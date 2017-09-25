The German election and the collapse in support for Mrs Merkel

Mrs Merkel lost a lot of ground in the German election, plunging from 41.5 % to 33% . She lost around 65 seats. In her place the anti Euro AFD soared to 13% to give it 94 seats, where it had none before. This is a contrast to the UK Conservatives rising from 36% to 42 % for their share of the vote in the last election.
Mrs Merkel may be able to soldier on at the head of a difficult coalition, but she has lost substantial authority for her EU policies as a result of this voting collapse. If she and the potential alternative left of centre coalition both refuse to include the AFD one of them would have to govern as a minority. Only a further CDU/SDP coalition can get her to a majority. This Grand coalition between the two main rivals is not easy, especially now both parties see how damaging it is for them electorally.So far indeed the SPD have said no deal. Germany has voted itself into weak and unstable government. The BBC calls this a Merkel win!
The UK government has to see this is a further strengthening of its negotiating position. It looks as if the EU has rejected Mrs May’s generous offer and suggestions in her Florence speech, as appears to be the case from Mr Macrons words and from the reactions of the EU Commission. The UK government should in the event that the EU does confirm it refuses to widen talks and seek a positive future agreement soon make clear the offer is withdrawn given the lack of any positive response.The position anyway should be being reconsidered in the light of the German election.
The Prime Minister made a very generous offer but made clear all had to be agreed before any offer is confirmed. Circumstances are now different so the UK needs to firm up its position and intensify its preparations for no deal to show it is serious. Then the EU may start to talk about the things that matter to both sides. If they continue in saying they will not even talk about trade and the future relationship there is no point in being generous. We should neither pay to get talks started nor pay for a trade deal.
“This is a contrast to the UK Conservatives..” – there are more of course, for example the CDU being led by a woman able to deliver strong and stable leadership.
Two points on the German parties that suggest nothing too much may change, certainly as regards the UK: –
1. I saw reported that the SDP’s Mr. Schulz has ruled out forming a fresh grand coalition, thereby denying the AfD the role of chief opposition party.
2. The AfD has transformed from the early days and now seems to be mostly about being anti-immigration (it is upon that stance that it wins support) and very much less concerned with the Evil Empire and the Euro currency.
JR, I am bit lost with your cave in position. May gave a first offer weakening any negotiating position. She offered taxpayers money, staying in EU for another two years, ECJ having a say over citizens in this country and not stopping immigration but a partial registration system when we already had 5 atrocities this year through the pour out border checks. We voted leave by 2019 not stay in for five years to change our minds by kicking into the long grass like the MPs expenses sham.
You must have heard what arch remainers are saying how to stop usnleVing and they think what May said was music to their ears. May has sold the public out. No if or buts about it. I am confused by your appeasement stance of May after all your blogs.
Good Morning,
Dr. Redwood, please encourage the 1922 Committee to put into action your suggested course outlined in your penultimate and last paragraphs; this is the only logical way forward and needs to be implemented without delay. Without the ‘encouragement’ of the 1922 I fear Mrs. May will dither and prevaricate further.
Mrs May was a remainer and one prepared to attempt to trick the voters into a remain vote by lying to them that they had “control of their borders through Schengen”. She must have know this was a blatant lie having been Home Secretary for years. So why should we trust her now? She is clearly just another misguided Heath, Major, Cameron lefty, interventionist, tax borrow and waste type and is a huge electoral liability. No change no chance.
Well, doing that now would seem a bit premature, it would be better to wait and see how the next round of actual negotiations go.
Thank Gott the Commission is being even more greedy and has rejected auntie May’s offer to make the British taxpayer borrow to pay for their expansion plans and to that’no country shall pay more or receive less- except the UK of course. Take away the present and make them weep as the situation becomes ‘explosif’. Barnier blew it and the booty has gone.
Next time make sure the speech isn’t written by the Project Fear chief propagandist and a Stalin supporter. And make sure that she understands what she is reading so nicely.
Indeed you do get the impression she is just a dim actor, reading the vacuous lines put in front of her.
