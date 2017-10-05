Weak new UK car market continues

The new car market was growing before the Brexit vote, grew well after the vote and continued growing after the Article 50 letter.It turned down in April of this year as a result of Tressury and Bank of England policy.
The Bank has required banks to rein in car loans. The Treasury hit buyers with higher VED on dearer vehicles. The government put question marks over diesel and petrol vehicles leading people to worry about future values. This continued decline was to be expected and I have explained this before on this site.
23 Comments
It might be an opportunity for a UK based Elon Musk type entrepreneur to develop and build an electric vehicle for use in our cities. The public hates breathing toxic air and would welcome the choice
Indeed and similarly the decline in property transaction (particularly the higher priced ones in the South East) is largely due to the absurd up to 15% stamp duty levels from Osborne and Hammond, the taxing of non existent profits on landlords (and thus pushing up tenant’s rents further) and similar bank lending red tape and restrictions pushing up lending margins and restricting money supply.
The government is, as always, the problem and not the solution – but T May & P Hammond clearly think the complete opposite as we saw in May’s Corbynesque speech yesterday.
The government can, for example, only build more council houses by taxing others to pay for them – and wasting, probably well over 50%, of the money on bureaucrats and administration in the process.
Just why should some have to pay for their own housing and pay for the housing of other able bodied people too?
JR: “The new car market was growing before the Brexit vote, .. ”
The financial credit market was growing before the Brexit vote, but with the looming hike in interest rates announced by the BoE, people are starting to look at their debt obligations in light of a possible up trend in interest rates over the next couple of years.
Taking on more and more debt doesn’t look nearly as attractive in a rising rate environment as it did when rates were being forced down by the government.
Electric cars are really not yet sensible with current technology – other than perhaps as a second city car. They use more energy (not less) in general (when the full life cycle, generation of electricity, the charging & transmissions losses and manufacturing is fully considered). So why does our silly government push them on to consumers prematurely using bribes and tax breaks stolen off other taxpayers?
People will buy them without grants when they work and are cost effective.
Hybrids however can certainly make some sense, particularly in start stop city driving but less so for long journeys where they have little or no advantage. Though they are more expensive and more costly to service and repair.
Don’t forget the impact of all this talk about the switch to (vastly overpriced, heavily tax-payer subsidised, useless) electric cars and denigration of diesel cars.
Effectively threatening to rob diesel car owners to profit green energy investors.
Hardly likely to make me rush out to buy a new car, is it? No, I will just continue to drive the same old car for another 100k miles, thank you very much.
To my mind, this mad green crap has far more impact on car buyers than BoE policy.
Mrs May’s speech was simply catastrophic, even her kindly husband embraced her in a consoling way at the end. The comments – every single one – on Conservative Home say that her time is now up.
The Labour blogs are triumphant. The Canary is worth a look too. Mrs May is the dreaded Headmistress and that appeals to “our young people”.
It all looks very much like Mr Major before Tony Blair or Mr Brown before David Cameron.
And that is crucial for Brexit, isn’t it?
The government putting question marks over diesel and petrol vehicles is irresponsible and stupid. Electric vehicles are a ridiculous fad that create massive pollution when built, rely on fossil fuel power stations to run them and have a very short life meaning they are hugely expensive compared to internal combustion vehicles. Add to that short range and long charge times and you have the total impossibility of running transport on electric toy cars. Any politically motivate attempt to do so would be a disaster as almost all government decrees are.
So Government policy has meant a reduction in the sales of cars, just like Government taxes (stamp duty) have reduced house sales, ref yesterday’s post.
Thus the two largest purchases made by consumers have been reduced by self inflicted policy changes.
What next ?
I can understand government wishing to rein in the borrowing of money, but other interferences were inept. If there is a problem with vehicle exhaust fumes then solve the problem technically rather than trying to screw up the market. I have read one or two articles suggesting that there are technical solutions. The overbearing inclination on the part of government needs drastic pruning, then perhaps they would not need to borrow so much money to sustain their house of cards.
