There’s merit in the gig economy

There are two main ways people can choose to earn a living. You can sell your time to an employer, or you can sell goods and services to customers.
Traditional employment – having a job – entails agreeing to be at your employer’s place of work, or in other places at his request, during stated hours. In return for losing your freedom over what you do for around 40 hours a week, the employer agrees to pay you for weeks when you are on holiday, and for weeks when you are sick. The employer also has to let you go home at a stated time whether the work is done or not. The employer stops you working for anyone else during the stated hours of your employment and may even stop you working at other times for another employer.
Self employment, or being a contractor, means you sell a company a given service, product or output. The company normally has no right to require you to be in a given place at a given time, and cannot stop you working for others or doing other things as and when it suits you. It means that the individual is not paid when they are sick or on holiday, because they are not then supplying the good or service.
Parliament has always regulated these two different ways of working differently, and taxed them differently as well. The Labour party has concentrated in the past on improving working conditions for the large majority who opt for the job model rather than the contract model. Conservatives too support decent conditions of employment for those in jobs, and agree with a framework which limits hours, requires minimum pay rates, and provides decent terms for sickness and holidays.
Labour now wants to try to make many who work under the contract model work under the jobs model. They say some companies abuse the freedoms of the contracts model, effectively turning what should be jobs into self employed contracts to avoid holiday and sickness pay and the rest. They ignore the fact that many people working under the contact model have chosen to do so and do not want to be forced into an employment contract instead.
The last three taxi drivers I have talked to about the contract model have all been in favour of remaining as contractors. One likes the contact model because he can earn more and work more hours as it suits him. One liked it for the very opposite reason. He values his time more and only works the hours that fit in with his other interests, working less than he would have to under the jobs model and going home when he wishes. The third was starting his own business which is not yet anything like self sustaining, but requires him to be able to have hours off during the working day to see new clients and customers as need arises. The gig economy contract work pays the bills whilst he gets going with the new business.
The danger of the Labour approach is it will eliminate choice. I don’t want people to have to take precarious contracts when they want a job, but I do want people who have good reasons to work as contractors to be able to do so. There is room in life for the full time employed taxi driver and the self employed contractor driver. There is room for the staff journalist with holiday pay and the freelance journalist paid for each article. If we make everyone into an employee more of the entrepreneurial freedom loving types will go to another country.
Had there not been a Labour Party I doubt employment conditions would have progressed much since 1870. I`m no lefty but I think most reasonable people would agree that the Conservative Party has always opposed Unios and Liberals who sought to protect the ordinary worker . By the 1970s they were quite right to do so as overmighty unions failed nationalised industry and our self enforced isolation form our neighbours brought the country to its knees.
It was then that Tony Benn , the original Corbyn, fought to keep us out of the EU just as Margaret Thatcher campaigned to take us in
For some reason John Redwood has convinced himlse that out of Europe , the UK will default to some low regulation tiger setting . There never was one .
It seems likley we will now get Corbyn and the resturn to what we truly were . A poor mess failing compared to every one of our developed neighbours in every way .
After Brexit it is no good talking about economic competence and cerainly not fiscal prudence. If we must have one set of idiot revolutionaries or another I think |I will vote Corbyn , just to make sure the fools who did this are not getting what they want.
He could hardly be worse than the economically illiterate petty Nationalist Daily Mail spouting charlatans we are suffering at the moment
Reply I am not seeking removal of decent conditions for employees. The Conservative party has a proud record of social reform. We did not need the EU to introduce laws for better conditions.
Interesting mentality. You will cut off your nose to spite your face. This tone, which we also saw from the remain side during the referendum from the likes of Nick Clegg, must surely have played a major part in the victory of Leave.
JR, sensible and logical. You need to change the language of your message so it attracts a wider audience and incorporate fear to make the young and masses understand. We have a something for nothing culture that appeals to the masses. Labour are exploiting this but no one seems to understand, again, where the money is going to come from. A bit like Labours tuition fee scam at the last election.