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_STATEMENT-17-3427_en.htm
Above, M.Barnier’s welcome for the offer to ensure that ‘no country shall pay more or receive less’. He must have celebrated when he heard that. There’s nothing like negotiating with a mug.
She will offer more no doubt about it. Cameron asked for little and got less, yet he heralded he reformed the EU and we must all stay in!
Dear John–Agree with every word–The, or perhaps an, average WTO tariff seems to be given as 3% (quoted by you a few times) but there are a lot of people who don’t have faith in this figure or understand what the assumptions behind it are. As I have asked before, why isn’t it obvious that we need something authoritative on this (therefore not these days from the Treasury) to support rational thought on whether we want to go WTO? This is crucial but seems just a matter of opinion at present. No idea why. One sheet of paper should do it. Like everything else it’s just pluses and minuses. If it is truly only 3%, personally I cannot see why all the fuss given the huge saving in hard cash.
Postscript–And of course that’s before the (completely overriding in any event) issues such as Sovereignty, Freedom, Re-joining the rest of the World and in particular our kith and kin.
Just like Animal Farm – The Corbynistas’ have been brain washed it to “Single Market, Customs Union good, WTO bad”…(BBC TV News last night)
And as been previously said on this blogg, the Single Market has probably added less than 1% to our GDP over its operating period.
Germany faces a period of uncertainty as Merkel tries to form a government with a working majority. Previous coalition partners such as the SPD and FDP have been badly burned – cf LibDems in the UK. In the circumstances Brexit is likely to be low on the priorities list. In these circumstances I agree with your conclusion. It will be difficult to get an agreed revised negotiating position out of the EU. In its absence the UK government should withdraw it’s offer and be ready for a hard Brexit.
Iain Dale’s interview with Heseltine on LBC last week is worth a listen. There will be no deal on terms other than those that are completely injurious to the UK as a warning to anyone else considering ending their membership. If Heseltine can see the futility of trying to obtain a velvet divorce well why not just break now?
Anyway congratulations to the AfD on their achievement. The German electoral system allows my friends to effectively show their disgust at the way the country is going with its collapsing infra structure, unaffordable rents etc. Their success runs far beyond concerns about what happened in the Summer of 2015. JR regardless of your share of the vote this year and the implosion of UKIP I do not think any dissatisfaction with the political class in the UK has gone away.
Not sure about the AFD they seem to be similar to what UKIP will be like if this anti Muslim woman wins the leadership – a sort of BNP. The FDP seem to be the most sensible voice in German politics.
Much hand-wringing in the media about the success of the “Far Right”. They mean a nationalist party. But is it actually a right-wing party at all, espousing free markets, small government, low tax, individual liberties? I doubt it.
The historic problems in Germany were of course caused by the nationalist Left. “I have always been a socialist,” said the most notorious exemplar of the phenomenon, and, judged by his policies, he was too.
Meanwhile JR’s take on the consequences of the German election for Britain and Brexit is heartening. I hadn’t appreciated that Mrs May’s recent offer was “without prejudice”. I hope she and her team take the most careful note of this development.
Agree with your comments and suggestions JR, how much support for what you suggest do you think there is amongst the UK parliament.
We can surely only offer the olive branch once.
For Politicians the World over the writing has been on the wall about taking the people, power and decisions they make for granted.
The backlash is now underway in many countries, and it will surely grow further and faster.
Population movement on the vast scale Europe has allowed in recent years simply must come to an end or else civil unrest and unstable governments will grow further.
The sooner we remove ourselves from this EU mess the better.
The UK Conservatives are being led over an electoral cliff by Mrs May. But such is their desperation to remain in Europe they hold on tight with their eyes shut. Of course they may be forced to let go if Europe rejects her offer. But how unseemly, if their is a rejection of her offer by the EU, she then offers even more. That will spur the much needed leadership election by the firm exiters that remain in the tory party.
I am really looking forward to hearing what the Labour Party has to say about the EU and Brexit. After the debate, where everyone will get a speech at Conference in Brighton, the Party will come to a resolution and that will be the way forward for the whole country when they win the election which is just round the corner.
What? Subject not mentioned? Are you sure?
