Balance of trade improves, government gives more money to foreigners

The balance of payments figures for the second quarter sum up the UK problem on the balance of payments. The deficit widened by £1.9bn from additional sums the government sent abroad, and from a £1.4bn deterioration in the net figure for interest and dividends. As we sell more and more of our assets to overseas buyers so more rewards will be sent out to foreign investors. On trade account we saw a £2,4bn improvement, with a £2.3bn improvement in the export of goods.
Inward investment remains very strong, at a net £11.7bn. This means we should expect further deterioration in the flows of interest and dividends in the years ahead. The UK government could improve the balance of payments by simply refusing to send the EU any more money after March 2019, which would be great news.
One Comment
Yeah po head and what then? The cliff edge is waiting..is that what you’re saying you want for the british people and the british economy? walk away in march 2019? And I thought you were some kind of enlightened genius considering you have a gig with the financial times and all..
It is this awful attitude that has us in the place we’re in..i can tell you that Junker will only be rubbing his hands with glee..verhofstadt will do a jig and Barnier will close up shop..the lights will go out in the channel ports and long queues of weary people will form up in the departures and arrivals hoping to get through maybe today maybe tomorrow..idiot..and you think it can all be sorted out by WHO rules..idiot