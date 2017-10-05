Why young people should embrace Brexit

There is no greater gift that we can pass on to our children than the gift of living in freedom.
I was born into a free country. I valued the democratic traditions, the rule of domestic law, the ability to fire the government through the ballot box, the right to voice a view and debate what was wrong.
I watched with growing apprehension as the decision to join a common market morphed into the wholesale loss of our freedoms.
We surrendered the right to make our own decisions about what taxes to impose, what laws to pass, what tariffs if any we should impose on our imports and how the government should spend the money it has raised. The European Court struck down our duly enacted legislation, made us repay corporation tax to large companies, and often found our country in violation of their wishes.
The decision to leave the EU changes all that.
Today, in the EU we are not allowed to remove VAT from female hygeine products as Parliament would like to do. We have to place taxes on a wide range of green products from insulation to boiler controls, that Parliament would like to abolish. We have to impose high tariffs on a range of foodstuffs coming to us from the Commonwealth and the wider non EU world, making food dearer and punishing developing countries. We see our fishing grounds run down under an EU policy that manages to be harmful both to the fish and to our fishermen. We have gone from being a large exporter of fish prior to joining, to be a net importer.
Leaving the EU gives us all the chance to change things for the better.
Where we like an EU law or regulation we can keep it. Where an EU law or tax is unjust or damaging we can amend or remove it.
Young people will be particular beneficiaries of the change leaving generates. It will create great opportunities for enterprise, for creativity, for better government. It will strengthen the voices of the young and give more power to their votes. They will inherit a political system which allows them to shape or dismiss the governments that rule. We are not turning our backs on Europe. There will still be plenty of joint working, cultural exchanges, movement of people to visit, learn, shop and invest in each other’s countries.
Just look at the opportunities it will offer us for more and better jobs. There will be big scope to replace imports with domestic food and industrial products. This will provide opportunities for well paid jobs and for establishing new businesses. If the EU opts for tariffs and other barriers as they seem to want, our farmers will supply us with more of our own food, and our car factories will produce more of the cars we chose to drive.
Just look at the opportunities it will offer to improve our laws and make our government bend more to the popular will. We will be able to spend the £12bn a year we currently send to the EU and do not get back will help in many ways. We need to debate more how we should spend this Brexit windfall, whilst reminding our government we do not want to go on sending money to rich countries in the EU once we have left. Education and health are priorities which we can spend more on once we have left.
Above all where young people see an injustice or want to follow a cause for a better country they will be able to do so safe in the knowledge that we have the powers here at home to adopt the remedy. Where today the answer is so often Brussels will not allow us to do that, tomorrow once out we will be able to do as we wish.
Freedom is heady. It teems with opportunity. Let us unite in confidence that when the UK is a free country again, it can also be a better country as a result.
34 Comments
Indeed the young should embrace Brexit and the restoration of real UK democracy – but it not being sold very well by this wet, rudderless government.
Theresa May’s speech can surely be summed up thus:- I believe in free markets so here is a long list of my anti-free market policies that will not work.
My view of the speech is the same as Allister Heath’s in the Telegraph today. This was an incarnation of wet, statist Tory thinking: it must stop.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/10/05/theresa-mays-offering-new-incarnation-wet-statist-tory-thinking/
I agree with her on “opt out” organ donation – though almost nothing else! She is just Corbyn light in essence – totally wrong headed and zero uplifting real Tory vision.
Allister Heath is spot on today:- May’s speech was blatantly contradictory. One part was an almost uplifting endorsement of free-market economics, rightly explaining that is the greatest agent of human progress; but the actual policies amounted to an historic repudiation of these very principles.
Sorry John but after yesterday’s debacle I’m done with the Conservative party; no more voting for it, no more posters in the window, no more donations. Finished.
I cannot believe that lefty remainers are comfortable to hand over £1000 million nett every month of our taxpayer’s hard earned, as if it was like paying a £50 gym membership every month. And for what?
Dr. Redwood,
May I suggest you offer your services to Mrs May to write her speeches, if there are to be any more…
PS, the only way to make any progress with the EU negotiations is to get the attention of the empress in Berlin to give the EU clerks new instructions. To do this you need to make a ruckus by walking out of the present demeaning talks.
The vast majority of young people care little for the ideas of freedom, independence and sovereignty. They care far more for the price of the things they buy and the cost they incur of living their particular lives. This explains why a significant number of them chose to vote for a party that is overtly Marxist in nature.
Corbyn promised to write-off their student debts and they dutifully queued up to endorse him and his policies. What does that say? Youth, naivety and gullibility are so easily exploited by a ruthless, immoral political machine such is Labour today.
