Assessing a good deal

The best way for the government to negotiate from here with the EU is to remind them what No deal does for us, and then ask what they would prefer to that No Deal. An Agreement needs to be better than No Deal for them and for us.
No Deal ticks four of the five boxes to provide us with a good deal.
- It means we pay them no money over the legal requirments for regular contributions up to departure in March 2019.
- It means from March 2019 we can make our own laws, with the ECJ no longer having any sway over our legal system which will be under the control of the UK Supreme Court.
- It means we will regain control of our fishing grounds and territorial waters
- We can set out our own borders and migration policy with a system which is fair for the whole world
The only box it does not tick is our preference to have a full free trade Agreement with the EU instead of relying on WTO terms and rules. If the EU understands our intent to leave without an Agreement, it is still possible – as it is massively in their interest – that they will want to take up our offer of free trade as well.
The Deals which some in the UK and on the continent are sketching do not do as well as the No Deal/WTO option. They often envisage large sums in payment to the EU after we have left in March 2019 which would be unacceptable to many UK voters. They seek to keep some EU involvement in our law making, with a continuing role for the ECJ. They do not immediately restore either our fishing grounds or control over our borders. They may offer tariff free trade in goods, or go further and offer a service sector package as well.
Many versions of this kind of Deal would be a bad deal. The Prime Minister is right to be positive, warm and enthusiastic about a more all embracing Agreement, with the UK continuing to make an important contribution to Intelligence, security, defence culture and much else besides. She is offering a full free trade agreement in goods and services. She has hinted that for a good deal she would consider an Implementation period where the UK might make further financial contributions and accept some temporary joint or independent influence over our courts and laws.
If the government goes beyond this it soon reaches the territory of a bad deal which many people in the UK will not accept. We voted to leave. We do not want a full two years further delay after March 2019, we do not want to pay them large sums of money beyond the £30 bn leaving present we are giving by paying full contributions during the waiting period to exit and we do not want to still be unable to take back control 2 years nine months after the vote.
Let’s just leave, please. Unilaterally declare free trade and take it from there.
‘She has hinted that for a good deal she would consider an Implementation period where the UK might make further financial contributions and accept some temporary joint or independent influence over our courts and laws.’
This is what happens when you elect a weak, pro-EU leader of the Conservative Party rather than a leader who understands in first principles like democracy, sovereignty, independence and the supremacy of British law.
Why is the EU so determined to maintain control of our laws and our legal system? This is a red line imho. The supremacy of British law must be absolute, no negotiations.
Thanks Mr Redwood and thank you to all your colleagues who decided to choose the Europhile Theresa May as your new leader. Your party will sacrifice the United Kingdom on the altar of the EU and your party will do it with a smile on its face. Disgraceful
If this nonsense is agreed too you can wave goodbye to my support at the next election, irrelevant though it is.
I heartily believe that if Parliament and others within the UK media and establishment ceased their running commentary and interference on avoiding no deal and staying in the single market/customs union a deal would be easier to achieve.
Why can Soubry, Morgan, Starmer, Hain, Miller, BBC et al not see that a united front is vital to get the best deal.
United we stand, divided we fall. We can not separate the the more amenable EU countries from its collective position until they see we are unified ourselves.
It is in both parties interest to maintain the current trading relationship with no barriers, if we get it done quickly the EU can not put mitigation in place to undermine us.
I just cannot understand why you think the EU will offer the UK a full free trade agreement when it does not offer one to the US, China, India or all the other big economies round the world. You seem to live in a world where the UK is more importnat than any other country. That is not the real world.
Deals already in place are easier to keep than to change.
There are vested interests that need the status quo to be maintained which US, China and Japan do not have.
Unfortunately there are also vested interests in the UK and the EU who need our exit to be punitive to maintain the federal set up and centralisation on which the EU thrives.
