Wokingham schools funding

Last week I received from Ministers the government figures for Wokingham schools money once the fairer funding scheme is fully brought in.

According to these central figures the Holt will gain 4.8%, Bohunt 6.7%, St Crispins 5.8%, Emmbrook 6% and Forest 5.8%. That is more than £200,000 a year extra in each case.

I am still in discussion with Ministers about the timing of the introduction of these sums, as I appreciate the schools need more money now. The government has not yet set out it plans for transition to these higher figures.