The Tories need to wake up from their gormless slumber and be absolutely ruthless in response. Expose the lies pumped out by Corbyn and his team of hard left allies. Such a response will involve conflict. We need Tory leaders who fear no one and are aggressive in style
May and Hammond are being laughed at by Corbyn and his ilk.
Another “gift” we give to our children is a national debt that costs four times our net EU contributions to service.
The result of spend now, let the children pay, successive red and blue government policy.
The ECJ, of which the UK is an equal part, rules on the treaties, ratified by the UK, instead of ECJ “wishes”. Only recently it ruled in favour of the UK government and against the ECB in the matter of euro clearing houses.
Sometimes I think that some are bound to a sort of dictatorship either in the form of religious rules, work rules , family rules , benefit provisions etc and are to scared too venture out into the unknown
There are still some aspects of the speech which I found entrenched in perceptions which may not be helpful to the UK, however I might be alone in these views. Firstly there is the inbuilt perception that professorial status and money is a far better , superior way of life rather than another who excels at reducing bacteria and cross infection by cleaning. There is the inbuilt perception that the Universities hold all prestige with behind the times texts which by necessity are required to be passed on with outworn information before any status is accredited to them. The hierarchy is out of date . The patter goes ” she was only this and look how far I have come” This doesn’t solely apply to Mrs May ( who I thought was excellent); it is more of a blanket mind set where people bend to an implicit perception which may be wrong.
Let us hope the Government spends the extra money wisely, or can reduce taxation in some way for the many by raising the Annual personal tax allowance.
At least now once we are able to make our own rules and laws we can hold the Government to account, and vote accordingly.
Why didn’t Mrs May say (cough) that?
Why didn’t the party conference make these points instead of following the socialist interventionist policies of Corbyn.
Despite Mrs Mays problems speaking she had nothing worthwhile to say.
Cap on energy and help to buy
Just more of the same. I don’t see the EU rushing to protect the Catalans. Are they singing the wrong tune. Another chink in the Brussels armour.
Would that your optimistic vision become reality, Dr. Redwood. Unfortunately, you have a leader who patently does not believe that conservative values of self-responsibility, smaller state and lower taxes, are the answer for years of governmental neglect to its own people. Her consistent answer to the world’s ills appears to be more government intervention. Why vote Conservative when even the Tories have lost faith in conservatism?
People always find it difficult to take responsibility, it’s stressful , but when they do they usually find it liberating and from which confidence grows. The EU is this con trick that has enfeebled us and sucked the confidence out of people and nations , all the while claiming their actions are done out of a sense duty and benevolence, but in reality they have been guilty of enacting a sort of Stockholm syndrome on the continent .
Hopefully Brexit will enable us to grow up again and people will find it a liberating experience as they engage in determining the future of our country.
Between now and the day of our liberation from the Evil Empire every government mnister should recite the words of your final paragraph during every appearance on infotainment industry media. (I know that is rather New Labour, but needs must as the devil drives.)
We really do need some upbeat messages of confidence and hope (such as you relay often) rather than the noise we do receive about problems, obstacles, lack of progress etc.. I realize these may be being kept in reserve to be released by T. May’s successor to give such person a boost but is not the danger recognized that without some soon such person may well be Mr. Corbyn?
Its a shame that some British MEPs refuse to embrace Brexit and have voted against the EU starting post Brexit trade negotiations.
The list of shame
Labour
Lucy Anderson, Mary Honeyball, Theresa Griffin, Neena Gill, John Howarth, Wajid Khan, Jude Kirton-darling, David Martin, Alex Mayer, Linda McAvan, Claude Moraes, Siôn Simon, Catherine Stihler, Derek Vaughan, Seb Dance, Julie Ward, Richard Corbett, Paul Brannen
Conservative
Richard Ashworth, Julie Girling
Lib Dem
Catherine Bearder
Green
Keith Taylor
Plaid Cymru
Jill Evans
Sinn Féin
Martina Anderson
It would be interesting to hear what these two Conservative MEPs think they were doing, and what action the Conservative party is going to take against them, for they have voted against the interests of our country.
JR: “Young people will be particular beneficiaries of the change leaving generates”
I endorse that sentiment completely. However, many in that group, perhaps because they have known nothing other than EU membership, have a very pessimistic view of their futures. It strikes me, also, that to some people membership of the EU is like a religion to them. They will brook no criticism of the EU. These attitudes are propagated daily by the broadcast media which pump out their anti-Brexit negativity on a daily basis.
More needs to be done to project the positive future as Boris Johnson has recently tried to do. The reaction from some in your party and the media demanding his sacking goes to underline my earlier comments.
Lastly, the young are well informed. They know what UK businesses are saying: that they have serious concerns about Brexit, including ‘Cliff Edge’. And the young know that this would impact them first as they are the ones with the least savings to battle the impact of Brexit in what could take up to 20 years for things to settle down, normally, in an economic sense.