It would be so much easier to achieve a simple tariff free trade/services agreement with the UK because of reasonable convergence, effective equivalence after 40 years in the EU, and a host of other reasons than with any of the other countries you mention. It is only the stubborn zeolatry and frank stupidity of the EU to fly in the face of economic progress and benefit their people which would stop them doing it…..
But what do you expect – look at what they are doing across the EU – massive youth unemployment which the UK is soaking up in coffee bars amongst other places! Look at what they have ibnflicted on Greece with their economic straitjacket.
How can you be in awe of such a monster?
zorro
It fails to offer true free trade to the USA, China and India because it is very protectionist specifically in the agricultural sector. French farmers do not buy free trade.
Because we’re the customer.
Exactly but May and Hammond do not seem to see it this way. They simply do not seem to understand how to negotiate. Nor, is seems, do they understand how to grow and economy with lower, simpler taxes, cheaper energy, a bonfire of red tape, decent roads and a smaller state sector.
Jeremy Hunt did a good job on Marr yesterday while trying to defend the totally indefensible Nhs. But it is still totally indefensible as currently structured.
He said he want a Nhs paid for through general taxation but without delays and rationing. Sure mate how are you going to get that? Has he got a magic wand perhaps? Or is he going to suspend the laws of supply and demand?
He need to encourage people to go privately with tax incentives and charge something for Nhs, for all who can afford to pay. The Nhs as currently structured is an outrage killing and failing millions.
So Gordon Brown admits biggest regret ‘not persuading people of his “progressive” vision for UK’
Do not worry Gordon we got your lefty, “progressing” backwards, tax borrow and piss down the drain vision with socialist remainers Cameron, Osborne, May and Hammond. It was and is a disaster.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/872844/Brexit-latest-Theresa-May-under-pressure-leave-EU-no-deal
Just leave before Mrs May looses her majority in Parliament if she as to sack the sex pest in her Party, because we don’t want any chance of labour /snp/lib???/green getting into power and reversing Brexit, which I’m sure that would cause riots on the streets if Westminster went against the will of the people
So in the interim period their parliament supported by their courts can impose laws that we do not want. I hope that is not what is being suggested. Why not ‘shadow’ what the do and our parliament can then decide to accept it or not?
You sum it up very clearly. The Florence speech stretched the financial elastic to the very limit. It seems however that some are determined to obfuscate and to confuse the issue with the aim of arresting and then overturning the Brexit process. This needs to be exposed.
I read JR’s last two paragraphs as Conservative Brexiteers’ final warning to their own government. I fully agree with them. Any further concessions and the deal must be off.
If that means a government collapse and possibly an election, so be it. This is not some footling wrangle about trade terms but a mighty constitutional battle, the greatest of our lifetime. Risks must be run. We shall if necessary rely on the good sense of our fellow citizens to save us from Corbynism.
No deal does not mean we can set our own borders. Aren’t you even aware that one of the three issues currently being discussed is the question of the Irish border? We cannot settle that without making a deal with the Irish. I suppose it is typical of you Brexiters, you don’t know anything about anywhere except little England
Reply We can make our own borders!
Nonsense – do you know anything of the history of the Irish border (notwithstanding the security issues before the peace process)? We have the Common Travel Area.
WE can choose not to have a border with Eire if we want. That is our sovereign choice. If you think that the irish are going to let the EU put up a hard border with us (which we will not do) when they want to trade and engage within the island as they have always done historically, you are living in la la land!
zorro
England is the most multicultural country in the world.
You use the term “territorial waters”, do you hold that to explicitly mean the 12 mile extent? If so, what is the government position on the UK claim to contiguous and exclusive economic zones?
I hope the spineless at No 10 et al can take this on board. Goodness knows how many times this has been spelt out to them. It’s so obviously the correct logic I cannot understand why they cannot grasp its merit.
