Amidst all the drama of nothing happening in the Brexit talks the government announced it is going to legislate to place a price cap on energy prices. It wishes to instruct Ofgem to control prices of standard variable tariffs. It argues that the energy market is very damaged already by a range of government interventions and by the behaviour of some of the companies involved. As many customers do not switch from standard tariffs to the cheaper ones on offer, the government thinks the Regulator should step in and force prices down where they are high.
The companies respond that the market has plenty of competitors and people can shop around for lower tariffs if they wish. They also say they will abolish some of the lowest tariffs in response to any price cap on standard tariffs to limit their loss of revenue from these changes. The Regulator is unlikely to be able to stop them doing that.
So what do I think about all this? I welcome the aim of getting prices down for people. The legislation is likely to prove very popular in the Commons, with Labour liking the approach. Cheaper energy is a necessity b0th to boost people’s living standards, and to foster an industrial revival which would thrive on cheaper fuel.
I think the longer term solution to cheaper energy is to promote more market competition, and to reduce the number of government interventions in the market that favour dearer energy solutions. It would also be good to revisit VAT on domestic fuel once we are out of the EU, as this tax is a further cause of expensive energy. We should get on with producing more of our own gas, as at the moment gas asfeedstock and fuel for industry has to be imported.
7 Comments
A better approach, in my opinion, is to mount a campaign for realistic temperature controls in homes and business premises. Whilst we do not wish a Leiningrad Under Attack From Nazis scenario where we wear enough coats to sink a ship, it is about time we got real with temperature. Most of our places of residence and occupation are 25% and even 50% over warmed. It must remembered we originated from a species which had absolutely no central heating or what we could term proper external heat. Yet we prospered. We should think about it and realise one nylon garment, warmth wise, is far superior to organic clothing. We should recognise, at last, our advances and shut off the heat. It is bad for us. I wish the NHS were more intelligent on the matter. But nothing is perfect.
So are all single sex religious schools now going not to be banned? Or is it only segregation within one school that counts as being sexist?
Misguided Government “renewables/un-reliables” policy is directly forcing up energy prices hugely – and then government legislate for price controls over it.
What lunacy next housing? Excessive planning restrictions, OTT green loon building controls and Hammonds absurd taxes (that fall directly onto tenants – the 3% extra stamp duty and taxation of landlord interest – now taxed twice once on the landlords then again at the bank) push up rents hugely. So will he now legislate for price controls on rents. Thus ensuring a further lack of supply of property to rent!
What about the price of milk, chocolate, meat and clothes? Lets have a shortage of those in the shops too. What dangerous, socialist idiots we have in charge.
The policy is a nonsense and any Conservative should be able to see that. Companies will increase their prices ahead of the regulation and the cap will become a Floor. Out energy provider put up our variable tariff by > 60% last Monday. So I’ve just switched again. What we need is competition in supply – which we have – and a focus on low cost generation, which we don’t have. We need to get moving with shale gas. Contrary to the misleading propaganda being put out by the wind industry, based on present technology there is no chance of ‘renewables’ coming close to meeting demand.
I tend to see Hammond more as “the enemy” than I do the EU.
I imagine his next budget, coming very shortly, will do even more damage to the economy and the country. He seems to be genetically a tax, borrow and piss down the drain, greencrap, interventionist. A lover of high taxes, huge waste, big government, endless misguided red tape and very high fiscal complexity, and a hater or the efficient gig economy – the complete opposite of what would benefit the economy and UK productivity.
“…promote more market competition..” I’ve heard that before somewhere. When the utilities were privatised the promises of cheaper energy were all over the media…but it doesn’t work like that. And to confirm it look at the railways.
Charles Moore is spot on again today. What on earth does May think is to be gained by her childish playing of race/gender/victim/politics card and her numerically illiterate confusion of correlation with causation? No comment from Sir David Norgrove, chairman of the UK Statistics Authority, this time it seems – I wonder why, perhaps after his basic mistake over Boris he is keeping his head down?
This is perhaps the most basic, common and dangerous, sub GCSE level, statistics level error.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/10/13/theresa-mays-burning-injustices-crass-simplification-complex/