Reception and dinner with Wokingham Conservatives on Friday 6 October

I would like to say a big thank you to the organisers of the very enjoyable Conservative dinner last Friday. 200 people came. The Prime Minister joined us for the reception and spoke to us before dinner. I gave a short talk after dinner. There was a successful auction conducted in an entertaining way by Councillor David Lee. The staff at St Anne’s Manor looked after us well.