Yes you’ve mentioned this before, and yes I and doubtless many others agree that Government policy is greatly to blame. So I hope the Chancellor has been reading and listening, otherwise it could be as industrially and economically damaging as the rundown of the mining industry
None of the factors you mention have in the past caused this sort of slow down and investment has collapsed
I look forward a non stop diet of Just So stories along these lines
” How the Country Got Its Recession “
I really am wasting my time trying to join in the discussions – either my posts get deleted or ignored – or approved so late that nobody else sees them
Since my time (and your’s) in the motor industry two things have happened. Buyers are getting older and trading down in size and have been for some years. Secondly the lease/hire deals available based on bullish residual values mean those people without hard cash find it simple to keep rolling over to new vehicles on monthly terms. With electronic this and that the days of nonfranchised repair shops working on vehicles are almost history leaving clients with cars out of warranty at the mercy of very very high labour costs for the simplest thing.
Unless the finance deals are removed or their terms considerably tightened the sales will return to c.2m within a year or so. Only MHO.
How nice if we could get back to the days of cash is king when a dealer would give discount for a cash sale.
It would appear that they lack clear heads at the Treasury, and also common sense. More importantly, they do not seem to be keen to enact Conservative policies but instead seem intent on emulating Comrade Corbyn.
The BOE is pro-EU. The Treasury is pro-EU. Hammond and May both pro-EU. It would not surprise me at all if these, I don’t want to express my true feelings for fear of being banned, people are deliberately trying to create a set of circumstances that turns people against Brexit
They played the race card to tarnish people and force them to vote Remain, which didn’t work but they use it anyway as a political tactic
These pro-EU forces will stop at nothing to undermine the process of Brexit and its eventual conclusion
I am convinced that unless Tory Eurosceptic MP’s force out May and Hammond and replace them with people true to Brexit then we will forever remain tied to the EU in both a legal and constitutional sense
“The Treasury hit buyers with higher VED….”.
Perhaps part of the solution is imposing a price cap on rip off government?
In addition to the negative moves made by Government affecting vehicle sales, we have several city councils threatening to ban some types of vehicles from city centres all together.
Their warning which comes without any detail attached, has led to many businesses and individuals holding back on decisions to replace their current vehicles until they know what the rules are going to be.
Presumably their own fleet of old buses and refuse lorries and the elderly taxis they licence will be exempt.
According to BBC Radio 4 the decline is largely due to Brexit.
The BBC have been encouraging people switch from private cars to public transport and bicycles in order to prevent global warming. They must be delighted.
The SMMT says that September car sales were down 9.3% on September in the prior year. That is significant. Are the Treasury and the Bank of England seeking to contrive a recession which can be blamed on Brexit?
A lot of other things are out of kilter to in this country, so I don’t know why you’re picking out the car market as being something special. Truth is, ever since this brexit thing has come about government is transfixed and seems to be caught in the headlamps, frozen, unable to move in any direction.
EU shows its moral character – thank goodness we are (possibly) leaving.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/10/04/eu-shows-moral-character-backing-violence-catalonia/?WT.mc_id=e_DM564538&WT.tsrc=email&etype=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient&utm_source=email&utm_medium=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient_2017_10_05&utm_campaign=DM564538
Absolutely correct. All down to the Government meddling again! We blame the EU for many of our ills, but Westminster was doing a cracking job of similar meddling excesses, long before the EU became megalomaniacs!
Incidentally JR, can you please point me to a time when a UK Government has positively produced something that has been beneficial to UK citizens….my memory fails me on this subject?
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (the trade association for the UK motor industry) blames ‘political and economic uncertainty’ as primary cause. No mention of the Bank of England.
Source: https://www.smmt.co.uk/2017/10/demand-new-cars-declines-september-consumer-business-confidence-falls/
I’m only trying to report facts that could help prevent our country dipping seriously, economically, over time, because of Brexit, with lots of unintended consequences like the socialists getting into power, our Conservative Party being replaced by a new centre party like in France, and we have to re-join the EU with even worse conditions that before.
All the evidence, more and more, is pointing to Brexit lacking the leadership, strategy, and legs to make it through 20 years of economic decline (before things begin to improve, again, overall, economically).
Reply If it was Brexit causing problems why did the car market do so well June 2016 to March 2017?