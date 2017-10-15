The German and UK elections – some political arithmetic that affects the talks

The pro EU media and papers in the UK wrongly reported both the UK and the German elections. They told us Mrs May and the Conservatives lost the UK election, whilst Mrs Merkel won the German election. It is a good idea instead to consider the actual results, now we know the final tally of top up seats in Germany.
Let’s take the popular vote first of all. Mrs May and the Conservatives won 42.4% of the popular vote. This was up by 5.5 percentage points from 2015, and was the highest proportion of the vote taken by the Conservatives since Mrs Thatcher in 1983. That was a Conservative win.
In contrast, Mrs Merkel’s combined vote for her CDU party and her coalition sister party the CSU fell by 8.6 percentage points to just 32.9%, a new low. Mrs Merkel’s own CDU only polled 26.8%.
Mrs May stayed as Prime Minister, with many more seats than the next placed party. Mrs Merkel may stay as Chancellor, but has a lot of work to do to get the votes in Parliament to support her
Then let us consider seats lost. The Conservatives in the UK lost 13 seats, taking them down from 330 to 317. The CDU/CSU lost 65 seats, taking them down to 246. The CDU alone lost 55 seats.
As a result of the German system Mrs Merkel with her CSU allies control just 34.7% of the seats in the newly expanded 709 seat German Parliament. Mrs May and the Conservative party control 49.4% of the seats in the UK Parliament. Mrs Merkel’s own CDU only has 26.8% of the seats.
Mrs May and the Conservatives in coalition with the DUP have a majority of 14. Mrs Merkel needs to mend her relationship with the CSU, and persuade the Greens and the Free Democrats to enter an arrangement with her in order to construct a coalition.
It is commonly assumed that the May-Merkel exchanges will be very influential over the outcome of talks about the UK’s future relationship with the EU. Doubtless Germany, as the largest country and economy in the EU and the largest paymaster of the EU, will continue to be more influential than its overall percentage of EU Council and Parliament votes. However, it is also likely to be the case that Mrs Merkel will find it much more difficult to offer decisive leadership given the need to make more demanding and more frequent compromises over the German position to keep a coalition going, assuming she is able to form one. In contrast Mrs May’s DUP partners are likely to be solid on Brexit, as they were a pro Brexit party in the last election.
21 Comments
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/866583/brexit-eu-european-union-philip-hammond-michael-heseltine-marxism-michel-barnier
It’s about time people like heseltine clegg were forced to show why they are so hell bent on staying in the eu could it be money, they couldn’t give a toss about the UK just there self interest in getting money in the form of subsidies or pensions from the eu.
Can someone tell me if Westminster or Brussels vote against a deal we will still be coming out of the dreaded eu in March 2019 even if no deal
Without the Tory disunity (at some places described as civil war) Mrs. May might have been strong.
Your Post is absolutely right JR, but the fact is the German people know where Mrs Merkel stands on her polices, difficult though they may be to get through.
The Uk does not really have a clue about Mrs May, who of late seems to be following a Labour type agenda.
I wonder under what circumstances Mr Redwood comes up with these brilliant ideas .I imagine he is lying in his bed , resembling , perhaps Scrooge with night cap and gown, muttering “ Damn foreigners … Hammond … bah “ and then inspiration strikes
“Thats it , I shall tell the tale of the elections and omit any reference to the entirely different electoral systems !!!!!! Mrs Brexit , bring me my quill this instant and wake up the intern ….. oh yes this will fox them …. Ha ha “
I doubt either of our current clapped out duopoly would survive if anyone had a choice . May asked for a mandate for Brexit , and did not get it despite facing a Lenin cap sporting comedy Commie , flanked by Stalinists under the impression people were trying to escape form West Germany into East Germany. She remains in her job only because the Conservative Party are terrified on an election or a referendum on the alternatives. She could not be weaker and has no mandate to to risk out jobs services and the future we leave our children. Its not complicated volks .
Reply There was a 10% difference i n share of popular vote between Mrs May and Mrs Merkel, which does not depend on the voting system
Comment please on how you will deal with all those amendments, from your own side, Nicky Morgan, Soubry etc, all big Remainers claiming it us all about parliamentary transparency etc but actually trying to delay/stop it.
