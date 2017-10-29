Why are house prices so high?

The government wants more houses to be affordable. There is a particular shortage of affordable homes to buy in popular arenas.The government has developed policies to help people save a deposit for their first house and to raise the mortgage finance necessary to purchase. This has now helped a lot of first time buyers. Its critics say it is a further self defeating boost to the prices of the properties people want to buy, though this is an unfair exaggeration.
House prices have been driven higher by the interplay of four main forces. First, the pursuit of easy money policies through QE and ultra low interest rates has allowed people to borrow much more relative to their income, allowing higher prices.
Second, the big boost to demand, as the country finds housing for a large number of new arrivals in the recent years of high net inward migration.
Third, the relatively low level of new building as a result of the crash at the end of the last decade and the cautious recovery from the slump by house builders concerned not to overcommit again.
Fourth, the concentration of demand for rent and for ownership in London, the south east and a few other locations of fast job growth.
A slower rate of advance in house prices, maybe encompassing a slow reduction in real prices, might help. A sudden house price fall would be bad for confidence and would set back building more homes.
In order to bring potential supply and demand into better balance the government does need to make progress with a new migration policy, and with its initiatives to get more homes built. There is some progress with more factory based manufacture and assembly of systems and parts of hones. The more that can be done in the factory, the less the time needed on site. It can raise quality, reduce weather interruptions and speed total construction time.
Slower money growth and higher interest rates could curb prices but would also prevent more people buying a home at all. Spreading new jobs and prosperity more equally around the country would help, as there are more affordable homes in the less pressurised parts of the UK.
In nany locations there is plenty of scope to adapt old retail and commercial property to residential. It can be done by demolition and rebuild, or by adaptation and improvement. Many places need to change the shape and size of their shopping and business areas given the changing face of retail and business in the age of the internet.
The graphs showing house affordability and net increase in immigration in the various regions of the UK correalate almost exactly. Yet the liberal/socialist establishment refuses to recognise this an calls any such suggestion a racist smear. It is a sad reflection on state education that the 16-40s,who are so aggrieved at their inability to buy and high rents, have swallowed this indoctrination and accept the Corbyn line that the whole problem is one of lack of state spending.
Mayor Khan promises to build more in the city with the biggest problems but never does, because there is a lack of available land. It is land values due to shortage that prevents the building of more than 130-200k units pa in the UK, when population growth is forecast at 4-8m by the end of the decade. The failed Osborne recommended building on the green belt. It is true that if we build over the countryside then population can increase, but the same conservatives and green politicians do not wish do so.
Whenever the housing issue is debated they always talk about supply , demand is never mentioned, or perhaps permitted to be mentioned. The self censorship about the effect immigration has on the housing market is close to the level of restrictions on debates one might find in a totalitarian regime. There is something very sick and twisted going on within our chattering classes. In this John Redwood should be thanked for listing it as one of the causes. What is hard to understand is why the Conservative party as a whole limits its debate of the housing shortage to the confines the left have placed on it, when not mentioning the negative effects of immigration just helps the Labour party.
Stred – Remember that the roads, hospitals, schools and job districts need to be built with them.
Too many large estates are being tacked onto the peripheries of towns without any regard to infrastructure, amenities and local employment. They are being used as dumping grounds for city overspill.
Darenth valley, the most lovely countryside near my part of London has been chosen by Osborne for development. Not quite the sort of place a metropolitan would chose to visit.
Simple relax planning, cut the OTT green grap building regulations, abolish the absurd up to 15% stamp duty, cut utility connection charges, cut the social housing and other planning gain taxes, cut the absurd taxes on landlords and this tenants and the private sector will supply. ……
Having said that outside certain hot spots properties are not all that expensive about the same in real terms as 10 years ago. Under the ERM loving, daft, lets bury the Tories, the socialist dope John Major we had mortgage rates at around 17%. This does not work out cheap, even if the houses were a bit cheaper in capital terms. What people regard as a nice house now is a rather different thing to a house of 20 years ago too, double or triple glazing, power showers, far more bathrooms, sliding folding doors, electronics, better security and alarms, larger, extensive fitted white goods, electric gates and other such gizmos.
