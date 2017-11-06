Standards at Westminster

I understand the interest in the various stories about actual and alleged misconduct by MPs at Westminster. I have no intention of writing about them and will not be publishing any comments about individual cases. I do not know the rights and wrongs of individual cases and have no wish to get in the way of any enquiry or legal process.
If criminal wrongdoing has taken place it must be prosecuted. If an MP has behaved unprofessionally but not criminally then there needs to be an apology and some recognition of the error. If an MP is falsely accused they deserve a fair and independent process to clear their name.
The Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition are working together to produce a new procedure for anyone working at Westminster to pursue a complaint about another MP or staff member. This needs to be done with due process in a way which ensures it will be properly examined independently, with judgement and arbitration as needed. Staff members need protecting against any predatory MP, and MPs need to be able to dismiss any false allegations in a timely and convincing way.
I’m glad you’re taking this position, JR, as I’m sick of hearing about it all the time.
On another matter, please could you tell your IT man that I am not a robot. I wasn’t a robot all those years ago when I started commenting on your blog, I am not a robot now, and I have no intention of transforming myself into a robot. My name is the same as it has always been, my email address is also the same and as far as I know my IP address is also the same, so could your system not be trained to say “Oh, yes, I recognise this one”?
For the rest of us false accusations can take a very long time to clear up. They can destroy peoples lifes.
I hope MP’s get no more or less favourable treatment than everyone else.
I agree , however the same sort of rigorous investigations should take place in all communities. What is the correct behaviour for one should be universally accepted in the UK culture. I agree police have a hard job sorting fantasy from reality , but the victims should not suffer due to those who vengefully make things up.
What business is it of Prime Ministers or party leaders? What business, indeed, of government? Is not regulation of Members a privilege of the House? Why is Speaker Bercow not doing his duty?
John agree absolutely with your comments, but can we please not set the bar too low, and use some simple common sense about what is regarded as a sensible level of so called offence.
Serious offences as you suggest should be reported to the Police, but some of the complaints which have been so called alleged in the media after years have gone by, are mind blowingly trivial, and if we are not careful we will be killing off any sensible and meaningful dialogue between otherwise normal people, and ordinary communication will then be impossible, because people are frighted about causing offence.
The workplace has always been a home for mild banter between colleagues, its a natural part of our Native make up, lets not lose that spirit on the alter of Political correctness for goodness sake.
It’s nice to see Government individuals must also live within the same legal system as we lowly commoners….but it is still a long way from them fully abiding by common law!
General public, ie me, don’t give a jot about excitable, ugly people going power mad.
It’s an administratively simple thing to set up a proper external complaints procedure.
The general public care about extracting UK from EU
( we’re not that bothered how much you pay them either. Have a whip round.)
Just get us out.
hysteria being hijacked by the feminist left, plus great chance to innoculate from possible demotion due to under-performance (Rudd, Leadsom).
I really hate the fact that the Conservatives have given up the fight for the language as a minimum; victims not complainants, ‘allegants’ or similar which abide with innocent until proven guilty, actually spoken by the PM.
according to Jess Phillips we should just take the ‘victims’ allegations on trust; in which case can I say that(a named MP ed) sexually assaulted me at the last constituency surgery – obviously complete nonsense……….. but under her rules must be believed subject to investigation!
Incidentally, it quite put me off trying to assemble my new lawnmower reading that HPC thing.
All I ask is that we go back to hearing both sides of the case and assuming innocence until guilt is proved.
Talking about standards at Westminster, I read on the BBC web site in a quote from Len McCluskey …
Is this right? Has May refused to introduce a register of who owns offshore companies and to actually, at last, finally, to clamp down on tax avoidance by the mega rich?
If it is right, why are the Tories treating us all with such contempt. I have to pay every penny of tax on the due date. I can’t avoid tax. Why do seem to do nothing about the mega rich doing it?
And on the corporate front. It ought to be very easy – if it is earned here, tax is paid here before remitting profits abroad to pay ‘licensing fees’ etc.
I cannot believe that this is happening at such an important juncture in our national history.
This country seems incapable and very sensitive.
In the meantime Russia and China are putting together some very tough looking armies.
You have a parliamentary commissioner of standards and I seem to recall one, probably all, was hounded unmercifully by MPs who have been similarly trashing IPSA. It just shows an ongoing culture of being above the accepted norms of behaviour and accountability so this sudden rush, by people who would have known and ignored for years what was going on and even promoted some, is nothing more than crocodile tears shed to protect their political backsides.
If not why wasn’t it done umpteen years ago in line with the country outside Westminster?
If Mrs May really wants to clean up Parliament she should push through a proper Right of Recall.
By all means delay any resulting by-elections until a suitably brief enquiry has been held, days not months, and obviously not required for those who don’t contest the accusations. Any charges brought by the Police should result in a by-election so that the member in question can concentrate on clearing their name without the distraction of Parliamentary duties.
Those with nothing to hide have nothing to fear
Are you being serious? The rest of he country has been implementing Equality babble you lot have trotted out for years and now you, and your respective parties, are writing that procedures will be put in place. We were promised real reform in 2009 when the fog of criminal and discipline issues were being committed and covered up. May was tasked with the establishment cover up of child abuse, are you saying that despite this you lot have done nothing in the interim! Westminster is a den of corruption where institutionalised criminal behaviour is being hidden through power of position. Why should the public believe this is an different from the many past false promises?
McDonnel and co being holier than though over offshore tax havens, read Guido to see the hypocrites in the Labour Party and even where the rent for their HQ goes! This is the credibility problem with you lot.
Another Brexiter is under investigation (over a trip to Israel).
This is beginning to look like a vendetta.
Staff members need to be recruited from the ranks of the permanent civil service and not from the ranks of an MPs mates or family members etc. In that way the staffers get the full protection of working for a big employer and the voters stop seeing politicians using these jobs as a way of inflating their families incomes for example.
I am still of the belief that this has come about as an orchestrated attempt to derail Brexit.
That silly Rudd woman was saying people should be expelled from parliament even if it costs you your majority.
There has and always will be tensions between the sexes in any environment and politicians are no exception.
I’m sure many men have been the but of unwanted attention from the ladies but of course we are not allowed a voice.
Grow up the lot of you.
If something criminal is alleged then it is a matter for the police (and victims should report it straight away and not many years later). I am not really that bothered about the more trivial allegations. The victim should get the person to get lost, leave and perhaps claim damages.
The government should concentrate on the many far, far important matters. The dire unworkable and rationed by delay NHS (for example). It is killing many people through delay, rationing and poor treatments. All is sadly rather clear from looking at the statistics.
The victim should “tell” the person to get lost and leave – I meant.