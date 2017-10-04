A new vision for housing

There is growing agreement amongst politicians and their advisers that housing is a central part of the new political battleground. Years of inviting in large numbers of people to live and work in our country against a background of building too few new homes for them and for the natural growth of the settled population has left us short of decent homes at affordable rents or prices.
Some years ago there was a strong establishment view that the UK needed to be more like the rest of the EU with a larger private rented sector. This duly came about as a new generation of private landlords rushed to purchase Buy to Let properties. Frustrated by taxation of other savings and the restless changes made to the taxation of pension plans, many thought owning a Buy to let or two would make provision for their retirement years and represent a good store of value. The establishment visionaries seemed to think younger people would benefit from renting rather than buying, though most of them making this recommendation were safely housed in a property they had bought at much lower prices when they were young. They argued that renting was more flexible, and kept the young person free of mortgage debt.
I disagreed at the time with the view that renting was superior to buying. I pointed out renting is bound to be dearer over a lifetime than buying and owning. The longer you delay buying a property, the more rent you pay. You usually end up having to pay much more for the home you do eventually purchase. Rental agreements are not that much more flexible than buying if you sign a commitment to a longish fixed period of paying the rent. Finding a suitable rented property is not intrinsically easier than choosing a place to buy.
The Conservative party needs to commit itself anew to creating a new generation of home owners. Polling shows many people who rent would like to be able to buy their own home. The problem is they do not think they can afford to do so, owing to the high transaction costs, the need to find a large deposit, and the availability of mortgage credit. In contrast there are few opeople who own who would rather rent, and of course there is nothing stopping someone who owns from switching to rent if they did wish to do so.
The government can and should do more to lower the transaction costs of buying and selling properties. Lifting more people out of Stamp Duty altogether, or cutting the lower rates would help. To make the market work better the government also needs to see how Stamp Duty and CGT are impeding sales of BTL homes and larger properties owned by people who might otherwise downsize. The older generation include people who have more property than they want, reluctant to sell owing to the tax costs in doing so and buying something smaller. The younger generation includes many people who would like to buy the family homes but cannot afford to.
Getting house prices more in line with wages needs to occur at a sensible pace. Controlling the numbers of people coming to live here each year would help by cutting demand. Encouraging more building, as the government is doing, will assist by expanding supply. The Chancellor committed himself to helping get real wages up, which also will assist. The Bank of England and the commercial banks can also help by recognising that most young people will b e good risks to lend to to buy a home, just as their parents did before them.
I look forward to more positive announcements from the government on how it will transform more dreams of ownership into reality,
Renting is cheaper in the short term especially with such absurd rates of stamp duty thank of Osborne and Hammond. It can easily cost 20% in in dead and out costs when buying & selling a new house. This can be about 5 years rent. Yes buy but buying for less than about 5 years is probably a mistake. Buy only when you are likely to be there for a long time as renting is far more flexible if your job moves or you need a larger property.
IHT at absurd rates (plus all the gifts with reservation traps) means that owning a large house late in life is also usually a mistake tax wise.
We need both rented and owner occupied housing. After all if you do not have the cash you either rent the house or you rent (borrow) the money. Rents also included maintenance and insurance which people often forget when comparing a mortgage with rents.
Cut stamp duty, relax planning, cut the green crap building regulations, cut OTT utility connection charges, cut building control fees, get more competition in banking and get building and extending.
Good morning.
What a wonderful, honest and frank article laying bare many mistakes government has made and its effects. Unfortunately our kind host thinks that ‘more government’ is the solution. It is not.
The government has allowed itself to be shackled into committing evermore money to the State. Whether it be through the NHS, Overseas Aid, Green Crap, pointless White Elephant projects and so on. In order for government to help it needs to do less, borrow less so it can then tax less (ie Stamp Duty). In short, the government before making all sorts of promises needs to get its accounts in balance first.
We do not need government help. What people need is for government to get out of the way. We need to reduce the size of the state and its scope.
Less (for government) is more (for the people).
You’re right too much government is the problem. Unfortunately the Conservative party is incapable of making a case for less government. It will not challenge the idea that the solution to any problem is government action.
As yet another example of the pointless huge costs and inefficiencies government inflict on others I have two properties that I am currently trying to obtain planning consent for.
One we were told could probably be converted from an agricultural barn to residential and the other industrial plot we would never get residential on so we looked to extend the industrial buildings and planned that way.
Now an absurd court of appeal ruling (relating to how much actual conversion work is needed) has ruled out the first. But what possible difference does the extend of the work make? Surely what matters is what is left after the build? Also a new planning law now means that the second can now probably go to to residential after all which is better financially. So I have wasted lots of money and time heading in the wrong directions on both plots. What a waste of time and money due to moronic court decisions and planning uncertainty and complexity. At least the costs are tax allowable!
“I pointed out renting is bound to be dearer over a lifetime than buying and owning.”
In general yes but not if you have to move home a lot, nor if you live in an area where property prices are declining – perhaps due to depopulation or declining local jobs.
People move for jobs reasons, love reasons, divorce reasons, needing a larger home for children, school reasons, health reasons, tax reasons ……
My advice would be to buy only when fairly settled, buy something that is large enough for the future needs, in an area that is generally improving and that can be extended if needed. Or buy something with nice planning gain opportunities. Look at new transport links being planned or build for example.
Here we go again; reduce transaction costs, amend stamp duty, get real wages up, reduce demand, have a government plan. For God’s sake just do the one thing that will boost supply and lower prices: relax the planning regulations, and by relax I mean pretty much abolish it.
Cutting stamp duty would simply put up prices by an equivalent amount. On average sellers maximise the price they ask based on what buyers can afford, if buyers have lower transaction costs then they can afford to pay more. By making things easier for buyers you are increasing demand which is the exact opposite of what you want.
There are only two solutions: increase supply (more houses) or decrease demand (lower net immigration or penal taxes on overseas investment buyers of UK residential properties). There are blocks of flats near me which are 50% owned by offshore investors in Hong Kong etc., in fact they were directly marketed there, that has fuelled massive price inflation.
I have absolutely no idea what the Tories now stand for. I recognise that Labour is now a party that is committed to a complete restructuring of the British economy along socialist lines. This will destroy the UK and transfer massive power over to the unions.
And here we have Mr Redwood talking about transaction costs on property. Utterly meaningless, almost detached from reality
Get real.
And no doubt we will have to listen to May boring all and sundry with talk about social injustice for so called minorities and all the other left wing tripe she’s suddenly developed an enthusiasm for. Who is advising this PM?
I saw Boris Johnson’s speech yesterday and for the first time a Tory MP made sense for once, and unlike many Tory MP’s who are so terrified of saying the wrong thing they end up talking nonsense, pandering to the fashionable topic of the day
Get back to first principles for god’s sake before it’s too late