Planning legislation changed ad Ito up have not noticed urban ghettos are being built under the name of rural villages! The govt wants to blame the LAs but it is responsible. The CIL and NHB money is not being used for much needed infrastructure it is still going on vanity projects and football salaries of CEO and managers at LAs. What has Jarvis done other than blame someone else? Nothing springs to mind. I accept your point about stamp duty, that was straight out of the socialist hand book of Osborne following New Labour.
May and Hammond show every sign of being as misguided as the hapless Major and seem set to bury the party similarly. Let us hope Hammond finally does something sensible in his budget. Start by undoing all the stupidities that Brown, Darling, Osborne and he have done and finally keep the £1 million each IHT promise of the appalling ratter Osborne.
Lower, simpler taxes and a bonfire of red tape and government waste, which is absolutely everywhere.
Yes, hopefully May and Hammond will bury the Conservative party as presently constituted. We may then get a true Conservative party….not just Bluelabour.
I am in favour of restoration of the outside existing buildings which in fact can add character to towns and suburbs.Once the shell is in place much can be achieved by exciting design instead of the hum drum square boxes all in line which look clean manageable at first, but after 40 years look dated and tacky.
Building on already designated space leaves town planners to change the shape and appeal of our communities. I have an issue with town planning. I cannot see why huge tin vulgarly painted buildings dominate roads and lying behind are open fields and green/brown ground going to waste . One would think that planning, rather than seeing projects as merely utilitarian, would also realise that aesthetics play a considerable part in making localities desirable and in this way create a more lucrative environment . Roads which are tree lined could easily lead off the main roads to these tin monstrosities .
Sprawling new housing all over our space is not a way to make the UK desirable for the future . It will spoil what we are,We need to find other ways to house people.
Just looking at Captcha there is a view through a window of the horrifying presentation of what could be the whole of England.
The country is being ruined.
It is no good building houses without jobs, services and infrastructure to go with them, which we are seeing a lot around here.
Clearly overcrowding is at the root the whole problem.
It begets the confidence in borrowing, which begets the reluctance to make borrowing expensive which begets rising prices the feeling that everyone on the ladder is getting richer when, in fact, we are all getting poorer – not just those locked out.
Most of us will be bank-of-mum-and-dad soon.
Not unless you die early otherwise your families wealth will be strip mined to pay for your long term care. Keep in mind though the feckless will be getting theirs for free.
Anon: “Clearly overcrowding is at the root the whole problem.”
[sarcasm] Not at all, just like with jobs in London Transport in the ’50s, so, today. We need more immigrants to live in the houses that British citizens refuse to live in.[/sarcasm]
In Tory land these days, the laws of supply and demand have been suspended. You can have infinite demand for a commodity, yet nobody in the Tory party can figure out why the price of that limited commodity is sky high.
Thank god they aren’t trying to fix the price of food.
@ Anonymous
It is no good building houses without jobs, services and infrastructure to go with them, which we are seeing a lot around here.
Brilliant comment, the core to the problem.
Never mind just putting a percentage of housing to “social affordable “needs planning large developments also insist that there are business units to encourage the self employed or business start ups to use.
But the whole key to the problem is an efficient infrastructure, trunk road links and access, schools, surgeries and social amenities.
In the light of JR’s last paragraph, it would be helpful to overhaul the CGT regime so that change of ownership can follow change of use without incurring unacceptable financial penalties.
With the cost of permissioned land being half the cost of a new house, measures to reduce the cost of building will fail to stop the rise in prices. The only answer is to make it significantly easier and cheaper to get permission to build and then ensure that the houses are built.
This is not helped by the oligopoly of the big builders, nor by the NIMBYs, nor by the desire of most people not to live next door to an ugly house built to a price.
The best alternative would be to abolish Labour’s Town and Country Planning Act and start over.
I remember prices for a new 3 bed-roomed house in the Bristol area back in the early 1970s being around £4000. In the space of 5 years, the same type of house would cost you £10,000. As I was in a tied house at the time (went with the job) I watched this trend with alarm, whilst others pocketed their (in my view) ill-gotten gains.
