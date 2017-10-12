The cost of borders will be met

The government rightly told us this week they will work up their plans for trade and border movements if we leave without a Deal. The good news is that much of the work we need to do to improve our borders and upgrade capacity need to be done with an Agreement as well as without one. The UK is currently spending money on a lorry park in Kent for days when French strikes disrupt cross channel freight, and spending on electronic systems for smoother transit. These systems have to be able to handle both tariff free EU trade and trade with non EU countries with tariffs. We need to make sure there is sufficient capacity on the non EU system in case we leave without a trade deal. There is a £400m plus budget to do what is needed.
I found the comment of the Chancellor surprising that he wishes to limit spending on this. It is urgent and clearly a priority, whether we leave with or without a deal. The Prime Minister in Questions yesterday made it clear the government will authorise all necessary spending. The government does need to provide in a timely way for our exit. Every matter we can fix before March 2019 is a matter we do not need to ask for delay on from the rest of the EU. There is no reason why they should grant us lots of delays, and every reason to expect they would want us to carry on with contributions to the EU if we seek to delay. The Treasury needs to understand that saving £12bn a year of net contribution is the biggest saving we have in prospect, and far in excess of any sums needed to have smooth functioning borders after March 2019. Getting a system which works from March 2019 will be cheap at the price.
The Treasury have a dreadful record on Brexit. They backed the losing side. They made a series of forecasts for 2016-17 which were very wrong. They are still exuding pessimism at every available opportunity. The Chancellor needs to get them to cheer up, have new and more realistic and optimistic forecasts, and to find the money we need for a successful and growing economy post Brexit.
Backing the wrong side seems to be the way of the UK. Many don’t understand the concept of ‘we are all in this together’ so they back a position which makes it awkward to progress , bring the sensible option down in their furious attempt to power themselves.
The problem with Brexit and the trade issue is that the rest of the world is not exactly beating a path to our door wishing to trade with us. The recent imposition of huge US tariffs on the Bombardier aircraft deal shows what may happen after a hard Brexit.
Our old Commonwealth trading partners (Australia, NZ, Canada etc) have not forgotten what happened after we joined the common market and we will have to work very hard to rebuild our trading relationships with them.
It would help if our Brexit negotiating team could stop bickering with each other and agree to negotiate from a sensible perspective. There are other demands on Treasury resources – the NHS, defence, fireproofing hi-rise blocks of flats etc – currently the nation is unimpressed by the antics of the dreadful Botox Johnson and our appalling PM.
The Treasury do have a dreadful record, and not just on Brexit. The current fiscal system his absurd and hugely damaging and they waste money hand over fist on endless lunacies.
As you say they backed the losing side. They made a series of forecasts (propaganda for remain actually designed to deceive voters with their own taxes) for 2016-17 which proved very wrong.
Liz Truss yesterday on the daily politics said the Conservative were the party of Low taxation – sure dear (as Andrew Neil pointed out) taxes are the highest they have been for thirty years and a still rising. Thank goodness the BBC have one sensible presenter who middle of the road rather than another dire, magic money tree lefty. Someone prepared sometimes to attack the Tories for being the misguided, tax borrow and waste socialists they clearly are.
These high tax rates, tax complexity and the endless waste by government (plus the endlessly increasing red tape and misguided expensive “renewables” religion) are the main dangers to the economy. Brexit is certainly a positive in the medium to long term if we play in right and move more towards a Singapore agenda.
Someone, at PM questions yesterday suggested to May that the Tories were still dithering over the Welsh “Lagoon” lunacy. I had thought this daft project at least was now rightly dead.
Should Westminster vote for us to stay in the eu then Catalonia will be a reflection of what will happen here, so these MPs that are only looking after themselves had better have a long hard think to there actions, the UK voted out and we can vote you out we are your masters and not the other way round, you are just a hundred or so MPs but we are millions , what is needed now is someone to step upto the plate and organise a mass demonstration for the leavers so we can remind these MPs and the eu who won the vote and I for don’t careless if remoaners say the referendum was advisory I voted out like I vote in national elections we have to abide by the results that is democracy or have these MPs forgot about that
Splendid, forthright piece. Your commentary and information recently has been right on the button and sorely needed.
There is frequent talk about a “cliff edge”. Is this an accurate prediction of EU imports after we leave? With the strong Euro coupled with import tariffs, won’t EU goods be priced out of the UK market?
I found the Chancellor’s comment surprising too, as well as very unwise. We now know that the three top figures in government don’t have their hearts in Brexit, and that no serious preparation will be made for the most likely outcome of the talks.
So a white flag is waved to Brussels while the message is sent to people here that their leaders don’t mind looking like saboteurs. Are they? If this isn’t what HMG meant to say, it is most unfortunate in its way of saying it.
Mrs May, to whom weakness is now strength, expects that the distasteful nature of the Opposition will keep her MPs onside. It’s an ugly choice they have to make. In the phrase of the moment, the ball’s in your court, Mr Redwood.
The government is to launch more mad expensive carbon lunacy today it seems. Claire Perry (Minister of State for Climate Change and Industry) talking the usual unscientific tosh on radio 4 about “a low carbon economy”. More expensive and misguided red tape spewing out everywhere seems likely. The BBC needless to say asked nothing very sensible or challenging of the daft policies.
She too, like May, will not say how she would vote if a new Brexit referendum arose so still a “remainer” one assumes. Another Oxford Geography graduate I note – so perhaps she can be excused for her total lack of any grasp of science and engineering.
The government acquiesced to the EU’s exit negotiating schedule, rightly or not, well that is history. The government now needs to get a grip on the schedule and set the timetable for our benefit. Delay harms us and benefits the EU. It should be clear by now the EU will prevaricate until 2019. We must plan and spend aggressively now for a ‘no deal’ outcome and downgrade continuing discussions with the EU.
I am afraid JR that the present Chancellor simply does not believe in Brexit full stop, it appears he is absolutely of the mindset that he wants to delay and delay again any exit from the EU for as long as possible in the hope that it will never happen.
Time for him to be replaced, not to do so now after his recent comments shows weakness and indecision by the Prime Minister, and does not bode well for further negotiations with the EU.
It has not been a good couple of weeks for the PM has it !
Not just on the EU, but with many other strange policy decisions.
The voters are getting more and more frustrated John !.
I confess to be pleased to hear a chancellor indicating that spending will be limited.
An open cheque book at the beginning of the process encourages those who would complicate matters for personal gain.
As an aside, your blogs this week on no deal have covered the same topic which, through the number of responses, have been thoroughly covered.
Why nothing on an energy cap policy that will certainly punish those already shopping around in favour of the many who can’t be bothered to take advantage of competitive pricing.
Or a piece on tax credits which are a good idea that has been poorly implemented and is too open to abuse from those coming from elsewhere. For instance I have used a calculator to discover I could take home £36K on tax credits or the equivalent of £50K per year before tax. Of course as a worker it would be difficult for me to board the welfare gravy train but if I were to arrive from abroad seeking minimum wage employment with my three kids I would be handed a free season ticket.