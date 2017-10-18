Bank of England tightening continues

In February the  Bank of England’s Term Funding Scheme for commercial banks runs out. This may well curb credit further. The latest survey  shows Bank action to reduce consumer borrowing is having an impact with commercial banks beginning to rein in offers of new credit. There is also a fall in new buyer enquiries for homes as the Bank talks of higher interest rates and less credit.