I could see that the social consequences were going to end in tears, and am only surprised that the crisis has been so long delayed. Those same houses, already rather ‘tired’- looking, now fetch around £200,000! All this happened in the absence of the factors you list. I suspect that, along with oil price hikes, this is the main reason for a vastly weakened economy, where the real value of money has been lost. Meanwhile, I agree that anything that can be done to help young people get a decent affordable home, is commendable.
Norman you scored a hole in one with this comment. The UK has an economy that is built around speculation rather than innovation. With tax credits and all the other associated handouts there is also a de facto acknowledgement from the political class that the economy is incapable of generating enough high paying jobs either.
Incidentally I left Bristol three years ago. If I wanted to buy my old house back I would need to take out a chunky mortgage and this is despite it being alongside a noisy and busy main road. I sold it to someone who works in London and that tells you a lot about its property market if people find the distance between the two cities “doable”.
” I agree that anything that can be done to help young people get a decent affordable home, is commendable.”
Reduce the number of people coming to compete for their housing – especially returning jihadis whom MI5 proposes we put in state housing to discincentivise them from killing us.
Labour’s unstated policy of creating an ingrained sense of entitlement is now paying dividends for them. Young people thinking they are entitled to own something, whether than be a property, a car, anything simply because they live in the UK. That’s not real life.
Of course, Labour is also conscious of the fact that young people have something they want, a vote. Therefore young people become young voters, a valuable political commodity for all political parties.
Therefore, political parties are under immense pressure to offer the young ‘the earth’ to secure their patronage. Labour does this very well, buying votes with taxpayers money through welfare, is part of their DNA. For the Tories their moral belief in self reliant individuals runs counter to Labour’s politics of state dependency
The Tories mustn’t think they can buy young people by bribing them with inducements to buy or finance the purchase of property. The young do not vote Conservative. They’re young, naive and easily led. They are the perfect fodder for Labour who will do anything and say anything to secure their souls
What the Tories must do is talk to those voters in a mature, sensible fashion. Cutting taxes across the board is fundamental to giving people back their power. Less state spending equals less political power for the State. Ram this message home. Tell people that the more income they can keep the less power politicians possess. They will embrace that message. People hate politicians. Therefore give people the impression that you are prepared to sacrifice your own power to increase the people’s power…
One major obstruction I suggest is the planning appeals procedure – Councils and their electorate may well dislike a submission for good reasons, but simply cannot afford the risk and costs of legal challenge.
A second obstruction is that within the myriad complexities of planning law, there is a substantial potential for corruption. Some years ago, a proposal was put forward in my constituency for the creation of a nature reserve open to visitors within an urban environment – it stalled in the bowels of the Town Hall for months, with no explanation given – the person handling it was always away from his desk, or on holiday. After months of investigation, the project only proceeded when I brought the matter to the attention of the Council Leader; we all (councillors included) strongly suspected, though could not prove, that the unconscionable delays were due to the developer not offering inducements to certain members of the Planning Dept. The project is now a resounding success.
Good morning.
Er no ! It is not about what the government wants. It is about what the people want. Government is just a servant of the people. STOP this Socialist thinking, you are supposed to be a Conservative.
You are forgetting a fifth element – Government policies. eg High Stamp Duty. No mention of reducing or abolishing that I see. What should a private transaction between parties be subject to this arcane tax ? The government has, through funding various White Elephants, put itself on the path of being a high tax regime, which stunts growth.
As I keep saying. Government needs to do less with less.
No more houses please. The country is already over-occupied. You can see that from the levels of congestion and difficulty in accessing services such as GPs and schools. A commitment to reduction in net migration is needed, and to make better use of the population already here to do those jobs we currently feel we need immigrants to do.
Tackle house prices first by following NZs lead and clamp down on foreign speculators buying up residential property. If that’s not enough, put a cap on how much UK residents can own aside from their own home. Reduction in demand ought to suppress house price inflation.
You’ve missed a fifth force driving house prices up.
Very low interest rates on savings have encouraged people looking for a better financial return into buying a property to rent. They win from receiving ongoing rent income at a relatively high rate of return as well as taking a punt on the value of the house rising. Osborne’s tax rises are choking off this practice, though.
Reason for high house prices:
Uncontrolled immigration now in vast numbers.
Unsustainable Low interest rates.
Bank of Mum and Dad helping with purchase
Government subsidised schemes to help with deposits
Lack of volume house building.
