Mr Brown’s candid self assessment

It was good to hear some candour from a former Prime Minister. The main reason of course that Mr Brown’s tenure came to an abrupt end in a General Election was the failure of his economic policy, and the disaster of banking regulation by the FSA and the so called independent Bank of England. Mr Brown put the UK economy through a cruel boom/bust cycle. First they let the banks expand far too much, as many warned at the time including the Opposition parties. Next they collapsed the credit by withdrawing too much liquidity too quickly, leading to a deep and damaging recession as a few of us predicted.
In this he did on a larger scale what John Major did by adopting the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. They both achieved the same outcomes. They delivered a recession to UK households and businesses. People lost their jobs, and businesses closed down. This in turn led to huge and understandable unpopularity, and to the end of their respective parties in power for a long time. In John Major’s case it kept the Conservatives out of power for 13 years, and without a majority for 18 years. In the case of Mr Brown it is 7 years out of power for Labour so far, and at least 12 years assuming this Parliament lasts the Statutory five years.
The second order issues of Mr Brown’s handling of the social media, his attitude to the softer side of politics and communication, are minor in comparison to the economic damage. It is true he was no Tony Blair or David Cameron when it came to making a friendly presentation of what they were trying to do. Those two had a considerable amount in common.
Both Mr Blair and Mr Cameron were well presented, intelligent and articulate. They “looked the part” of PM. Mr Cameron came to the job with great self confidence born of apparently effortless success in his life to date. Mr Blair acquired great confidence from his large majority and from his ability to take to the corridors of power with enthusiasm. He especially seemed to enjoy the relationships with foreign leaders.
They both had a fixation about following the EU and avoiding disagreement with it. This led Mr Cameron into terminal trouble when he failed to stand up to the EU to negotiate any kind of good deal to stay in. Mr Blair got away with his feeble approach to new EU Treaties and aggressive accumulation of powers from the member states because most in his party did not want to fight him over EU matters and agreed with him to keep it all quiet and pretend the Nice, Amsterdam and Lisbon Treaties were unimportant.
Both wanted to use UK military power to intervene in a number of Arab states, and were impatient with critics in their own parties who thought such interventions ill judged or even illegal. Both liked disagreeing with their own parties in the hope that this would attract voters from other parts of the political spectrum. In the case of Tony Blair he did convert a number of Conservative voters to his cause in the first two elections. Mr Cameron remained stuck some 7% lower in the popular vote than Margaret Thatcher, and alienated a chunk of his voters by his pro EU stance.
24 Comments
“Mr Cameron came to the job with great self confidence born of apparently effortless success in his life to date.” Success? The only proper job he had before entering politics was working briefly as a PR for a TV company. With a limited CV and set of life experiences such as that it was inevitable he was going to be found lacking as a PM. The best thing Mssrs Brown and Cameron have done, for their country, after leaving No 10 is to disappear into relative obscurity.
Agree! And we’re still looking for that illusive leader who is charismatic, intelligent and worldly-wise…. (right now I’d settle for a ‘leader’..)
Good morning
That is a bit of a sideways dig.
GB disaster of an election was not as bad as that of JM. At least GB had a chance of forming a government but blew it down to said lack of social skills.
TB and CMD were just snake oil salesman with rosette pinned to their sharp Italian suits. They were the acceptable face of the party. One could almost draw parallels between them and that of Heath and Wilson.
But all these people were nothing without ‘others’ behind them. And it is those ‘others’ that did the damage.
A good summary of “no return to boom and bust”, let’s augment the fecklesshugely and buy some votes with other’s money. The absurd, baby bond pushing dope Gordon Brown was appalling. The man who claimed to admire Adam Smith but cleary had understood no a sentence he wrote.
Cameron on the other hand was essentially a brazen con man. He claimed to be a cast iron, Eurosceptic, low tax at heart Conservative to get elected. But in his actions he was the complete opposite, he was essentially Nick Clegg. He had two sitting duck elections that he could have won very easily with a proper low tax real Conservative agenda but chose not to.
May is alas even worse, another big tax, big government, red tape pushing, tax borrow and waste, interventionist Libdim without even the gift of the gab.
a con man.
Look at all his cabinet who ate the most vocal against leaving the Eau, i.e. Clarke, Grieve, Soubry , Morgan, Hammond.
Today the BoE claiming 75,000 finance jobs will be lost with Brexit! Carney must be sacked.
The sub text is not very sub is it . What politician , in the opiniooin of John Redwood, might not have looked the part or had Cameron`s social advantages but, in his own opinion , was right about everything and “should ” have been PM …. gosh who could he mean ?