Excellent summing up JR, you should send this to the BBC and other EU grovelling main stream media.
Don’t understand why JR goes on about the German elections and Mrs Merkel so much?
We voted to leave and so most of us have absolutely no interest in German politics..just wonder why JR goes on so much about them?
As far as the miserable DUP is concerned, they were pro brexiteers just to be different from Sinn Fein and also to show slavish loyalty to the Tory right wing but they won’t have much to crow about at the next elections in NI when their own Unionist Loyalist farmers will roast them alive for being so short sighted and when they start to lose their CAP payments.
Reply The UK will put in its own farming subsidies
The UK media are only interested in “clicks” and emphasise only the antics of pranksters.
So who’s been priming the DUP…could it possibly be Michael Gove?
It’s hard to believe the DUP by themselves are so concerned about Hammond
It’s the sour Kuenssberg face that determines the political mood here – not the numbers.
Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” ― George Orwell, 1984
So in terms of election results, Merkel did less well than May who in turn did less well than Macron. But who has more authority?
John McDonnell on Marr just now said of the EU bill if it is legally due we will pay it. Hopefully he will take the same approach if (heaven forbid) he ever gets into office and start confiscating and devaluing other people’s assets all over the place. I doubt he will, indeed he would not have the money to do so as it will largely have fled.
We hear more now about EU politicians and EU nation-state politicians than we ever did prior to the Referendum. People can barely recognise more than three or four elected Labour politicians and couldn’t give a bratwurst about German ones.
Die Linke led by Katja Kipping and Bernd Riexinger is the German equivalent of the Labour Party, I believe.Yes, I had to look up their names too. We know nothing about them in the same degree that our Labour Party knows nothing about economics.
Merkel’s weakness is an opportunity for the UK. Her personal and her party’s rating is at a nadir. With this in mind we need the Tories to remain firm on the EU referendum result. We must be seen to be honouring the wishes of the people. Maintaining that trust is absolutely essential.
I have just seen the Stalinst McDonnell on the Marr show. He’d take any deal the EU offered which essentially translates into the UK never leaving the EU. This is a policy stance in direct contradiction to the stance of many traditional Labour voters who voted to leave the EU in 2015.
This conflict between the Labour party and its core vote on the EU is a massive opportunity for the Tories. The Tories must grasp it with both hands.
Vote Conservative and we will leave the EU. Vote Labour and your referendum vote will be betrayed by Labour
The likes of John McDonnell ( Labour ) is more important than Merkel. I saw him on the Marr Show today and he will say absolutely anything however daft. He says “Asset managers want a planned economy”.He says he “talked to them” . He sounds like the old Colonel in Fawlty Towers ” I met a woman… once…I didn’t like her.”
80% of the German voters voted for a pro-EU party. That’s the political reality Mrs Merkel has to contend with.
My typing spelling, grammar and words in Comment often change the moment I click Post Comment.
Mrs. May had to buy her majority with money from the magic money tree which she said din’t exist and which we (not the Tory Party) will have to pay back. If there was more sense in the political class a coalition should surely have been invoked which is what the result tells us the people voted for with no party having a majority to do its lunatic schemes unhindered and which is what is happening in Germany.
Mrs. Merkel may not be able to offer decisive leadership because of numbers, whereas Mrs. May cannot offer decisive leadership because of dithering.
But I think Angela Merkel may have one advantage over Theresa May, namely that she will not have almost all of the German mass media including the broadcasters, and aligned with most of the so-called civil society in Germany, determined to wage an incessant, intensive propaganda campaign against the most important policy of her government in an attempt to prevent its implementation. And once again I ask when the government, and in particular David Davis’s Department for Exiting the European Union, will start to hit back hard at those who are campaigning to prevent or dilute Brexit, and rebut at least some of the utter garbage which is being pumped out day after day by anti-democratic Remoaners.
Anyone who imagines that the May-Merkel exchanges are significant has not the first clue about what is going on. Mrs Merkel has many things to worry about that are a lot more important to her than Brexit. She has left Brexit to Barnier. It is the UK’s exchanges with Barnier that matter. And, as Barnier keeps saying, the clock is ticking