Past, poor restrictive planning decisions.
No New Town Development proposals.
High Stamp Duty rates.
CGT with no indexation.
In short more demand than supply.
One reason why the house prices go up is simply because the mortgage valuers who value the over priced new build properties and who are commission insentivised rubber stamp the values on the mortgage valuation reports.
The next phase of the development is then offered to the market at a higher price by the developer which are once again rubber stamped by the commission driven mortgage valuer.
The mortgage valuer usually just uses comparable evidence from the over-priced development to prove the over-priced new build property is “market value”.
It’s a beautiful simbiotic relationship. The developer sells the over-priced new build properties and the mortgage valuer makes lots of commission.
Dr Redwood take a look at that building the other side of Parliament Square and start asking some very awkward questions please!!
House prices are so high because they demonstrate the first rule of economics, demand exceeds supply and therefore prices rise until a reduced number of people are the only ones who can afford to buy. It is a balancing act. It is a situation exacerbated by the 600,000 immigrants entering the country each year. As they are generally young their rates of reproduction are higher than those that leave, so stoking demand. They are also unlikely to be able to afford the sort of property sold by leavers to fund their retirement in many cases.
The price of building land is high because regulation limits it’s supply. The cost of building is high because the industry is set in a nineteenth century concept of how you build houses. Brick on brick is neither productive nor likely to produce the best quality outcome. Houses should be built in factories in the quality controlled way that cars are built.
Government taking it’s cut at all levels is no great help, VAT, Stamp Duty, Legal Fees, Rates, Expensive Energy, and IHT all take their toll in a negative way to the cost of housing. Government needs to unravel it or continue bewailing the situation for the foreseeable future.
JR, houses are expensive because there is a shortage.
There is a shortage because we have had uncontrolled immigration for close on two decades.
The answer is simple. Leave the EU. Cease ALL immigration until everything is back in balance.
Simple.
The (dis)UK/EU ‘concreting over ENGLAND to house the world’
Fifth we have very restrictive planning laws, in which in particular it is very difficult to single or small numbers of new homes. There needs to be radical reform in this area, including redefining the green belts
For the first time in my life I attended a property auction last week. For me the intent was to get a fix on property price trends in an area we are thinking of moving to. There were 36 properties listed ranging from plots of land, commercial sites for redevelopment, flats and houses. All were in the south east of England. 4 were sold before the auction and 3 were withdrawn. Of the remaining 29, there were 9 successful bids, 12 bids failed to achieve the reserve price and 8 lots failed to attract a single bid including the property I was following to get a fix on house price trends.
I have no idea if this was a typical result for a property auction. Nevertheless the impression I formed was that the market has softened and that current asking prices for houses is too high. I do not think that vendors have yet cottoned on to this – or least not until their property has been unsold on the market for six months or more.
People was to live and work in towns and cities. The solution is to build higher and smaller u nits, max 60 m2.
The UK has an open door to 485 million EU passport holders and any who turn up are entitled to be housed at taxpayers expense if required.
I wonder if this has any effect on demand?
The illegal subletting of social housing is also out of control, and makes lots of money for those involved in the racket.
The govt appear to have no appetite to deal with any of these issues.
If government wants lower house prices why has it followed policies designed to push them up? This has been the case for at least 35 years for government after government. Higher house prices pleases the well off and makes the poor more dependent on government handouts providing more votes all round for interventionist policies- a win/win for big government.
The housing problem cannot be fixed without drastic reform of the corrupt planning system which favours large developers and blocks small local development….so it won’t happen.
Scrap Council Tax, Business Rates, Stamp Duty on property, Section 106 payments, the Community Infrastructure Levy and the Annual Tax on Enveloped Dwellings and replace them all with a Land Value Tax set locally, one rate for residential, another for business.
Housebuilders will soon up their pace of building once they start paying LVT on undeveloped land which has planning permission. Under the current system it is in their interest to keep supply short as it means they can charge more for new properties, their build costs are lower (less demand for raw materials and labour), and thus they make extra margin at both ends. Meanwhile they are not penalised for doing so.
It also doesn’t help that this government’s solutions to the housing market involve using large amounts of taxpayers money to prop up the demand side rather than fixing the supply side.
