The EU imprisons some civil servants

One of the strengths of the old UK constitution was an independent civil service. They could give honest and fearless advice to Ministers, who would decide following discussion with them. Civil servants would then implement the decision. Only Ministers announced and defended new policy. Ministers took the blame if mistakes we made whilst defending their officials who could not speak out for themselves.
This model was changed in two ways during our time in the EU. Government created more public bodies to carry out policy or to regulate. This gave to their senior officials a voice, and meant they had to accept responsibility themselves without the full protection of the Minister. As the powers of the EU expanded, spreading a vast canopy of EU law above our own law, so officials starting telling Ministers that many of the things they wanted to do were illegal under EU law and therefore could not figure in the Ministerial decision. All too many so called Ministerial decisions were instructions from officials who took their orders from Brussels.
Now we are leaving the EU I am told some important officials are finding it hard to adjust to serve a sovereign UK government. They are still running to Brussels for instruction, and telling Ministers that things are against EU laws which Ministers wish to change or will no longer apply. It is true Ministers want to keep big areas of EU law like employment and environmental laws, but there are other areas where people and politicians want change.
Many want to press on with negotiating trade deals with non EU countries. Some officials claim this is against EU law and cannot be done until we leave. I see no evidence of that in the Treaties. Clearly we cannot sign a trade deal until the date we leave, but what is stopping sorting one out ahead of departure? To do so will not damage the EU. As we are leaving their jurisdiction there is no crime the day we leave.
We want a UK fishing policy. Lets get on and design and legislate one so its ready for April 2019 when we depart. Of course that’s against current EU rules, but as long as it only applies from the day we leave there is again no violation of the Treaty. Civil service jobs have just got a lot more interesting. Instead of having to relay the EU instruction to a frustrated Minister the two can now work together on a better answer for the UK. Its called democracy and it could catch on.
‘It is true Ministers want to keep big areas of EU law like employment and environmental laws’ indeed it is but why do they? Most of these laws are hugely damaging to productivity, jobs, misguided and do little but harm even to employees.
You are right on the broader point, we should ignore all EU law on day one after we leave and plan for this day in advance. It is a great shame this day has already be so delayed by Cameron (as usual) failing to keeping his promise to voters that he would deliver the notice of leaving the day after the referendum.
The other huge problem with the EU (and to a degree the UK government too) is that they fund charities and pressure groups to campaign to push government to do thinks they wanted to do anyway (usually to increase taxes and regulation everywhere). Another form of government propaganda, telling the people how to think using their money to do so. This hugely distorts democracy as does the endless lefty, pro EU green crap from the BBC.
We thus end up with a massive state sector delivering little of any value while suffocates the productive, driving them overseas and augmenting the feckless at home.
Of course a lot of civil servants do richly deserve to be literally imprisoned – for spending so much and delivering so little of any value and for acting mainly in their interest rather than those of the public’s. Look for example at the bonkers green subsidies agenda, appalling defence procurement, the aircraft carriers without aircraft, the incompetence at Grenville Tower, the attempts to break up the UK into EU regions, the absurd welfare system that does such damage, the appallingly second rate NHS that kills thousands …… (see the Robert Francis’s report into the failings at the Mid Staffordshire Foundation Trust for example or look at the dire cancer survival rates in the UK).
To say nothing about supplying the lies for Project Fear I and II or cover up after cover up. House arrest and removal of honours and pensions may be less expensive than prison. It would also save the taxpayer an awful lot of wasted money.
How do you respond to Michael Bloomberg saying that Brexit is the ‘stupidest thing any country has ever done’ only to be ‘trumped’ by the US voting for Donald Trump.
Ed, My response is that Mr Bloomberg is (ill advised ed) to engage in such partisan polemical hyperbole when it is non of his business. If he can only be bothered to listen to such as the BBC to find out what the UK thinks of the EU before he invests, that is his problem.
It is not just those who the NHS kills through neglect but also the facts show that survival rates for various medical problems are poor in comparison with other European countries. We are constantly told that the NHS is the envy of the world. Yet there is no other country which has copied it. Debate about healthcare is blighted by the belief that the only alternative would be like the American system while in fact Social Health Insurance systems in Europe provide high quality healthcare to everyone.
The Australian system (“Medicare”) has much in common with the NHS and in fact most OECD countries have government-run health care with varying degrees of private provision.
Lifelogic, One of the main problems is the institutional world view. Over the years people adopt the view of their employer, or they move on. I know a fairly senior civil servant working on policy whose view is “Brexit is a disaster”; and that is the departmental view too.
Of course for much civil service work it does not matter what the departmental view is, or what party is in government. But when the country votes to leave the EU in a Referendum given by Parliament, and the civil servants’ general view is that Brexit should be reversed or fudged, that is a recipe for disaster.
