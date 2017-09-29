The Bank of England is not independent and has presided over a major banking crash and recession

Spare us the false argument that the Bank has been independent for the last 20 years, and spare us the idea that it has done well over that period.
Gordon Brown’s Treasury clearly influenced the Bank’s approach to interest rates, and on one occasion set it a new inflation target to remind it who was boss. Brown also took powers away from the Bank over banking regulation, making its job of controlling the money supply and credit more difficult. The background to the banking crash is a turf war between the Bank and the financial regulator.
George Osborne chose the Governor he wanted, who turned out to share Mr Osborne’s view of what would happen were the UK to vote for Leave. The Bank joined the Treasury in making wildly inaccurate forecasts of the short term economic impact of a Leave vote.
The Bank made two major policy errors. In 2005-7 it failed to limit an excessive build up of credit and money despite warnings from Opposition parties and many commentators. Worse still in 2007-8 it decided to remove too much liquidity and keep rates too high, triggering runs on banks and the collapse of several financial institutions.
It has shown a very unsure touch pre and post the Referendum vote, and is today tightening credit prematurely.
The mistakes the Bank made were significant and were criticised by some commentators at the time.
So 10 years later we’re repeating the same scenario
Huge private debt.
Out of control government borrowing and a Chancellor who is more interested in derailing Brexit than balancing the economy.
We never learn.
Great minds think alike so do snipperty ones. Therefore, in theory, the Treasury and the Bank of England could be a marriage of hearts. As we say in Yorkshire of such dual mental dizziness “They must be in love!”
Sorry: snippety. I was kind of writing double-dutch with snipperty
I fully agree with Johns’ criticisms of the BoE today ; like him I have always felt that its relationship with the Treasury was a seamless one . As for Carney – well , his record speaks for itself ; he has not shown the independence and capability expected of him . Carney had a respected record before he came to London , since then he has never shown the integrity and leadership that was needed from a leading institution in the world .
We face a challenge in the coming few years to establish once again a leading and respected place in the world’s economic affairs . The role of the Governor of the BoE is a significant one both as spokesman and regulator of an international banking centre ; if he simply is a lacky to a political figure we will be ridiculed .
Ex-Chancellor Osborne made me both laugh and cry when he stated matter-of-factly in Parliament and in Committee that he was preparing for the inevitable cyclical downturn. You can read too many economics books and this was given counter-intuitive resultant manifestation when Brown did his famous ” I’ve saved the world” party trick of throwing more money away from an already empty UK piggy-bank. He was an early pioneer for Corbynomics, a man before his time and made us pay in advance like a carpet company.
“…and is today tightening credit prematurely” – thereby acting in concert with Janet and other central bankers in what may be their conspiracy to deflate the asset bubbles they have caused. We are all likely in for tough times ahead: they will be used by the quislings to block Brexit.
Thank Christ!
You should have witnessed some of the arguments I’ve had trying to convince others of your point of view!
It makes me wonder just how much other politicians know about the UK’s banking and finance industries, trotting out the same old party line en masse, just as they use words and phrases like ‘crash out’ and ‘cliff edge’. They have clearly been duped, and wish to do the same to the rest of us.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
Quite.
When I saw the “20 year’s of independence” banner behind Mark Carney I though, “And that went well, didn’t it !”.
This disaster isn’t over yet and Brexit will get the blame.
Austerity: caused trying to correct overborrowing by Brown
Wage depression/rising housing costs: caused by Blair and mass immigration
‘Non political’ *coughs* low interest to keep the whole charade going.