The Bank of England twists and turns

I thought the interest rate cut some weeks after the Brexit vote was needless last summer. The economy was speeding up at the time, credit growth was lively, house prices and home building were on the up, new cars sales growing strongly and unemployment coming down. The Bank had all the wrong forecasts , arguing that unemployment would rise, jobs would fall, house prices would fall and confidence would crash. Instead of looking at the data the Bank trusted its own wrong forecasts and cut rates!
Yesterday the Bank did the opposite. The data shows house prices slowing, car sales falling, credit growth slowing and money growth retreating. The Bank should know that because it has deliberately brought it about by ordering a credit tightening under its macro prudential powers. The latest retail sales figures, growth figures and house prices figures are showing much slower rates of growth than in the summer of 2016. So what does the Bank do? It puts rates up!
Its argument is s sloppy one. It says we are getting close to capacity, and cites the fall in unemployment. This it says requires a rate rise to bring inflation back to target though it has previously always said the inflation spike this autumn is a one off which will subside.
It is odd that the MPC in its explanation of the economy refers to Brexit several times and makes no reference to the Bank’s own monetary tightening, reduction of credit growth and tax attacks on housing and cars by the government. The Bank seems to have lost its impartial interest in the figures and gained an unhealthy wish to blame Brexit for anything adverse. If Brexit is such an all pervasive influence why doesn’t it get the credit for the strong jobs growth, the rise in housebuilding and the strong manufacturing performance over the last year?
If you look at a graph of car sales they rise strongly up to March 2017, with no effect from the vote or the Article 50 letter but a big effect from the budget and government statements on diesels. If you look at a graph of BTL investment you see it takes big hit in April 2016 before the vote when the government introduced big tax rises. I suggest people look at the evidence instead of trotting out alleged Brexit effects for bad news, and saying despite Brexit for good news.
14 Comments
Yes, one has to question their motives, maybe more about their explanation and how people picked out the bits they wanted to hear. I am sure Carney said that the economy was growing faster than its speed limit. Ok, that view maybe too cautious, but are the Remainers now saying Brexit is overheating the economy as opposed to the previous dampening it down.
If they spin round any quicker they will disappear up their own………………! Let’s hope do.
Mr Redwood.
You know full well that Carney and his pro-EU cronies will try to engineer a slowdown (through a rate’s increase) to create a pretext to justify the UK not leaving the EU or certainly remaining attached to it in some shape or form. It’s Reichstag politics.
Why don’t you simply stand up in the commons and accuse Carney of doing just that and then call for his resignation?
When will the Tory Eurosceptic faction rise up, organise and impose themselves upon a grotesque leadership obsessed with staying in the EU and all things liberal left?
What is the purpose and point of the Conservative Party? You know something? I believe you lot couldn’t care less. Today, it’s all about pay, pensions and entitlements and the nation and its traditions can go to hell
The Tory Eurosceptics signalled their true intentions when they voted for the left leaning Theresa May as leader.
I believe we will never leave the EU and democracy itself will be circumvented by a disgusting, arrogant elite
What is happening to the Conservative Party? We have a non-entity named Williamson now promoted to Defence Secretary whose only objective appears to be stopping Boris Johnson from becoming leader of the Tory Party
We have a leader who is without doubt the most incompetent wreck it’s been my displeasure to witness. This leader, her lethargy and spineless demeanour on show for all to see, will bring down my party.
GET RID OF MAY NOW. Stop Williamson and Hammond. We need a traditional Eurosceptic Tory as leader, someone who can fight with some heart, confront the liberal left and explain to traditional labour voters why Labour and the EU is not the place where they should place their faith.
Regardless of whether its 0.5% or a 0.25% you should be asking why we have had ZIRP for nearly ten years now if the economy is in such good shape? It should be obvious to anyone here of the damage that it is causing to savers and to those administering a pension scheme. Those that are receiving their pension now should also note that they are not immune from the strain that ZIRP puts on a scheme’s liabilities and that the income they are receiving now is not fully guaranteed for life either.
