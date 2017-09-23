The government needs to press on with the No Deal option

The result of offering too many compromises with the EU is it will make the Deal option less attractive than the No Deal Option. Paying large sums for a Free Trade deal makes no sense, when tariffs would be a cheaper way where we can give the tariff money back to the UK consumers who paid it. Accepting EU control of our laws, trade policy, migration policy and other matters after March 2019 means we don’t take back control.
The PM’s speech says considerably less than the versions of commentary that have been built on the back of it. She argues that we want as short a transition as possible, and says we need to be able to run our own affairs from the moment we leave the EU. That is not the same as spending two more years in the EU and calling it transition. She said “I dont believe either the EU or the British people want the UK to stay longer in the existing structure than is necessary”, so lets get on with sorting everything out now. It need not be that difficult.
On money she says they might agree to stay in certain programmes where we would agree cash for benefits. I have no problem with that, though there are no programmes which are a must as far as I am concerned, We can replicate the worthwhile ones for ourselves. She also reaffirmed we will “honour commitments we have made during the period of our membership” which some interpret to mean making full contributions up to the end of the present 7 year budget cycle. There is no legal requirement to do that.
It is not possible to have a meaningful conversation about Transition or Interim arrangements without having a Deal agreed, or at least knowing the outlines of what the EU will offer and accept. I wish the PM well in her effort to get meaningful talks going. I am not persuaded that we owe them any money or that we want to stay in for moment longer than our legal requirement up to March 2019.
What the civil service have to grasp is there is no cliff edge. It is quite possible for the UK to have functioning borders and trade arrangements on March 2019 even with no deal. 160 other countries trade daily with the EU and most have no special Trade Agreement. The priority must be to get everything in order for 2019 exit. That will also strengthen our bargaining position for a better deal, showing we are ready and willing to just leave. The EU’s response to the speech shows that they will just go on pushing for more and more money to make sure it is bad deal.
7 Comments
I think that the EU will try to string us along to extract as much cash as possible. It is possible that is the preferred German option. Brexit has already been described as a “disaster”. The punishment beating option, to discourage others, could be judged the better option for Germany in order to preserve its EZ dominance and favourable euro rate of exchange in its wider global trade interests. If that is indeed German thinking then the sooner UK negotiators wake up to it the better. In those circumstances the faster the UK should aim to reach the exit.
Of course Macron while welcoming the initiative has rejected it! So May just engaged in hot air and should realise that deal no deal with her offering the former and the eu saying the latter is the position. Britain should just move on to free trade now.
This is really vexing. I have no idea what the lady has said apart from hearing a number of vacuous platitudes uttered many times previously. There is still no clarity of what she intends but there is considerable ambiguity.
What for instance is the character of the 2-year “transition”? Does it mean the UK taxpayer having to pay EU contributions during that period? What of the immigration issue, can we make external trade deals, and when do we withdraw from the ECJ etc? JR suggests this depends upon a “Deal” being agreed. Respectfully I say no, it is not. We have formally committed ourselves to leave the EU at the end of March 2019. No deal is required, just a series of administrative arrangements to be made with the object of facilitating the separation of functions.
This is yet another episode whereby politicians are rightly treated with, not contempt perhaps, but with suspicion. This government, like its predecessors and like its counterparts across the Channel, is unworthy of our trust. All the more reason for a quick clean exit – just quit, preferably now. Stop the politicking.
“What the civil service have to grasp is there is no cliff edge.”
May & Hammond clearly have not grasped this either. We must have full control from day one, cut import tariffs, cut red tape, make our own trade deals, control our borders and be outside the ECJ – this really is the very least we can accept.
Any comment on the absurd UBER ruling. More that 400,000 have signed the petition so far. Does not look like the” Son of a Bus Driver” or indeed Black Cab Drivers will be very popular. Closing Uber clearly makes if far, far less safe not safer. This as walking home in London is about 18 times more dangerous than driving per mile. Not to mention the risk of attacks or mugging on route or the risks while standing waiting longer for a cab.
Still TfL did it for “safely reasons” – sure they did! They are ones licencing the drivers not Uber.
Under T May we will clearly leave in name only.
All I can see a transition deal means is that all the negotiations finish 2019, we stay in the EC for another two years after that whilst every one prepares and in 2021 all the new rules and regs kick in and during that period we make a full financial contribution.
Surely this just encourages the EC to draw out the negotiations until the last minute and effectively keeps us in for longer than we voted for a do not forget the nay sayers have already delayed triggering our exit by a year.
You are correct we must concentrate on the no deal and I hope you and the other ardent leavers demand minimum monthly updates from Sir Jeremy and do not allow him to do nothing as he did with the actual vote.
It seems to me that as the rest of the world trade etc not being in the Market, the No deal model exists and should be easy to replicate.
I am still not convinced we are in a better place now than before the speech.
This is a total sell-out, Dr JR. It is difficult to avoid the impression that Mrs May is completely out of her depth, and unable to manage the politics of her own cabinet and the EU negotiations at the same time. It’s almost as though she is saying, ‘I want to be PM for another two years, then I’ll retire from politics and you lot can sort out a Brexit deal with the EU’.
If this is the case, Mrs May must be forced to resign now. It will be interesting to see how Boris Johnson reacts, but his recent op-ed in the Telegraph suggests that he knew what was coming in Florence. Boris must gather a team around himself, persuade Michael Gove to stop behaving like the eternal younger brother, and shoulder Mrs May aside.