However, Tories bring this on themselves through mass immigration, i.e. If these people have something for nothing why not us and give away billions in overseas aid when people need the money here at home.
People were scared at the last election but two atrocities and Labour made it clear police numbers cut by 20,000 resonated against cut backs added to the free university. Yfour party is lost in politically correct dogma.
Any news why Treeza Halifax May let the EU write her offer to them in her Florence speech!
The Tories simply do have an attractive message for voters. Labour promises give always for free! Make it simple so the masses understand.
The only really valuable protection for employees is lots of alternative jobs, if you do not like your current one you can take a new one. Building on EU workers rights (as socialist T May wants to do) actually just destroys jobs, prevents people getting rid of deadwood employees and it destroys the UK’s ability to compete in the World.
It also mean that good workers have to carry others who cannot easily be moved on. It generates load of expensive and totally unproductive jobs for lawyers, bureaucrats, admin staff, record keepers, consultants and others. It is a further dead weight on management & business that depresses wages for all and kills jobs.
Carney at it again. Scaring us about Brexit. May is of course allowing this. When is someone in your party going to push for him to be sacked?
You entirely miss the point John. This is not about a choice of how to earn an income but a policy driven by the unions in an attempt to force employment upon the self-employed.
And why would the unions want to do this? It is nothing more than a blatant attempt to try and UNIONISE a sector of the economy that remains beyond the pernicious influence of McCluskey and his clique
The TUC issued a ‘paper’ a few months ago suggesting that the self-employed could join a union
Len McCluskey once declared that he ‘hated’ the self-employed. This man is poison to the core. He hates those his union can’t unionise. He’s now become Labour’s puppet-master and the driving force behind their policy direction
There’s another war on the horizon and it’s a war between the hard left unions, who are highly politicised, and the rest of decent society.
Unfortunately for the decent majority we have a Conservative Party led by people who are terrified of their own shadows. McCluskey, Corbyn, McDonnell and Milne really have nothing to fear from May and Hammond
Hammond lifted the public sector pay cap this month. The public sector unions will be rubbing their hands in glee. He’s capitulated to mob pressure
We know union strike threats are issued on an almost daily basis to ministers to extract favours, deter reform or prevent change. With Hammond and May they see a weak partnership ripe for exploitation and the ruthless unions will target this with glee
We need legislation to protect the status of self-employment and to prevent the imposition of unionisation upon this group of people
Of course there is merit in the gig economy for both the workers and customers that is why they choose to do it or use it. So why are T May, the courts and the daft son of a bus driver attacking it and damaging the economy?
Why too are black cabs allowed to street pick up and use bus lanes when more efficient, cheaper, more pleasant and more convenient UBER cabs are not? Also why did the socialist dope T May commission the lefty dope Mathew Taylor’s damaging report?
Well said, Mr Redwood!
Listening to Corbyn and Labour yesterday I am left thinking:- “Are these Labour plonkers really so thick that they think their proposed confiscatory, legalised theft policies and attacks on landlords will actually work, help voters and the economy – or are they just complete frauds and crooks who are happy to say anything, promise anything and damage the economy hugely just to get into power?
Just the threat of them is already destroying confidence and damaging the economy hugely. Thanks to the daft direction of Theresa May, Labour looks more likely by the day.
Paul Mason types do really seem to believe in this economic lunacy. He should have stuck to teaching music as he clearly hasn’t a clue about economics. Doubtless why the BBC employed him as Newsnight’s economic editor.
Dear John–I cleave to the view that most people consider what Corbyn says is pie-in-the-sky drivel, taking its cue from children telling Santa Claus what they want for Xmas. Always “want want want”. I thought the Sun yesterday with its comment about flapping seals hilarious. I’d be willing to best that the majority of the brothers couldn’t spell PFI let alone say what it means or what is involved in “taking them back”. And as for McDonnell’s views on what a market value is (“as determined by Parliament”, Heaven help us). All the more reason for more direct democracy if MP’s could ever even begin to agree with such tosh.
Good morning.
