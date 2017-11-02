Whilst official forecasters and the clever moaners were telling us of a housing collapse in the UK after the Brexit vote, we saw instead continued increases in new housebuilding, strong demand, and a brick shortage.
UK brick capacity was slashed from 2.6bn bricks a year in 2007 to 2bn as a result of the crash. The Great recession led to many brick kiln and plant closures and reminds us of how much damage this did. In recent years as a result the UK has turned to importing more bricks from the continent whilst we await new plant investment to replace the lost output and meet our domestic demand.
Bricks are heavy items to transport, so the imported product has to carry the extra costs of long distance journeys. It is taking time to rebuild UK capacity, though Ibstock are currently putting in a 100m brick plant which should come on stream soon.
Building materials generally is an area where the UK can and should do more to substitute home production for imports given the transport cost advantage of home output. It is also the case that builders often prefer to buy locally as it reduces threats to their supplies which distant factories and busy roads and ferries can create.
Brexit will offer us many opportunities to substitute home production for EU exports, especially in food if they opt for the WTO model with tariffs.
Meanwhile today the Bank of England which last cut rates when the data was strong and did not justify it will probably raise rates when the data does not justify it. The Bank has slowed the economy by other means this year.
3 Comments
Good morning
If our kind host allows
https://www.bmf.org.uk/BMF/Policy___Public_Affairs/Campaigns/Likeatonofbricks.aspx
It seems local authorities and government are also a factor.
Under and over supply will always occur in a market where there is some form of uncertainty. Look at Heathrow
Forget bricks John. We’re gonna need more than brick building capacity to sort out the mess that your party has created for itself on Brexit and while I am at it. When are the political attacks on white, heterosexual men going to stop or are the feminist clans in both parties about to step up their war against us?
Advice to all Tory MP’s. Do not choose a feminist as your next leader for they might destroy you. May will use the current misandrist inspired witch-hunt in British politics and wider society to replace white men with more women and non-white. May’s embraced Labour’s identity politics with gusto and white Tory backbenchers like Phil Davies, who I admire, will become targets
Bricks? We’re gonna need more than bricks. The Tories need a proper leader, anti-EU instincts and an appetite for confrontation rather than cowering away like some child in the corner
I’m not surprised you want to talk about bricks, after Liam Fox yesterday confessed that the UK is getting nowhere in trying to persuade third countries to “roll over” existing deals with the EU to the UK after Brexit. Yet another of your promises broken! SECOND REFERENDUM NOW!