I think I may have an inkling, but he and his resentments will be glad to know I am wasting no more of my time trying to slap sense into the dead eyed Brexit believers . Get on with your nutty religion I am getting on with my life
Toodleoo
Your absence from this blog will be unmourned, by me at least.
Newmania. Well, that’s cheered a lot of us up this morning.
Yay! 👍😁….. You do mean it?
zorro
NewmaniaC
My sympathy goes to the next forum that will be infected with your nonsense.
Excellent news. Toddleoo.
Well, I’ll be sorry to see Newmania go – if he does. The drive to comment is not so easily suppressed. As usual, his observations today contain just enough sense to make them provocative without having enough to make them remotely realistic.
JR has given us a very unusual post today. He normally looks forward, not back, and eschews personalities. But politics is the most human of activities and the character of individuals is at its heart. I’m glad he has relaxed his own rule a little.
Yes a big beast politician with depth that neither Blair or Cameron had, maybe the last of a breed, however unfortunately for him, he did not have the charisma and was swept away by his hubristic approach to the City but they were giving him zillions to throw at the public sector.
Whatever people’s views we should never forget he and Ed Balls kept us out of the Euro, he ran intellectual rings round Blair who seduced by the power and the glitz of rubbing shoulders with the elite of Europe (same as Cameron) was going to take us in and unbeknown to many voters had made serious preparations for that event.
Indeed he did keep us out of the EURO, but after Major’s predictable ERM fiasco that buried the party for many terms (still no apology from this appalling man), then only a complete idiot would have gone in to the EURO. Someone like Clegg or Blair I suppose.
What “depth”? Do you think saying “no return to boom and bust” endlessly, his absurd tax credit system, his absurd tax complexity, the absurd property HIP packs, and baby bonds shows depth? It showed what a complete dope he was.
GB was no great intellect. We were kept out of the euro simply because the role of Chancellor would be vastly diminished and not worth having. GB another PM whose only real job was in TV and the PhD was in Scottish trade union history.
What has never been explained is why Cameron and his ilk in the Conservative party (John Major etc.) are SO enthusiastic about the EU. I can see why Labour/LibDem politicians like it but not Conservatives.
Looking the part, and looking comfortable in the part is always going to get you votes.
Likewise nowadays using social media to best effect to help you communicate with the public, is also going to get you votes.
Unfortunately these two traits seem more rather popular with huge numbers of the public, especially the young, than competence, patriotism, and honesty.
Thus eventually we get the government that the majority vote for and deserve.
MP’s have not helped their own, or the Countries interests, with poor leader selection.
Remind me never to do anything to attract the level of opprobrium that you have written above! I always thought that Tony Bliar was a left-wing tory anyway. But I think you should address the failure of politicians of all persuasions to successfully address the real problem of the structural deficits in the economy. If we don’t address this fairly soon I see huge problems looming on the horizon as the BoE is forced to raise interest rates rapidly to defend a serious run on sterling. We cannot continue to live beyond our means indefinately.
John Major left the economy on the up. What finished the Tories in 1997 was a combination of sleaze (cash for questions) and the Blair effect – a fresh enthusiastic face compared with the grey Major. I always considered Blair shallow.
My complaint with Gordon Brown was that in spite of inheriting a successful economy to nurture, he squandered the success on leveraging more debt. The state expanded far more than was sustainable, leaving no flexibility when the 2008 crash came, and responded by piling on yet more debt.
Reply The polls for Conservatives plunged on the recession and never recovered. It was the ERM that killed the Conservative government
I agree with your assessment John so what’s changed regarding the current governing party’s attitude to the EU?
All three failed the country in their various ways. We seem to have suffered politicians, but very few statesmen. In the present situation, moving towards our departure from the EU, I do not see anyone in power with the stature to free us from this monster in it’s death throes. The majority of parliamentarians are at heart remainers, whatever their voting record. Many have much the same qualities as emissaries to Phillip of Spain, and should face an Elizabethan fate.
Water under the bridge, dirty though it was.
What of Mrs May and Jeremy Corbyn?
John’s blog today is an illustration of the damage that leaders can do to us . The misguided notion that ” I am here and I know best ” is a trait that is associated with bloated ego . Blair cost us lives through his alignment with the USA over Iraq and he has never apologised for his mistake . Brown was determined to compensate for being out done by Blair and pursued a policy of disregard to our economy . Cameron – well , he was just a young boy who grew up with an ambition well beyond his experience . This all goes to show how important it is for the public to be better informed when they cast their votes .
We face probably the most important feature in our lives now in winning back our independence ; leadership and cohesion among our leaders is the key to the messages that reach the public and cause us to follow them or to despair . I am not a confident person at the moment that we will get what we voted to obtain . There is not a lot of time left .