Was this the undercurrent conversation at the EU dinner?

It is a pleasure to be here with you today for dinner. I come to renew my friendly proposals about our future relationship. The UK wants a comprehensive and deep partnership with the EU. We will offer you tariff free access to our market with no new barriers. We will continue our substantial contribution to European security and intelligence. We will carry forward joint working on space, science, academic life and much else. We will continue our welcome for all EU citizens legally settled in the UK.
Mr Juncker
Thank you for coming. I do hope you have brought your cheque book. You must understand that we cannot keep on meeting like this unless the UK pays the bills for the dinners and much else. The EU is getting cross with the UK for not being realistic, so I hope this evening we can make some progress on the divorce settlement.
PM.
As I have made clear the UK will pay anything it owes, but you have to understand UK Ministers do not have powers to send money to the EU after we have left. We need to look at all the issues together including our future relationship.
Mr Juncker
I don’t think you understand. The UK has signed up to a soup course for future meals which is going to cost billions of pounds. Doubtless you want coffee, which does not come cheaply either. I have explained before to you that we decided to order drinks right through to the next decade, so that will be another big bill. The UK can’t expect to get away without paying.
PM
I can do without the soup course and coffee late in the evening keeps me awake at night. In the UK we accept we have to pay all the time we remain in the EU, but not after we have left. You should cancel the drinks for us for when we have gone and save some of your cash. As to this dinner I thought you had invited me, and I have had the cost and inconvenience of coming to you here in Brussels.
Mr Juncker
You British are so unreasonable. You can’t just walk out and leave us short of cash. There is a big bill to pay.
PM So how much is the bill and what is the legal base for the items you want to charge?
Mr Juncker
There’s no need to get legal with us. We want you to make a realistic offer. It’s all about European solidarity, about setting the right tone for our future relationship. We don’t have an itemised bill backed by a legal base.
PM
When we joined the EEC we did not get a discount or a payment to deal with all the spending commitments the others had decided on before we joined, so why would there be any bill for future spending after we left?
Mr Juncker
You agreed then to join on the terms available. That is different.
PM Are you also saying that if a country left the EU now that gets money out, the EU would go on paying it after it had left?
Mr Juncker
There’s no point in getting clever with the EU. The rest of the EU expects you to pay a large sum. I do hope you understand we cannot possibly talk about trade any time soon given the UK’s stubbornness.
PM
That is a pity, as it hugely in the EU’s interest to have continued tariff free access to the UK market. We have to go ahead and plan for WTO tariffs on EU food and goods without sensible discussions.
Mr Juncker
The EU has other priorities.
PM
So the EU does not care about all its exporters to the UK?
Mr Juncker
The impact on the EU is containable
PM
May I suggest we talk about something else, like Iran, where we may agree and put out a statement on that?
Mr Juncker
That’s the best we can do.
Maybe not the exact words used, but the talks would have been just as useless. Then a spokesman would have put a positive but misleading spin on them.
Quite.
We really should insist that the discussions about financial settlement are over and we are no longer talking about them.
If trade is not on the agenda next time we can not turn up.
But the 27 EU countries are united in their negotiating position, the UK is not that makes us weak. Parliament must debate and pass a notion that we stop undermining the negotiators. That is the only way we can get a good deal.
The OECD and the treasury produce forecasts that show UK suffering by not being in the EU.
Could this be because they do not have the vision to imagine a changed world. Their models are all based on the status quo, not on the new reality.
Vision is what is needed, none of the models appears to take account of cheaper prices from elsewhere let alone increased trading opportunities. Only what may be lost by EU protectonism
I’m a Dudd is not being helpful when she contradicts David Davis and says a ‘No Deal’ Brexit is ‘unthinkable’.
Mr Davis promised that we would do a deal with the EU offering us the exact same benefits we have now. That is not happening. Mr Fox said it would be easiest deal in human history to do a deal. There is no deal. Now you say we do not need a deal – the opposite of what we were promised in the referendum. Mr Davis said we would have signed trade deals with the US, India etc by now. There are no deals – there are not even any talks. You, Mr Redwood, promised we would pay no bill. Mrs May and Mr Davis have already agreed to pay a bill, the question is only how much. The Leave campaign was a big con trick.
We are not allowed to sign trade deals with US, India etc. because we are still members of the EU. Surprised you didn’t know that. I see unemployment is at an all time low. We were promised 500,000 job losses in the year following a Leave vote. The Remain campaign was a big con trick.
Corrected post M.Barnier seemed to be relatively straight initially, then yesterday he said that the UK had caused the delays because of the 9 months before issuing A50 and then the election. Surely he must know that the delay, after Remain Dave welched on his promise to issue it, was caused by legal challenges financed and brought by EU supporters acting as agents to reverse and delay Brexit. The delays allow them more time to extort the money for their expansion plans. Elections in the EU have caused longer delays than ours.To blame us for the delays, as if they are disappointed is so dishonest as to deserve withdrawal of any goodwill offer. Mrs May is not suitable as a negotiator to look after our interests. We need to stand up to liars and name them, not waffle and kiss them.
The Department for Exiting the EU has today replied by email to people who signed the petition to leave now, instead sometime in the distant future.Unfortunately, the words do not match the actions of the PM and her Remain supporting leading members of the cabinet or Reamainer MPs who are constantly seeking to keep us in the EU and paying through the nose for the pleasure.
John,
very primitive political manipulation and not very constructive contribution from your side you usually rise to a higher quality
Or don’t you?