Preparing for No deal

The EU’s comment yesterday that it will take a miracle to get early trade talks with the UK is not an accurate statement of the position. It would apparently take the UK offering them shed loads of money to get trade talks going. I am glad the UK is not doing so. We should pay them nothing for talks, as they need trade talks more than we do. We should pay them nothing for a Free Trade deal, as that would be against the spirit and probably against the rules of the WTO. If they want each side to have to pay to trade, then WTO tariffs is the cheapest and easiest way of paying for trade, and would be legal. I remain to be persuaded that we owe them anything other than our regular contributions.
As the EU is clearly now overplaying their weak hand, the UK needs to show it is serious about gong for No Deal. That would also be the best way to get them to talk about trade, when they realise we are prepared to put tariffs up against their food exports.
Today I invite all those who think No Deal would be bad to write in with specific problems they think will arise. I will then respond with how we coukd fix any that might be an issue.
Some say the planes will not be able to fly because there will be no Air Services Agreement in place. Work is underway to ensure the reciprocal landing rights UK and EU carriers already enjoy are continued.
Some say there will be queues of lorries at Dover carrying all our imports that will cause customs chaos. Work is underway to have registered traders filing details of consignments electronically so lorries can proceed quickly and tariffs can levied electronically. We are also building a huge lorry park to deal with French strike days which can be used if anything else goes wrong.
Most just say there will be a cliff edge without having a clue why. There is no cliff. The day after we leave French farmers and German car makers will still be sending us their exports.In return we will still be selling things on the continent. The cliff edge has all the potency of the Millennium Bug.
There is a cliff edge looming for those who have yet to realize that the Evil Empire is evil and have yet to understand that it is inherently hostile to the UK.
Having dealt successfully with Russian sanctions on Dutch agriculture exports, I expect we can deal with the English if they were to turn nasty. A world of third countries trades with us and when Britain turns into a third country our trade will continue. A WTO tariff could make less difference than the falling pound. Any queues at Dover are more an English than a Dutch problem.
http://facts4eu.org/articles.shtml#legal_opinion
Useful legal article by Martin Howe which shows that Britain is able negotiate trade deals now before brexit as long as they have effective date the day after brexit. Contrary of course to remainers and eu negotiaters. This eu bluff just has to be called and a quick deal effective 2019 (post-brexit) just has to be made. Just ignore the reaction from the eu and remainers.
Good morning.
As I have stated on these very pages – time will tell.
All this talk of trade and deals is in fact misleading. What the UK and EU need to agree on is the settlement of our affairs and what arrangements are to be made before we become a Third Country.
The EU can only discuss a FTA only after we have left the EU. On this matter either our kind host is being ignorant or, misleading.
Things will continue so long as everyone wants it to continue.
No Deal is a grave political problem. Government has given the impression that securing a deal is both vital for Britain and a test of its own competence. The media and public can hardly be blamed for taking it at its word.
If we really are staring No Deal in the face (personally I hope we are) the next move should be a government publicity blitz emphasising its advantages, running parallel with effective attempts to fix the blame on EU intransigence, duplicity and greed.
Neither should be difficult. They are, after all, true. But without them No Deal will be seen as just another May failure which the Tories – and the country – can ill afford.