You ask – “Clearly we cannot sign a trade deal until the date we leave, but what is stopping sorting one out ahead of departure?” Answer – the fact that no country has any interest in talking to the UK about trade until it knows what the UK’s relationship with the EU market will be in future.
Reply Not true. Plenty of countries want to get on with trade deals with us
Utter rubbish (sorry not quite as diplomatic as John) and you probably know it. There is no legal bar on us negotiating a trade deal with another country. We can only sign or enact it once we leave the EU or more specifically the Customs Union. Getting a bit hot around the collar Helena? 🤓
Plenty of countries want access to our consumers. They realise how loaded and protectionist the dice are in the EU.
That is a very puzzling statement. It’s like saying we shouldn’t sign a trade deal with the EU because we don’t know what trade deal the EU is going to sign with the USA. There hasn’t been a single report anywhere at all of any country saying that, it makes no sense at all.
This argument has no logic. There is uncertainty over NAFTA now, so does that mean the U.K. and the EU are telling Canada they can’t discuss a trade deal until it’s clear what their eventual relationship with the US will be? No. It appears your assertion is untrue – which is not surprising as it has no logic.
Name one. As usual, your reply lacks any detail at all.
But Dr Redwood’s posts are very detailed.
Helena, Don’t you read the answers you are given? Or are you just a Remain auto-bot? You have been told this before: One better . . . Trump said a FTA between the USA-UK was “100 per cent certain”.
Helena, how do you know “the fact that no country has any interest in talking to the UK about trade” I’m not being funny I just actually want to know how you know this as a fact and not just your opinion?
The circumstances are simple. Civil servants need to be brought to heel and if they don’t then sack them, take away their pensions and boot them off into the private sector where their arrogance and unaccountability will be keenly exposed
The time is surely over where an unelected elite can simply contradict and circumvent the democratic wishes of the general populace.
Unfortunately for the general populace there is no method by which we can impose our will upon these people nor can we remove them. For this, we must rely on people like Mr Redwood and his colleagues to expose these EU apparatchiks who appear to be doing the bidding of pro-EU interests against the interests of the British people
Individuals need to be exposed and held responsible. It is for Ministers to hold them to account and if they refuse then sack them. Let’s do away with tedious convention and ancient practices governing Minister-Civil Servant relationships. The time for change is now. We cannot wait for these arrogant fools to hold us up any longer
It seems the careers of these civil servants are far more important than the future of the UK and British democracy
It’s time to take the shears to this backward organisation. Threaten their pensions and they’ll soon come to heel
Perfectly put and I think very popular with the voting public. Jobs for life, boiler plated pensions and a ‘K’ for just doing their jobs, or not?
Many are as much Fat Cats that politicians love to criticise if they are in the private sector. More double standards.
Duncan , couldn’t agree more !
I support your anger and indignation. In reality, you will find that cronyism and mutual back-scratching is far more insidious and interconnected than you, or I (until recently), ever imagined.
I strongly recommend Quetin Letts most excellent book: “Patronising Bastards”.
The subject of the book being the Elite, who, when we failed to follow their advice regarding who to vote for in the Referendum, turned on us, calling us racists and ignorant, and demanded a second referendum because we didn’t understand what we were voting for!
Readers will discover that there is far more that is rotten in the State of the UK, than there ever was in the State of Denmark!
David Davis MP gave a speech to the US Chamber of Commerce this year in which he commented that the UK could not negotiate a FTA and mentioned that law. Perhaps our kind host could either speak or write to him to find out more detail.
“It is true Ministers want to keep big areas of EU law like employment and environmental laws, but there other areas where people and politicians want change.”
And there was I ,hoping that we were going to see the back of all this expensive and
wasteful ‘green’ rubbish. The last thing we want is to keep ‘big areas’ of it. We need to be sensible and selective. We need to save money and get this country running cost-effectively once more, please. Thank you.
A whole set of remainsville lives within the UK civil service. They should be just identified and sacked. No civil servant can subvert the democratic process.
Well, I’m going to disagree with you on this one. My experience of civil servants (in the MoD) was as a representative of the private sector brought in to provide private sector expertise to introduce efficiency reforms. I found them to be intractable and not persuadable in any sense at all – many of them affected an air of stupidity and their favourite phrase was ‘that wouldn’t work. Did you read my briefing paper on it?’
Most of them were on the gravy train and were too close to defence contractors, accepted too much hospitality and presided over the wasting of huge sums of taxpayers money.
Dear Mr Redwood,
Much as I enjoy your diary and its sagacious commentary you really must improve its proofreading. It is becoming almost unreadable and these errors reflect on you and undermine your credibility.
At the next election, do I vote Labour to show dissatisfaction with the Conservative mess? But Labour scares me rigid.
