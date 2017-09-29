Loves Labour lost

Under Blair and Brown Labour claimed to love rich people, to hug business and to be warm towards the private sector. To win and retain power they pledged to keep the top rate of Income Tax at 40%, to avoid new nationalisations, to privatise some more and to engage the private sector in public services through the Public Finance Initiative. They even kept the Conservative spending plans for the first period, which produced an excellent economic performance and some repayments of state debt.
Later in office Labour fell out of love with Prudence and assisted the huge debt build up throughout the economy, adding piles of ill considered PFI loans to the burgeoning private sector debt mountain. It all ended in predictable crash and tears.
Today’s Labour party has fallen out of love with all of this. They do not try to defend most of what Blair and Brown did. The party is after all now run by people who opposed Blair at the time. They are right to ditch the Blair legacy of foreign wars and the collapse of 2008-10, but wrong to ditch all the love affairs with the private sector which helped Labour to power in 1997. Not only did it make political sense to tempt loosely attached Conservatives to join them by wooing them. It also made economic sense to adopt a policy which could help the economy grow and deliver more prosperity. You need low tax rates and encouragement of choice and competition to foster growth in real incomes.
The latest Labour policies are on the Venezuelan model. They want to use price and rent controls to make homes and basics more affordable. They want to ban some contracting out, and nationalise Private Finance contacts. They want to take into public ownership the main utilities, short changing their current owners. They want to boost low incomes and increase benefits. These policies always start with considerable popularity. Their first round effect may well be to cut prices and boost real incomes, but this is soon followed by disaster. Price and rent controls curb supply and lead to shortages. Nationalisation leads to bad investment, inefficiency and to shortages too. In Venezuela foreign investors have been deterred, the shops are empty of many of the goods people want to buy, inflation takes off and nationalised industries let employees as well as customers down. In Venezuela the poor suffer most. The rich have either left or have access to more goods and services by having hard foreign currency to spend that people will value.
When the UK last had a large nationalised sector both consumers and employees got a bad deal. The steel, coal and rail industries in nationalised hands were always closing furnaces. pits and lines, and sacking staff. Energy and train fares were dear and often went up more than general inflation.
Labour wish to eliminate choice. They want to limit your choice of supplier, and limit the number of employers who can offer you a job. Far from liberating the poor they would confine more people to poverty. We have seen their future and know it does not work. The Labour leadership will still not come out and condemn the disaster which is Venezuela’s economic policy, because they know it is much like the one they want for us.
The way to win the next election is to have some vision, to cut taxes and to help people get deposits together to buy homes. Voters, in general, do not aspire to Corbyn’s social housing they want to buy their own home and should be able to do so. They want freedom and choice. Sort out the system, the planning, the Greencrap building regs and the banks so they actually can. Also stop the policies that overtax landlords and push up tenants rents. How can they save when Osborne is pushing their rents up with absurd extra taxes.
I cannot see any vision coming from T May, she is just Corbyn light in drag. She must go soon.
We have had 3 months since the election. It was agreed within 24 hours that housing and the decline of home ownership is a massive issue in the rise of support for Labour, yet there is no sign of the Government doing anything about it! Ministers don’t seem to realise what a disaster this is – radical policies to force freeing up of planning regs are needed. If home ownership doesn’t rise noticeably before the next election, the Conservatives should assume they will lose.
I agree on helping people to buy homes. First thing to do I suggest though is to regulate who can own residential property, as it is an artificially restricted commodity. It should not be bought up by the rich for the purpose of oppressing the poor.
We do not need foreign investors buying up London property and speculating on its value whilst leaving it empty, reducing housing availability and pushing up prices.
Buy to let for retirement – that’s fine, but not ownership of multiple homes – the resource needs to be shared.
Can’t imagine why anyone would NOT want to return to the days when BT put you into a months’ long queue to get a telephone installed, or when a call to British Gas about a problem meant hanging on for at least 45 minutes (if you were lucky) before you even got to the first stage of explaining the issue.