Compare with Scandinavian prices and something funny happens. Manual labour cost is twice that of the UK, so that’s not the reason. Absurd stamp duty levels (working against the mobility that society needs) and red tape along with lack of available land is the answer – the cost of building materials is roughly the same – why housing of better quality is available at much lower cost elsewhere.
Getting young people on the property ladder is not only the decent thing for any politician to cater for, but indeed the absolute best way, nothing comes even remotely close, to keep voters from turning left.
As the most densely populated country in Europe we cannot sustain the rate of immigration as it stands ; obviously the problem and cost of housing is synonymous with this . The methods involved in house construction can be re-arranged to create more housing availability – prefabrication in particular ; material and labour costs would be reduced and the advantages passed on to the buyers . But any sort of improvement is not going to face up to population growth with all its knock-on consequences – space and facilities are simply not there . Latest figures show our population to be in excess of 70m in a short space of time .
I am very much opposed to the increase in housing supply and I trust that the Government and Local Authorities will unite together in the protection of the construct of our society as it stands . One responder has already mentioned the irresponsibilty of personal debt that exists and the particular effect it has on the young ; reducing the cost of housing and increasing its supply has enormous disadvantages to everyone .
We could of course use the tax system to help people afford a first home. We used to have MIRAS but as the government are fraudulently manipulating interest rates that won’t help. How about offering tax incentives to first time buyer savings, how about making them tax free even like pensions, how about a tax free home ISA
Of course non of this will happen as this laughable government is hell bent on raising more and more in tax to squander on nothing in particular at best and pork barrel projects so beloved of talentless politicians
All over the country there are out of town shopping centres and industrial and business parks. Is it beyond the wit of man (or architects and town planners) to build upwards in future and add flats or small maisonettes, perhaps with a safe play area for children, to these buildings for genuine first time buyers (no buy-to-let) or for ‘downsizers’ who would release a larger property onto the market? Occupants would have food/shopping/café/ parking facilities to hand. With thoughtful landscaping and tree planting, these areas would be pleasant places to live.
There cannot be any argument against what you say. You have once again pointed out ways to ameliorate the problems associated with an imperfect market in this case housing. Unfortunately no market is perfect however those markets that are allowed to operate with little or no regulation and external interference have an inherent mechanism that automatically addresses that fact.
Housing like many others is a market that has been so mishandled by government regulations and political interference that it is worse than imperfect it is broken. Every politician and vested interest some for what they believe are good intentions and some for more selfish reasons have distorted the housing market and others so that they do not satisfy the simple process of matching supply with demand.
Sorry John but O/T
Just been listening to Mr Hunt on the Marr show.
Trying to find more resources and funding?
Try addressing all the waste that is there day in day out. My wife and I have been shuffling back to hospitals for the last two weeks and mainly due to infection after a major operation and being told in the first visit “it is only minor the body will fight it on its own”
Twenty four hours latter told by an A&E Consultant very glad you did not leave this for another twelve hours. Then all the old chestnuts raise their ugly head about beds and trying to get the Consultant to come in over the weekend. All around you stories from others of their own individual experiences of a failure to get things Right First Time all the time.
Housing became a prime source of investment for many.
In London the high end property market has been used as a sort of overseas safety deposit box. Foreigners buy apartments with no intention of living there, knowing their cash will be safe and they may also make a healthy return on their initial outlay. High end London property is also used to launder the proceeds of crime. Purchasers can and do hide behind the anonymity of an overseas trust. As the centre of London becomes too expensive, foreign speculators look further afield. Colindale is now popular with the Chinese, for example. Changes in stamp duty made cheaper properties more attractive to speculators too.
Property prices have been allowed to become divorced from reality. The good old mutual building society used to lend around three times annual income. Such institutions were turned into profit chasing banks. Endowment mortgages were pushed and cost many purchasers dearly. In the USA housing became part of a racket for the banksters who bundled up dodgy debt and sold it on.
The whole system is rotten to the core. Renters no longer have much in the way of council property to rely on either.
1. Obviously population growth is one part, but even if immigration is reduced in the future, the births to foreign born mothers (about 75% of U.K. births in 2015) will likely continue high for some time, and perhaps the tendency to larger families will continue for a number of generations.
