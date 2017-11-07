Tax havens in the EU – why does the BBC miss them out?

I noticed in all the BBC allegations about use of tax havens they of course made no mention of why it is that most UK collective investment fund investments are now made through Dublin or Luxembourg.
The EU invented the passported investment fund that can be easily used throughout the EU called UCITs – Undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities. These have replaced many of the domestic UK unit trusts that savers used to use. 88% of these vehicles are established in either Dublin or Luxembourg rather than in London which remains the principal centre for investment expertise.
One of the reasons behind this dominance by two of the smaller world centres is the favourable tax regime. In Ireland overseas investors in the funds pay no Income tax, CGT, Subscription tax, Corporation Tax or Redemption tax to the Irish authorities. Obviously holders of the units do pay income tax on the dividends and CGT on the gains in their country where they are registered to pay taxes. UK investors large or small pay Income tax on dividends and CGT on gains in any offshore fund they hold anywhere in the world, unless their gain is below the taxable threshold or unless they hold the investment in a pension fund or ISA which are tax exempt. Ironically given the coverage it is the smaller savers who can more easily use sensible tax avoidance schemes like pensions and ISAs to avoid tax on their holdings.
In Luxembourg too there is a very favourable tax regime to encourage the establishment of UCITs. Dublin has proved more attractive because it also offers a very low Corporation Tax rate of 12.5% if the sponsor company for the UCIT also wishes to move there.
It is curious how Labour and the BBC concentrate on favourable tax regimes in UK offshore centres but not in these two larger EU locations. I see nothing wrong with the approach of the Irish or Luxembourg authorities who have successfully competed with a tax and services offer which has attracted a lot of business away from London and other large centres. I do detect bias in the recent treatment of tax avoidance stories.They have been unwilling to point out up front that offshore funds do not allow UK citizens to avoid tax on their investments, and do not point out the huge volume of offshore funds generated by EU policy favouring places other than London within the EU.
3 Comments
As always, I am grateful for your lucid explanations of the sphere of international finance matters, John.
Perhaps someone would correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t it Mr Junker (as Luxembourg’s Finance Minister) who so ingeniously contrived the tax laws, or should that be ‘lures’, that drew so much investment to his country?
John
Replace your liberal left leader with a Conservative who can then get on with the task of removing the UK from EU and kneecapping the BBC who’s become a law unto itself and the self-appointed agent of social change in Britain today
Unless Tory backbenchers do their job of returning the Conservative Party to its true course then we are dead in the water
We need to target, attack and disembowel all liberal left influence. The liberal left want to politicise all aspects of humanity and society. Such a state of affairs affords the left significant political and social control. The Tories have done little to combat this cancer, this poison
The BBC and indeed the EU are at the heart of everything that is now wrong with the UK and my party, the Tory party, is partly responsible for that
Act now, dispense with this appalling leader and help liberate this nation from the sclerotic grip of the left
Good morning
I could not help but notice that a lot of people, usually in the arts and the media, seem to want to take Irish or some other EU citizenship. The blame BREXIT but I cannot understand why they would do so ? Perhaps the answer to my question was contained within our kind host piece.
I have also read that there is much disquiet at Auntie because the HMRC now demand that those employed there via limited companies must now pay the full tax. Perhaps Panarama can do a program on that ?