And hey, I’ve another idea for Mr Corbyn: wasn’t the nation a lot healthier apparently while on food rations? I’m just old enough to recall having to hand over a ration card at a Sainsbury’s counter – think of the beneficial control that could be handed to Public Health officials: one year you won’t be allowed more than 3 eggs a week (all that cholesterol), and another year you could have 6 (it turned out to be ‘good’ cholesterol after all).
It’s a lot of idiots who genuinely (apparently) believe nationalised industries are cheaper and more effective. In practice produce capture rules.
(We probably will be on food rations if (God Help us !) Corbyn gets in. The country will be broke in short order – we will have the boomette caused by money being thrown about, maybe six months if we are lucky, six days if we are not, then collapse)
Have you not noticed the delusional belief amongst many that the 1970s was a time of great peace and prosperity and good times for all ; then the evil Thatcher somehow conned her way into power and deliberately destroyed this wondrous country out of sheer spite ?
It sounds like a parody but I find this view quite common.
Indeed the far left Corbyn -McDonnell types have been praising Venezuela for years. What has happened there is entirely predictable and was predicted by people with some understanding of market economics for years. But we have a problem : for whatever reason large numbers of voters are taken in by Corbyn’s drivel. With the government in a precarious position we can’t risk a collapse and early election due to disagreement on Brexit. I suggest the Clean Brexiteers such as you find a rapid accommodation with the Hammond types and get a deliverable deal. I note that Dan Hannan, who is very sensible, supports something along the Swiss model at least as a staging post for 5/10 years. Sure it might be better to be completely free but there is no consensus for that even in the Tory party, and certainly not in the business world.
A Corbyn or other far left government would be an unmitigated economic catastrophe for the Country, especially if it was unshackled by all the EU laws and regulations. Conservative MPs have a duty to the Country to find an accommodation and a formula which avoid this.
Richard: I’m neither a politician nor an economist, but for the life of me I can’t understand how a trading agreement that allegedly suits countries the size of Norway and Switzerland (populations 6 million and 8.5 million respectively, so smaller than Greater London) can work for something the size of the UK (65 million and growing), and that is one of the biggest economies in the world apparently?
Mr. Hammond and his business friends the bankers, the corporates, the hedge funds, the financiers, the governor of the BOE, and the wealthy elites are amongst the most committed of EU supporters.
It remains to be seen whether these people are prepared to continue to push so hard to remain in the EU that not only will it strengthen the EU’s hand in negotiations so that we are only offered a very poor deal, if one at all, but also lead to Mr. Corbyn winning the next GE.
The irony for Mr. Hammond and friends is that Mr. Corbyn’s election would not only be a disaster for their business and the country but Mr. Corbyn, being a longterm commited leaver, could well be the PM who ensured we left the EU in a clean and hard Brexit.
Labour thinking reflects the producer mindset. Sooner or later it will result in failure. Successful businesses reflect the market mindset.
The Conservative party needs to hammer this home. There is no shortage of examples.
JR,
The accretion of increased power to the centre inevitably results in cronyism as Venezuela also demonstrates.
If our education system dealt properly with topics that affected people’s day to day behaviour, no-one would believe Corbyn, nor want to be in the EU.
Will the Conservative party conference outline its real plans for the future, the Deficit, National Debt, future Tax rates, Social care, NHS etc, etc.
Will it put some real meat on the bones of its real thoughts on Brexit.
Will it have the courage to put some red lines down on our negotiation stance.
Ref ECJ, Immigration, transitional arrangements, WTO option.
Will it offer a real and sensible alternative to Mr Corbyn’s fantasy land type of politics, polices, and promises.
Or
Will we get a lot of nice words with no substance, but a lot of fudge on everything.
I forecast a crashing economy with the Labour government then blaming Brexit for all the problems. Worrying times.