2. Comparison of U.K. to other EU countries in Table 3 and Table 1 of http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/statistics-explained/index.php/Population_and_population_change_statistics UK’s population growth (%) has been between 200% and 30% of that of the EU as a whole.
3. For more building UK needs more land with planning permission and an LVT such that the land isn’t just held.
4. Artificially slowing the readjustment of house prices would continue the failed monetary policy of BoE and the misallocation of resources. The loss of confidence argument should not be applied as it simply continues to favour the confidence of the haves over the have nots. This misallocation will continue whilst real interest rates are so negative. The BoE can adjust this by raising the overnight rate a couple of percent now, or if it (wrongly) insists on going slowly a quarter of a percent each meeting for the foreseeable future (a year only adds 2%). Although there might still be cheap international money, the desired effect will still occur.
4. Yes change of use should be supported, though (i) a quick capital gain needs to be effectively taxed – market distortions shouldn’t be ‘over’ rewarded (ii) the effect of business rates (and charity shops) in some areas where retail space is available needs to be considered.
Overall UK seems to have run a short term monetary policy for too long (biasing investment decisions), a narrative of housing ladder (a positive feedback of belief this is where best returns and best storage of value occurs – a self-fulfilling pyramid, rather than resources flowing to businesses) and allowed population to grow despite distorting the capital growth (hence the ratio problem here). Monetary policy, land use, immigration, tax structure, community cultures – they seem to all be intertwined and all in need of reform. It is really not easy to see how this is going to happen.
And fifth, the green belt policy that prevents houses being built where people want to live, ie in cities and large towns.
Your point about factory built houses is a good one and for years I have wondered at what seems to be a British obsession with building brick upon brick – it seems to me to be like coal mining with pick and shovel, totally outdated.
‘Pre-fabs’ is an unfortunate term from after the war, but the modern quality is superb, with higher levels of insulation, better quality control and aesthetically pleasing, as well as being quick to build and cheap and efficient to run heating etc. Coupled with the reckoned shortage of tradesmen, bricks etc it would seem to be a no brainer. Many new houses are suffering from build problems – are they building to lower standards because of time or skill constraints?
Also put a stop to the latest builders wheeze of selling ‘freehold’ houses with leasehold land – it is a racket and soon such homes will be impossible to sell as people realise what is involved with ground rent typically doubling every 10 years and being yet another commodity to be sold to money men.
Because the government doesn’t dare to let the market function properly and is artificially keeping prices high and enticing young people via Help To Sell to take on enormous debts to keep the whole Ponzi scheme afloat.
Of course the longer this goes on the more painful will be the inevitable collapse.
More immigration = more demand for houses = higher prices.
This is how markets operate.
More and more concreting over of our countryside, means creating an overpopulated hell on earth.
Perhaps the young will like that.
Adapting properties in brown field places from commercial to residential use incurs VAT. Building new homes doesn’t. 20% of a lot of money is unaffordable to many.
I see a scam whereby they say they have separated and one partner buys a different property and relocates to it. Does it up a bit and after 6 months they get back together and the other house is to be sold as their own residence for CGT. I notice the 6 months might not be long enough because sometimes it goes to rental instead.
Separated but remaining good friends, or a CGT scam? The car is not there overnight. One family, two properties, means one is not available for sale to first time buyers.
Increase supply or reduce demand.
Introduce penal capital gains tax on foreign-resident buy-to-let investors in residential UK properties – higher than the equivalent CGT rate on UK buy-to-letters. Letting Hong Kong and Singapore offshore investors buy property with 0% CGT is idiotic.
We need to concentrate on building affordable one and two bedroom properties. The council tax system then needs amending to encourage people living in under occupied properties to downsize. In the area of Wokingham where I live half of my neighbours have two or more empty bedrooms. We should start by reducing the single occupancy council tax discount for any property larger than band D to a lower fixed rate. We then need to remove the stamp duty on the purchase of any properties where the buyer is downsizing.
The idea of building houses on brownfield sites doesn’t jump forward to when young couples’ children grow up a bit, get pregnant, need not just more housing but somewhere to work perhaps in a factory that would have been built on a brownfield site. Oh well, that’s several elections away hey?!! 🙂