While politicians and parties have irritated me in the past, I’ve been able to live with it.
Now I’ve never been so angry.
Once again, we are lions led by donkeys.
What to do?
Is it true, as asserted by George Osborne’s Evening Standard, that Liam Fox has given up with the idea of a free trade deal in goods with the US due to scares over chlorine washed chicken? I assume this is fake news from Project Fear 2.0,but if true Fox should clearly be replaced.
Reply I think it unlikely he ahs given up
I might well prefer chicken which has been disinfected according to US requirements rather than still infected chicken under the EU’s requirements …
What a shame that the people at the very top of Government and the Civil Service cannot think like yourself, in clear terms to plan ahead (perhaps thats because few have any commercial experience)
Unlike John Redwood we have far to may who are like driftwood, ebbing and flowing with the tide, instead of planning a route in advance, to get to the chosen destination in the quickest, safest, and most economical way.
Until the man at the top of the civil service is replaced by someone with an iota of patriotism, things won’t change.
Civil servants like the EU as it gives them power without responsibility.
Ministers should put their foot down and move anyone who obstructs Brexit. It’s time they realised we pay their inflated salaries and pensions not Brussels.
The BBC is whipping us a ridiculous story over MP Chris Heaton Harris asking universities for assistance in finding some website links he is interested in. It’s the subject of an absurd an aggressive interview on the main 08.10 slot on Today. Is there no proper news?
Dear Mr Redwood,
When do you expect the first political prisoners to be freed from Brussels’s jails ?
Before or after March 2019 ?
Well, it’s now nearly sixty decades since Macmillan tried to get us into the EEC and it’s over four decades since Heath managed to get us in, and either way that’s plenty of time for the civil service to evolve as its political masters apparently wanted it to evolve.
So I admit to some scepticism when David Davis started talking about being able to choose excellent and highly motivated civil servants from other departments who wanted to work on our withdrawal from the EU and make it a huge success.
On the other hand, circumstances do not permit him to recruit new staff from scratch, like the allied powers occupying Germany in 1945 he has to make use of the civil servants who are already in place and hope that they will turn out OK.
The problem is quite simple: the PM. There has to be an utterly committed Brexiteer leading the country and in charge of the civil servants and that person has to be bold, brave and have an iron will. I see none of this in Theresa May, so the mice will continue to play.
Despite being Remainders to a man, from a professional and career development point of view you would have thought that Civil Servants would have embraced Brexit once the decision to leave had been made.
Those that can’t alter their mindset should be replaced by people who are keen to develop a truly global outlook for our country.
Same should apply to politicians, of course.
If there’s nothing in the treaties to stop us preparing for the day we leave then it is very irresponsible not to start this preparation immediately. We can’t be taken to the ECJ once we have left so what is the Government worried about? Other EU countries break the laws constantly and get away with it. I am worried that I see no evidence of trawlers being built and fishing ports being made ready, which makes me think that the negotiators plan to give away our fishing grounds yet again. It’s as if the Government is afraid to take back control. We need leaders with vision who can make this country great again. Get rid of the likes of Hammond and Rudd who are stale and ineffectual and bring in people like you JR along with JR-M.
A common response, when we were children and on being told that we couldn’t do something ‘because’ was – “You and whose army?”
But then we had more guts than the current crop.
Unfortunately it is not just the civil service who “run to Brussel for instruction” and are incapable of giving “honest and fearless advice”.
There are numerous UK organisations, such as the BBC and the CBI, who receive funding from the EU.
For some information go to : http://ec.europa.eu/budget/fts/index_en.htm
The government should introduce a law that requires “public broadcasters” to publicise how an organisation is funded whenever they broadcast a report from the organisation.
I wonder how many ministers have found the time to check whether their proposal is in fact against EU law. Given the EU propensity to make the law up as they go along together with the stupifying complexity there is much scope for either Commission employees or Civil Servants to declare a proposal illegal just because they don’t like it.
Two points in the above article.
1.The expansion of quangoes and NGOs with considerable legal powers.
2. The loyalties of our civil servants.
I think politicians use quangoes for political patronage to reward friends. They are not solely the result of EU membership. They could and should be reduced in number. Just as alarming are the soaring salaries in areas like university chancellors and education chiefs. This area is also used for patronage.
As for the civil service the use of high fliers who have not come through the ranks must ruffle feathers. However, ministers have the final say. Surely it is up to them to bring their civil servants into line?
