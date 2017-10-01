Mr Macron’s EU vision

In a long speech the French President sought to wrestle the EU agenda his way at the moment of maximum weakness for Germany following her election.
His speech was very like that of the President of the EU Commission. He seeks an EU budget, Finance Minister and much more integration. He wants a stronger EU foreign policy backed by EU forces. The speech was well received in Brussels.
The problem he still faces is this vision will only happen on German terms. Mrs Merkel is weakened by her election losses. If she survives as head of a wobbly three party coalition there will be severe limits on her room to move the German position in the direction France wants. Like Mr Macron she is happy to move to political union. Unlike Mr Macron she will need to concentrate on common economic policies as a discipline on the Eurozone. She will not be able to offer a proper transfer union channelling German money to the poorer EU regions on a bigger scale. She will not want a proper common budget, as Germany would be the main paymaster of that.
The traditional German position is they want more European control of national budgets and more EU pressures for structural reform in the deficit countries. That is very much the view of the Free Democrats that Mrs Merkel now needs as supporters. She will also have to trim over migrant numbers, where her old coalition partners the CSU have strong views and were badly bruised by her policies in the election.
So Mr Macron will get more EU power but not more EU money. Money after all is going to be short assuming the UK leaves without paying the future bills. Meanwhile Mrs Merkel has to get used to having just 200 MPs in her party in a Parliament of 709. Even with the CSU who are now unhappy allies, she only has 246. Germany will be weaker, but that does make Germany more compliant to France, given the direction France wants to go in. Without the UK helping pay the bills Germany will become more of a budget hawk. The rest of the EU will soon run out of German money to spend, which will limit their integrationist ambitions a bit.
4 Comments
Your analysis is surely right.
As you say “assuming the UK leaves without paying the future bills”, but with ex(?) remainers, big government socialists May and Hammond at nos 10 and 11 we certainly cannot be at all sure of this. Nor does it look that likely that we can avoid Corbyn and his vision for the UK as the new Venezuela/Cuba.
The EU is somewhat like the old GLC that pushed money in all directions without achieving anything worthwhile. If the EU were to stop the bribes to supporters, and put a stop to the inate corruption and waste of taxpayers money, all they would need to do then is get proper budgets and stick to them, to achieve most of their aims – but no, just like the GLC, those are steps too far for this socialist entity that would rather ask for more money than become efficient.
What a shame Mrs T isn’t around to close down the EU, as she did wit the GLC.
As for the Macron speech – he’s one of the incrowd, saying what his bosses want to hear, but it won’t change much.
While some brexiteers tend to tell themselves soothing stories about a past long gone and not to return, the French tend to dream up great philosophies which never really come to complete fruition.
More interesting for me is whether the EU27 will move towards an EU of inner and outer rings or whether integration will continue its current path.
The BBC’s Click programme was promoting “home batteries” today. These make no sense at all unless you are not conected to the grid. They only store pennies worth of electricity, waste up to 30% of the energy in the charge and discharge, cost a fortune, degrade rapidly to become useless, worthless and rather unpleasant waste, cost a fortune, use nasty unenvironmental chemicals and rare earths, can be a real home fire risk and they make zero economic sense. So why does the BBC never point any of this reality out? Are they paid by the greencrap industry or do they do this daft propaganda for free?