True modern Conservatism is a about choice and personal responsibility. I choose something and, I either keep my rewards or suffer my losses.
What Labour has done, and this so called Conservative government has maintained, is an attack on the self employed or those who chose to work in different ways. These attacks must STOP !
People choose, as our kind host mentions, to work in the self employed arena for a multitude of reasons. Being tied to one employer with long notice periods removes both freedom and limits choice for the individual and employers a like. This results in a stagnant labour market. As I said in my post yesterday, which, at the time of writing, is still in moderation :
“It always seems to me, you can always tell where government has been, by simply following the trail of mess that it leaves behind.”
Governments do not help, they hinder. And in typical Socialist fashion they seek to control and centralise because that is the only thing they know.
Addendum
Recently I was told a story by someone. A large UK company has been taken over by a foreign company. It was purchased because it has won a major government / taxpayer funded project. Other departments not involved are having their work force laid off. One such chap has been working there for some 30 years. Every year he was told that he could not have a pay rise (probably not for the whole 30 years) as he was on a final salary pension. As he approached retirement age he was told that the final salary pension was no longer being offered. I have no way of validating this story but, if true that shows you the state in which salaried people are treated. Compare that to people working in the same industry doing much the same job but working as self employed and with multiple contracts. They are in control. They choose the rate of pay, their pension arrangements etc. They take on board all the risk but they know this and can plan, if sensible.
People who do not live the lives of others should not seek to dictate how they live. But Fascists, Socialists, Communists, Marxists and latterly Conservatives, seek to do just that !
BUGGER OFF !!!!!!!!!
There are many reasons Labour dislike Uber: they run an operation which competes against their GMB union paymasters, they are a company based in the hated USA, and they are also instinctively opposed to free enterprise. Some of them are calling for Airnb to be banned too – that demonstrates another characteristic of Labour in national or local government – they ban things – it is easier for them to do than something constructive that would take effort – my local council recently banned a privately-run bike hire scheme whilst at the same time putting in new cycle lanes because they think cycling is a good thing.
I see that the police, together with the NSPCC, are doing some of the terrorist’s work with their “Run, Hide, Tell” adverts. Doubtless the terrorists will be delighted by this additional publicity. Who makes these bonkers decisions?
The piece lambast’s Labour for not seeing the merits of working as a contractor, but this Government can’t either via an IR35.
IR35 involves public sector bodies using an HMRC tool to determine if a temporary worker is to be taxed (income tax and national insurance) at source and at the same rate as an employee. Unsurprisingly the nature of the questions is skewed to producing an ’employee’ result. The outcome is that someone who enjoys none of an employee’s benefits or security of employment as they may only be there whilst recruitment of a permanent staff member takes place, is taxed as an employee.
The problem is that all governments have financial diarrhoea; they just cannot cut back on some areas of expenditure when they need to maintain essential spending, just as someone would do in their own home. Instead it’s always about finding ways to reach into the taxpayer’s pockets first every time.
Choice and independence are synonymous partners . If an individual is prepared for life socially , academically and work-wise , they have the confidence to face most challenges and to enjoy the enviroment they live in . A balanced society provides large areas of choice for most occupations providing there is freedom ; imposed restrictions do nothing to encourage the individual and should always be subject to an overall view – hopefully the result of democracy .
I agree. Plus we need to build up our economy. Once we’ve done that, and are more familiar with this gig economy thing, then we can look more at how to look after workers whilst not getting in the way too much of enterprise and business in general.
“The company normally has no right to require you to be in a given place at a given time..” One company I investigated insisted you attend a meeting at their HQ every month and give an account of your successes, failures, and they “assisted” you in self-training. They wanted their cake and eat it. Bizarre.
Many times, I believe the Tory Party and trade unions are in cahoots. The presence and wicked actions of each necessitates the other. It is like a tennis match from hell where the two players use workers as the balls and secretly or openly actually consider them as spherical objects that are undeserving of any respect whatsoever. You’ve both made a terminal error in not using exclusively British-made balls.