JR, completely agree – particularly on fishing. My fear, and the fear of many Leave voters in Scotland – those who are fishermen, in the fishing industry – is that they will be sold down the river AGAIN, bartered away. Fishing in British waters must be British only. (I believe French, Spanish, Dutch fishing companies are registered in British ports, counting as ‘British’ .. loophole to be closed.) Bartering away fishing rights would be manna for other Scottish parties for decades to come. I used to watch massive Greek and Spanish dredgers – probably EU subsidized – dredge and dredge in the Sound of Mull, no UK boats, and no attention to fish/seafood stocks. Desperately sad. A few weeks ago you noted that the conservative vote in the 2017 election had increased. The Scottish conservative vote surged (up 13.7%). If the government sells the fishermen down the river, I am sure the Scottish conservative vote will halve at least, and I calculate that the Scottish conservative vote was 5.5% of the UK conservative total.
Indeed. It doesn’t look or feel like we are leaving the EU. The establishment is just not into it.
If this goes on, leaving will surely happen but possibly in a rather chaotic fashion. Establishment support or not. Incidentally, “orderly retreating and regrouping” are supposed to be among the most difficult of manoevres, requiring great discipline.
So UK economic growth was up in the third quarter of 2017, despite Brexit … however I would make four points here:
1. We haven’t actually left the EU yet. Once again the Project Fear predictions which have been shown to be a total load of rubbish were those threatening an immediate economic collapse if we even dared to vote to leave. We will have to wait until we have finally left to confirm that the predictions of long term economic catastrophe were just as unsound as the predictions of short term economic disaster.
2. Although 0.4% is higher than most expectations for the last quarter it is well below the average economic growth rate since the 1950’s, which has been about 0.6% per quarter or 2.45% per annum as shown on this chart:
https://tradingeconomics.com/united-kingdom/gdp-growth-annual
3. On the other hand the same chart shows that the growth rate has been trending down since the beginning of 2015, long before the EU referendum, and in fact it is not possible see any significant effect of the referendum on the curve.
4. Likewise looking at the same chart it is impossible to detect any clear growth effects from the UK joining the EEC or from the EU Single Market being created. In the real world, rather than in the lazy imaginations of europhiles, whatever benefits there may have been for the UK economy were so slight that they are lost in the general noise and had no significant effect on the overall trend of natural economic growth.
Why do you keep going on about fishing?
Does the latest Whitehall farce about Heathrow not concern you more? Another do nothing consultation launched.
Brexit has given civil servants a problem it puts their privileges, perks and even their jobs in jeopardy. Bureaucrats are famous for empire building and finding the flimsiest reasons to justify their existence. The EU ia an extremely efficient enabler for them to do just that. With us leaving they realise that the EU gravy train is going to be sent to the location where unwanted locomotives are sent to be scrapped. Needless to say the civil service will do their utmost to defend their own interests. So it will be no surprise if they are less than helpful to those who are charged with implementing the pull out of the EU. Brexit is beset with enough opposition from Brussels and remainers so civil servants also being difficult and disruptive is an obstacle that is not welcome.
Dear John – you are bold indeed, to touch on the Europhiliac attitudes entrenched in today’s Civil Service! As in other hornet’s nests, it’s the default mindset of our so-called intelligentsia. One hears of young people who voted for Brexit being vigorously ostracised by their Oxbridge peers: no cries of censorship heard on their part! However, its worth remembering that all who hugely influenced our history for the better hitherto, suffered similar scorn the Ivory Tower establishment.
Only a successfully delivered Brexit can effect the beginnings of the necessary sea-change, which is so long overdue. One comment I’d add concerning the devolution of accountability in the Civil Service, is that it was central government policy since the 1970’s! It meant that if things went wrong, the CEOs of Executive Agencies carried the can, not ministers. And of course everyone, Ministers and CEOs, practiced the duplicitous art of kowtowing to Brussels. All this reveals just how subtly damaging to our historic freedom and democracy the EU project has already been, and how urgent it is to escape before its too late.
Today, more nonsense again, just what the hell do you think Liam Fox has been doing? isn’t it his job to go out there in the big bad world and to seek out all of these new trade deals that we are going to do post March 2019..surely we should be setting all of this up now without signing anything until after we leave. If you’re not sure about what is going on then why lay it on us, all you have to do is approach him and ask..you probably see him a half dozen times a day in your travels around the house..jeez give us a break
The same goes about a fishing policy post march 2019, you are the legislator, so why don’t you start the ball rolling- there’s no time like the present and no time to be lost with this.
But of course the truth is that is all a load of nonsense anyway, we are going to end up with a deal with the EU where we are going to be half in and half out..the other glaring truth is that there are no new deals out there in the world..ask Liam Fox..put him on the spot..and as far as the fishing goes nothing will change..and that’s the truth- for if it were to change we would see the signs of change long before now. Young british men and women are not going to get out of bed at four o’clock in the morning to go out and fish in all weathers..we’ll have to leave that one to the east europeans.. the same with early morning fruit and vegetable picking..so let’s get real