the adoption WTO terms on UK-EU trade.
You are very loyal to your leaders past and present Mr Redwood. An admiral quality, however:
Why do we have to have a two year transition? Why did she say that none of the contributor or recipient Nations of the EU need worry as she’ll continue to fleece English taxpayers to give their taxes to contribute to foreign farmers and infrastructure during the transition.
We will still have to have mass migration with some sort of registration?? Whats that. Sign a book/paper but still get all free public service entitlements and jobs?
Can we sign trade deals with other Countries during this transition?
Is she going to pay the billions that the EU are not entitled?
ECB still in charge of us for another 2 years to at least 2022?
Seems to me this is just another “kick the can down the road” technique that we expect from unqualified, overpaid part time politicos who do not stand up for Britain or in particular the English.
Gone are the days when we rely on the mainstream media to peddle the EU, legacy party propaganda.
The social media is as angry as I’ve ever seen it with your leaders speech. Barnier even liked it!
I don’t often disagree with our host but in some respects the gloss he paints on Mrs May’s speech is largely illusory.
Firstly, while, technically we will be leaving in March 2019, in reality we will be totally tied to the EU for a further two years, possibly longer. Mrs May is offering to continue paying £850m a month and made no demand that we actually be “allowed” to undertake some measures like signing trade deals or eliminating FOM during the period.
Then there is the assertion that we will be delivering them “an additional £30 billion (rough estimate) between June 24 2016 and March 29 2019”.
It’s not an “additional” payment – we are contractually bound to pay this unless Mrs May decided to just up and leave. As a result, the EU will certainly not regard any of this money as a contribution towards their highly dubious “Brexit Bill.”
So, it’s obvious, they will be demanding at least an additional €60bn on top of a regular contribution of £9.8bn pa until 2021.
Mrs May imposed no conditions on this largess. She could, for example, have insisted that there has to be prior agreement on the outline of a trade deal before the transition period commences. Without this, it’s obvious that they will string us along until 2021 and we will probably find that we still won’t have an acceptable trade deal.
A pretty pathetic negotiating position for next week
“We will leave the EU in March 2019 ” How will we know?
Quite simply EVERYTHING you promised is a lie. We are paying up, we are accepting EU rules indefinitely but we will have no say
The proposal isn’t an “implementation period” at all.
An “implementation” period means things progressively change. What she is proposing is just an extension of membership, the ECJ, full budget contributions, FOM and we will probably still not be able to sign any trade deals.
“Around two years” could mean as long as three, it’s certainly not going to be shorter than 24 months at £850m a month !
No wonder Barnier gave it a cautious welcome. He’s free to push for an additional €80bn on top of the €20bn of extra payments she’s offered in return for no concessions at all.
Excerpt from May’s speech: “The framework for this strictly time-limited period, which can be agreed under Article 50, would be the existing structure of EU rules and regulations.”
Sureley that means that we will not be able to agree FTAs during the 2 years? If so, that is plain stupid. Why on earth would she offer that? I despair.
Usual obfuscation on ECJ, but it will be beyond deplorable if EU citizens in the UK have greater rights than UK citizens.
If we are going to have “no deal”why are we going to have a two year transition period. You have put a brave and loyal face on o May’s speech, but I feel, you must be seething underneath it all, as am I.
The Florence speech was a total betrayal of the British people.
Free movement for 2 years (at least!)
ECJ oversight for 2 years (at least!)
£billions just “waved through” to the EU
No trade deals with the rest of the world for 2 years (at least!)
This is a total disgrace. A sell out.
Call it what you will. This is treachery of the highest order.
The Conservatives WILL pay a heavy price for this.
We really need to get rid of the’ four freedoms’ which are keeping us paradoxically in jail.
The speech made clear that we’re being stitched up. An open ended transition is yet another delaying tactic to try and prevent our exit from ever happening.
If the conservative party think that they can sell this to thd 17.4 million people that voted leave, then they’re more out of touch than I thought. Hundreds of you are going to lose your seats after this. This is not going to blow over and it won’t be forgotten.
The DUP should bring the traitorous Conservative Government down.