In or out of the EU makes no difference to:
our national debt which costs 4 times our EU contributions just on interest,
an obesity epidemic with all the health services burden that entails,
an ageing population and lack of adult services to cope,
global competition from low wage regions undercutting our businesses,
immigration putting strain on local services.
The effects of Brexit are much over-rated.
Another perceptive commentary, JR. Mark Carney appears to be an egotist determined to see his inaccurate forecasts fulfilled. Why is he still Governor of the BOE ?
Yesterday, on SKY’s All-Out Politics, we had Michael Heseltine’s double, one A.C. Grayling, spouting unchallenged, anti-Brexit vitriol. Wikipedia cites his main academic interests as epistemology, metaphysics and philosophical logic. Why do these academics regard themselves as experts in unrelated fields. More egotism, I suspect.
Slightly off topic – it was interesting to Read that HE are considering applying for a full banking license in the UK as as to be able to continue to offer loans/finance after Brexit. Obviously planning to continue to sell in the UK.
Indeed you have this exactly right. The absurd tax regime particularly on let properties, the attacks or diesel cars and the red tape (which is constricting bank lending) are the main problem.
The BoE is absurdly anti-Brexit and in this it is totally wrong and consistently proved wrong. Hammond should deal with them but one suspects he is just the same. Anyone who thinks stamp duty (a turnover tax) at up to 15% on houses and taxing landlords (and thus tenants) on profits they have not even made is clearly a fool. Many taxes are already far too high even for maximum tax take. IHT at 40% over £325K is also hugely damaging to the economy and inward investment.
Carney & Hammond also needs to take action to get some real competition in banking. 0.25% or less on deposits yet charging from 4%+ to very well secured borrowers (many far more sound and solid than the banks themselves) is proof of a dysfunctional market. The banks are able to abuse their position hugely and are doing so.
Let us hope Hammond, in the budget in under three weeks time, shows some economic sense and finally becomes pro growing the tax base with lower simpler taxes and shows some real pro business vision. We need a far smaller government, far less red tape, relaxed planning, relaxed green crap building regs, abolition of green crap grants and subsidies, more private competition in education and health, far more freedom for people to choose how they spend their own money …… Above all – kill all the endless waste and daft “investments” like HS2 and Hinkley C and cut the bloated and largely inept, 50% over paid and mainly parasitic state sector down to a size we can afford to carry.
The two largest purchases most people make are houses and cars.
Government has slapped huge stamp duty increases on house.
Has totally confused the public with diesel gate scares, London and other cities are now charging against such vehicles emissions.
No wonder both of these industries are now showing signs of stress.
The only option against buying or moving house is to either rent or stay put !
With no electric infrastructure and poor battery range and life, the only option with a car for most people is to return to petrol, or retain the existing vehicle until is uneconomical to run.
Big Government is the problem, not the solution, in far too many areas.
Too many polices do not account for human nature or behaviour.
Why is Carney still in the job?
The BoE obviously knows something that the rest of us don’t. Are the rating agencies about to downgrade us again? Will servicing the gigantic national debt start to cost more if the foreigners demand greater yield to compensate them for perceived greater risk? This may be the thin end of the wedge. The construction industry has started to make redundancies. Methinks an ill wind bloweth our way in 2018
Good morning
I think the rate rise, which I said I believe would come about now to normalize the economy, has more to do with inflation than anything else.
The pound vs dollar has continued to slide for many many years and, as commodity prices are mostly traded in dollars this will in turn will lead to higher prices. Strangely only in 2017 has this tend been redressed .
The BoE and the MPC are only interested in curbing inflation. But with the Budget just around the corner me think that the government may be seeking some tax cuts.
Government policy is to make buying some sort of cars unattractive (due to environmental impact) , then they complain when car sales go down. Government policy is to make fuel expensive (due to environmental impact), then they complain when energy prices go up. Government seems to have a very shaky grasp of cause and effect.