The Conservative Party has betrayed its supporters on the EU, embraced cultural Marxism, is actively undermining social conservatism, is attacking the sanctity of marriage and is complicit in the slow but sure destruction of the UK in all its forms
As a party we have allowed ourselves to become infected by the liberal left and it will destroy us
There’s plenty of time until the next election to weed out Remain MPs .
This should start now . If I had any of the usual suspects as my MP I would be looking to the local conservative association to give a warning as to future conduct with de-selection to follow .
On the Today programme I heard that the Institute of Fiscal Studies now believes we will not get rid of the deficit until 2025 by which time we will have a debt of £2 trillion .We cannot afford EU settlements of £20bn let alone £50-60 bn now being canvassed .
Please get rid of May asp ,like ‘ eeyore ‘above I would take a chance on common sense overcoming Corbynism .
She has offered far too much too early to the EU and needs to go NOW
Hopefully, for the rest of the century.
No deal is more significant for what it does for the EU rather than the UK. Give the EU till the end of December 2017 to start acting and sounding positive. It needs to be wrapped up by this time next year, giving all those who want a say in the EU ample opportunity to agree it all by March 2019, and the remainers in the UK time to dress their wounds. If this cannot be achieved then it is no deal and WTO rules from March 2019. Bare in mind that most exporting companies know what WTO rules are because they have more than the EU as customers. HMRC and our ports also know what WTO rules involve, so cut out all this talk of armageddon from ill informed politicians who have never exported anything in their lives.
The Government needs to get much more specific on the cliff edge. This argument is not even close to being won. Why will planes still be able to fly if we don’t have a deal on March 30 2019?why won’t there be queues of lorries at Dover waiting to process customs declarations? Why won’t Financial and other services be shut out of the EU market in the way many assert? Why will pharmaceuticals and other regulated products still be able to be exported from the U.K. to the EU when there isn’t a deal? This needs a detailed response – a white paper or something – not just an assertion That there is no cliff edge. This should have happened months ago. The reason we are going round in circles is the public and many opinion formers don’t yet accept that there isn’t a cliff edge, and there is no well thought and laid out response to the question.
Reply Try reading the papers the govt has already produced. No need for queues of lorries. EU services will want continued access to our market.
How can a deal be better than no deal? If we go to WTO rules it will encourage home substitutes for EU produce thereby reducing our trade deficit and boosting UK industry. Any deal produced by the EU and condoned by the EU quislings here in the UK will be much worse as demonstrated by the last 40 years of negotiating incompetence that has led us to the totally one sided situation we have now. Either we are free or we are not.
We should leave in March 2019 without giving in to the extortion of the EU and take it from there. If, as their behaviour suggests, the EU is more interested in punishing the UK for having the temerity to leave their protectionist club we are wasting time and energy in playing their game, whilst the fifth column here in Parliament and the media play their part in feeding anti-Brexit propaganda on a daily basis.
Good morning
This so called deal we are talking about is centred around trade. What the referendum was about was leaving the EU. This means becoming a Third Country. I personally have no problem with that.
The matter concerning trade can only be discussed post BREXIT and the sooner we realise this and stop deluding ourselves that somehow the EU will give us what we want, the better.
I voted to leave the EU. A choice I knew would not be a simple one. But the alternative, which no one discussed or discusses, would have been far worse.
It would be nice for us to talk about what if the vote went the other way and, the UK ‘s position on this.
How is your point 2. compatible with a 2 year transition period Theresa May is seeking ?
Doesn’t it strike you as odd if the UK could sue any member country in front of the ECJ during the transition period but the reverse would not be true ?
So why does business want a two year transition period ?
If this current mob of appeasers had been governing Britain in 1940, there would only be one language spoken throughout the whole of Europe today and it would not be English!