If Catalonia leaves Spain and is ejected from the EU, does this present an opportunity.
A new free trade area, together with the UK,
we have a genuine CatalonUK State……….
I attende the Bruges Group meeting in the Great Hall in Manchester Town Hall on Monday. I was surprised that there was an absence of any overt security. No bags were searched or bodies scanned as I experience every time I go to a football match nowadays. Unsurprisingly perhaps, the meeting was about to start when it was disrupted by demonstrators wearing “Tories Out” tee-shirts and bellowing the same slogan. It was many minutes before any security personnel appeared to remove them and allow the meeting to start.
Yesterday an idiot ‘comedian’ managed to walk up to the Prime Minister during her speech and, rather than stab or shoot her, he handed her a dummy P45. He then walked over to where the cabinet were sitting and tried to talk to them. The security lapse was appalling. There was clearly inadequate security prior to his action, during and afterwards.
Whoever was in charge of security arrangements failed.
It’s a bit late to start thinking about appealing to the young people.
After the fiasco of Mrs. May’s speech yesterday the most the Conservative Party can hope for from the young is pity. Has everyone with any ability already jumped ship?
Still, it could have been worse if some different letters had fallen off the sign so there’s that I suppose.
Why don’t we tell the Commission, Council, EU Parliament and the rest we are walking away from the “negotiation” until they get their house in order and put their offer on the table. The situation in Catalonia highlights the EU’s dangerous ineptitude in areas that really matter. It is nearly 16 months since we voted to Leave and their position has hardened and no deal is increasingly inevitable. Talk of a transition period is falling for their game of delay and division, abetted of course by our leading Remoaners.
By ignoring the EU for say six months the Government can get on with running the country, which is desperately needed.
In your experience John, do “young people” like being told what they should think? Especially by someone who has robbed them of their right to work in Europe?
Splendid stuff, JR. This is the speech Theresa May should have given yesterday.
If a majority of UK citizens genuinely and clearly wanted their country to cease to be a sovereign state and instead become legally subordinated within a pan-European federation then I suppose I would have to accept that as being the will of the British people. But that is not the case; opinion polls show again and again that it is only a small minority, in low single figures in percentage terms, who do want that. And that is why politicians and others who are that way inclined must always work to get what they want by underhand and deceitful methods, unfortunately with a history of considerable success.
On a long journey yesterday morning I listened to a BBC Radio 5 show broadcast from the Conservative conference.
Most of the programme mocked the conference through catty and spiteful comments and a concerted effort to build up a campaign against the Foreign Secretary.
On the subject of attracting the “youth vote”, the BBC pointed to a new Conservative Instagram account supposedly targeted at the young and mocked it.
The only news that was taken seriously was the anticipated announcement to build more council houses which was broadly welcomed with a “too little too late spin”.
I don’t know if the BBC covered the Labour conference in a similarly negative way as I didn’t listen to it.
However, if politicians are treated with such contempt by the BBC it is hardly surprising that public opinion – and youth opinion – of politicians is so low.
It’s a pity that Theresa May didn’t include all these points in her speech.
Well said, Mr Redwood!
Your article didn’t mention two of the biggest issues affecting young people – student debt and the cost of housing. Keep “banging on” about Europe if you like, but I don’t think you are going to rejuvenate the membership lists if you keep on that tack.
On the Northern Remoaner website today, about Theresa May’s tactics:
“Effectively, she is turning the tables on the “colleagues” and making them do the running. She’s setting herself up with an alibi in the blame game, positioning the “colleagues” as the bad guys.”
If only that was the case.
Then she would not be persisting with all the lovey-dovey “deep and special partnership” smooching, instead she and other UK ministers and UK diplomats and agents around the world would be saying:
“We offered them a deep and special relationship for our mutual benefit, and in fact the benefit of the whole world economy, and what’s more fully in line with the requirements of their own EU treaties – I can give you a list of the treaty provisions they are ignoring – and they just flung it back in our faces and carried on issuing blackmail demands.”
Because that is the reality; if these talks do fail it will be their fault, and we should make sure that the whole world recognises that it is their fault not ours.
Can’t see young people taking to being lectured on why they’re wrong. But since we’re here, why do you think young people are majority against Brexit? Are they mistaken?
Same with the economic argument for Brexit. If it’s so self evidently beneficial, why are the majority of companies and business people against it? For the record, I co-own a manufacturing company which creates premium branded products and does lots of R&D to create and develop those products. All I can see Brexit bringing me is lots of problems on the horizon and a likelihood we’ll end up doing the manufacturing in Poland.
If you have to explain to people why they are wrong, you have lost the argument.
Exactly. Why are the Blairs, Cleggs and, indeed, Heseltines of this world so blinkered and bigoted that they cannot also see the light?