Oh Dear!
Indeed so, and if Mrs May does not wish to withdraw the offer and the whole of the offer, and quickly then she should resign or be pushed and be replaced by a leader in your party who will, and only by a leader who will. She cannot be allowed do dither over it.
And as for the media, they report that the rise of the AfD is an affront to democracy and not acceptable. They like democracy only when it produces parties they like.
Mrs. May will need to be removed as leader first.
Only then, with a committed Brexiteer in charge, can any progress be made.
Otherwise the conciliatory tone will continue and true Brexit will never happen.
At last the Western world is starting to wake up and see the real globalist agenda. A race to the bottom brought on by mass immigration mainly of unemployable youth.
I see the Remainiacs have another ploy. Leaving the EU is so complicated that we need a 5 year transition phase. No one ever fleshes out what will happen during the so called transition period only that we will continue to be in the EU and abiding by its rules.
That sounds more like an extension to membership not a transition.
Then again that’s the plan.
Yes I noticed that, the BBC headlines yesterday evening were that Merkel had won, there was little or no mention in the collapse of her party’s vote share, and it isn’t hard to imagine how differently they would have treated the same result here, they would have gloried in every fraction of a percent the Conservative vote had dropped.
We were told Brexit negotiations would to move into another gear after the German election , but as we are going to see months of uncertainty as Maerkel tries to cobble together a disparate coalition with the FDP and Greens it would seem that not much is going to happen on Brexit, and we need to begin to plan for a clean break .
Agreed. You have a lot of support.
Yes, it is interesting to see how this is reported by the British media in comparison to Mrs May’s win.
In August this year the UK borrowed £5.7 billion.
The UK has the biggest debt in history.
The British people voted out of the EU on June 2016 – completely out i.e. no more money.
Therefore, how exactly can the PM make “generous” offers of up to £50 billion and rising?
> Germany has voted itself into weak and unstable government.
>The BBC calls this a Merkel win!
Rather like the result of the 2017 general election here.
Our media and allegedly democratic parties have an odd view of democracy. Love them or hate them, the AfD is a legal party with 13% of the vote. Yet the BBC and German media think it quite alright for there to be a move to exclude the AfD and the 13% from any role whatsoever in the German Parliament and society.
Mrs Merkel is a clever lady and speaks to her audience in her own ground on equal terms. She does not undermine any one and listens to all views. There is much jealousy toward her however Germany is suffering from similar problems to us except I don’t think they are as aware as the UK what may become of us. Claude Junker works under blinkered perceptions of an all powerful and united EU , and these results may be signs that Angela will not be allowed to go his way.
Having seen how UKIP has been depicted as a neo-Nazi party in this country I guess that the AfD is nowhere near as black as it is painted by the media in Germany and here.
Dear John;
I have absolutely no idea why you should describe the completely vacuous speech of the PM in the absurdly theatrical fiasco of schlepping all the way to Florence to a disused building as some kind of generous offer – one you say now rejected by the EU.
Every single part of her speech was designed to paper over the cracks in the cabinet and the party – nothing more than that. As such they bore no relationship to reality at all. La La land stuff.
The EU has been asking for months for progress on the major items in the Withdrawal agreement and none has as yet been made – Irish border, citizens, divorce bill. As we will see this week when Barnier gives David Davis yet another spanking on TV.
I am puzzled that the government doesn’t make any and all the concessions necessary to move the negotiations on to talk about trade.
Once the trade and other negotiations are adequately concluded but not entirely in accordance with the UK’s opening poision, the initial concessions can be renegotiated and diluted on the standard EU negotiating principle that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.
Purists might cavil and claim that Britain had not negotiated in good faith or that this was not the British way of doing things. However, it is very much the EU way of doing things and the only way to treat with the EU.
Hammond & Co declares that Brexiters are ‘simple minded’..Are you ‘simple minded’ Mr Redwood?
Give me Redwood over Hammond any day of the week
Time to confront the duplicity and Machiavellian sleaze of Hammond, Rudd and their ilk
If we withdraw our offer and walk away, there are many future years to negotiate trade deals with European nations as well as the rest of the world.