“Despite Brexit”:
https://euobserver.com/tickers/139692
“Denmark and UK to connect via world’s longest power cable”
Ivan Rogers was apparently doing his disaster act at a Treasury Committee hearing, why he is involved at all is beyond me. The reality is the EU will not, cannot give us a free trade deal, that would explode the myth of their internal/single market. My view from the start was trade negotiation was a waste of time, we should be leaving on 24/06/18 but the Remainers have already inflicted a £10B penalty on our delayed A50 letter. I doubt if there are 100 true Brexit MPs and if this Government is not careful it will create a Catalonia type groundswell in England.
When the deal is ready let’s have a second referendum to either accept it or leave with a No Deal. Let the people decide. I think I know which option the British people will choose.
At last a bit of common sense around the debate.
Problem is May and her remain colleagues are well aware that no deal is the best for us.
Bearing that in mind May is likely to keep capitulating line by line to keep us shackled to the corpse of the EU.
We are going to be offered Associate Membership and that will suit the remainiacs fine.
Membership without representation. The worst of both worlds.
What is completely ridiculous about these “No dealers” of which Mr Redwood is among the leading advocates is that they themselves now admit that “no deal” can not mean “no deal at all”. There are they say a number of matters which will need to be agreed in any event. But all those items on their so far incomplete but rapidly growing list do still likewise require collaboration, co operation and agreement with the EU.
For a good intro to this schizophrenic and fundamentally dishonest thinking see Conservativehome:
https://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2017/10/james-arnell-introducing-my-forthcoming-conservativehome-series-about-being-ready-on-day-one.html
At this stage all the arguments for and against have been made.
What is of interest now is the realpolitik. Can May deliver a clean Brexit? Will Remainers nobble Brexit?
Of course, there is no way ordinary folk will find out any of this until it is all done and dusted.
It is reasonable to conclude that Theresa will not stand as PM in the next election – there are too many negatives to support her . For the Conservatives to put themselves in reach of success next time round a new leader has to have sufficient time in office to prove that he / she is doing a good job and can win . When ought the change to occur ?. Obviously the date and timing becomes critical just when ” negotiations ” end .
Looking at this scenario I firmly believe that walking away is the best choice if the Conservatives are going to succeed ; the majority of their supporters will not support the continuing flow of funds to Brussels and it is their votes that will count . Certainly in 2 years time the emerging cracks in the EU will have widened and it will be difficult for it to present a ” penalty ” price . Timing of events is now all important and the Conservatives have to put their house in order .
You’re all THICK, according to some members of parliament.
These are the same ‘intelligent’ MP’s who have made hate crime punishable by long prison terms. When asked most police forces defined a hate crime as ‘dislike’ or ‘unfriendliness’. Interestingly, the EU is legally a ‘personality’, so contributors to this column run the real risk of going to prison for the ‘dislike’ or ‘unfriendliness’ of … the EU.
Given this wonderful legislation from our ‘intelligent’ MP’s, I have absolutely no confidence at all that brexit will happen.
Porage anyone?
Great points the Right Honorable Member makes.
Personally I would recommend that the UK informs the EU that it does not for now seek a FTA, instead it only seeks to join and pay for selected aspects of the EU such as Horizon 2020, Euratom, Open Skies, Financial Passporting etc.
And then the UK to trade fully on WTO terms by declaring unilateral free trade with zero import duties (other than to protect us from unfair dumping and to protect strategic industries). It will then be up to the EU to openly and blatantly punish us by imposing import duties on our exports to them (and thus continuing to impose costs on their consumers).
This action may even be the catalyst for the EU to start reducing the protectionist wall it has which creates so much poverty around the world.
The UK has a once in a generation opportunity over the next few weeks to help itself, the EU and the world. We should be brave, not timid.
Fishing is a potentially difficult area for the negotiations. I’m all for taking back full control of our fishing grounds but it appears that the vast majority of fish caught in our waters are landed and sold in the 27. It seems unlikely that the 27 will ever agree to allow the fish to be sold into the 27 if we take back the fishing grounds in their entirety.
We should already be building a new fleet of boats and training the next generation of fishermen but nothing seems to be happening on that front. I wonder why not ?