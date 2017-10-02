Lower taxes are popular

Many politicians think the way to win elections is to offer more and more public service and public spending. They seek to build a coalition of people who will benefit from the enlarged and new programmes they offer. If you look, however, at winning campaigns it is often the tax cut that proves more popular. More people want to take responsibility for their own lives, and wish to look after themselves and their families out of their own incomes.
The Conservative governments of the 1980s drove income tax rates down and abolished whole taxes in successive budgets. This was one of the main props to their election winning run.
Labour discovered this in the 1990s, and won office in 1997 on the firm pledge to keep the lower tax rates that the Conservatives had introduced. They kept their word on Income tax rates until the financial crash. They put the rates up at the end which went alongside the 0ther problems they had created to lead to their defeat.
George Osborne promised a tax cut prior to the 2010 election, which proved popular. In office the Coalition was only able to agree on cutting the Income Tax threshold. This was sufficiently popular for both coalition parties to want to claim credit for it.
In the 2017 election Mr Corbyn seemed to offer to repay all the debts of former students who took out student loans. This appeared to be an offer of a £40,000-£50,000 gift for some people. It proved very popular and drove a surge in the younger vote for Labour. We subsequently learned from Mr Corbyn that he did not mean to offer to repay all these debts, though he only clarified this after the vote.
Mr Hammond began the 2017 election by appearing to hint that higher taxes might be needed. The rest of the Conservative leadership had to deny this. Fears of tax hits to the self employed damaged Conservative popularity though these plans were rightly dropped. These followed the tax attacks on Buy to Let Investment and on home ownership through higher Stamp Duties which were also unpopular.
One of the main reasons Mr Trump did well in the US election was the promise of major tax cuts for individuals and businesses.
I look forward to Conservatives offering and delivering tax cuts in the future. The sooner the we stop sending large sums to the EU the better, as that will increase our budget flexibility on both spending and taxation. In the meantime we should be cutting the tax rates where to do so will increase the revenue.
9 Comments
We need a new leader and a new Chancellor before we need tax cuts. We need to see some defiance and anger from the Tories. And that’s the problem. There’s no anger. There’s no bite. May’s a headless chicken throwing out spending suggestions as those she’s spending money without regard to its source. She’s an embarrassment
Forget tax cuts. Yes, I would like to see monies being returned to their rightful owner rather than the Govt and the State consuming it to preserve their cozy privileges while the average private sector worker picks up the tab but it ain’t gonna happen. May’s succumbed to the left, AGAIN. She’s reacting to Corbyn’s ideas and that’s not good.
We need a leader who believes, passionately believes that the taxpayer doesn’t simply exist for the benefit of the State and its dependents. May believes the opposite. She sees the taxpayer as something to be abused for political purposes, to finance idiotic political policy making on the hoof.
I am tired of this gravitation to the left. The idea that the State is all supreme and that the private exists to serve the State’s needs.
Stop pandering to Labour, attack them hard and dispense with May and Hammond. We need proper Conservatives at the helm again
May and Hammond clearly love tax increases and wasteful vanity projects like HS2, Hinkley C and the greencrap. They like a large, bloated and overpaid state sector producing little of any real value and inconveniencing the productive.
They are strangling the goose that lays the golden eggs not just with higher taxes but with endless red tape, expensive energy and stupid demands like gender pay reporting, workplace pensions, minimum pay laws, restrictive employment laws, attacks on the gig economy and self employed, the apprentice levy (tax), the attacks on pension pots, the attacks on landlords and tenants, the moronic Taylor report, the 12% IPT tax ……
“I look forward to Conservatives offering and delivering tax cuts in the future. The sooner the we stop sending large sums to the EU the better.”
Hear, hear to that John.
I look forward to Conservatives offering and delivering a cut to IHT in the near future too. The sooner executors have to stop sending large sums to the tax-man the better.
It is a scandal that this tax is now so out of proportion to , say twenty years ago.
It needs re-aligning.
We were promised a £1M IHT threshold each by Osborne (the promise was hugely popular and made Brown bottle his early election plans) but it still has not been delivered. In the States the threshold is over ten times the £325K we have.
Good morning.
We also need to reduce our borrowing, spending (Overseas Aid) and wasting. Too much government and regulation leads to bureaucracy and, in some cases, corruption.
We need a Conservative government to be conservative and control public spending. This is of course never easy but the government has made a poor case against those on the Left, Unions and academia who benefit directly or indirectly from such gifts.
The government should also stop funding of so called charities who receive more than 15% of their income from local, national, supranational or international governments and / or bodies. No charities are they. It is time to get tough on this scam and that of NGO’s.
Another area is to limit government spending on large projects. If the Private Sector will not fund it, either in part or whole, then that is only because it has a bad business case and is clearly a bad idea. Same too with PFI’s. Government spending should be limited. No more buying stuff on ‘tick’ and pushing the debt and the problem on to our children. That is immoral.
So yes, less tax but funded from the above and not just leaving the EU as some of than money is going to have to pay for the subsidies we have been paying out.
Mrs May needs to realise that adopting Labour policies – such as cutting tuition fees – will not make young people vote Conservative instead of Labour, all it will do is validate for them that Labour policies are correct. You would have thought the result of the last election where she stuffed the manifesto with Labour-lite policies would have told her that but apparently not.
The best answer to socialism is conservatism. Even in one’s bleakest moments a Tory Prime Minister with instincts like Mrs May’s could hardly be imagined. I’d hoped she could get Brexit sorted and go in 2019, but that looks impossible now.
Churchill’s advice must be taken: “If he’s no good he must be poleaxed.”
John McDonnell appeared on TV and stated categorically the backdating refund of tuition fees. I do not recall Mr Corbyn putting it into clear words or indeed being asked if he supported the idea by our balanced media. The two men often speak in parallel and avoid condemning the other. Mr Corbyn was recently asked what Mr McDonnell meant by “THEY would eventually try to get him and who they were” as it sounded as though he was referring to some clandestine British Security attack. Corbyn replied “”They” are the people ( Mr McDonnell ) does not like”. End of answer. Usually in a comedy due you have a straight man and a stooge, not two stooges. But it works for them! All the little munchkins of Momentum follow their every custard pie in face and all the banana skin slips.
Trump has detailed recently precise numbers on tax, increasing the tax threshold for low earners. I think $24,000 for a couple before they start paying tax and an ongoing lower tax rate, plus all the other child welfare benefits. Also a major lowering of corporation tax and the introduction of a one-off repatriation of company money from abroad now in tax-havens. Pundits say it is well on its way to approval by BOTH Houses.
# The best part about a tax cut ( as opposed to just a raising of thresholds for individuals is the Opposition are taking their political lives in their hands if they dare oppose a clear giveaway of money to everyone. No constituency MP would like that on his or her record. Is the Tory Party bright enough to do it? Last election, no. It went instead for the Strangle Your Grandparents Tax and somehow lost seats.The electorate are so fickle!