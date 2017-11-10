The EU now threatens the Republic of Ireland with a hard border

A desperate EU now says it will impose a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. The UK should carry on with its plans for no hard border controls when we leave the EU and the customs union which it has set out in published papers. We need not impose any new barriers on the UK side of the border. Will the EU really insist on them on the Republic side? They would be wise to work with the UK to ensure good arrangements on both sides of the border.
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
We can conclude that the EU does not wish to work with the UK on anything and in some cases is not entirely in charge of the agenda of the 27.
As Yaroufacis? said. The EU doesn’t negotiate it makes demands.
Even remainiacs must begin to see the rotten heart of the EU.
Why would anyone want to belong to such an undemocratic organisation.
If the Irish are stupid enough to tolerate the EU wrecking their economy then so be it. I would consider my options very carefully if it was me.
Well what a surprise !
Did anyone really think there would not be some sort of hard Border between these two area’s, given one is in the EU and the other is not.
Too much opportunity to evade taxes and tariffs.
I think the way this can work is:
ROI TO NI AND NI TO ROI = DUTY FREE
EU TO rUK AND rUK TO EU = DUTIABLE
NI/ROI TO rUK = DUTIABLE
rUK TO NI/ROI = DUTY FREE
EU TO NI/ROI = DUTY FREE
NI/ROI TO EU DUTIABLE
So NI and to some extent ROI become a “special area” – we agree not to set up a customs post on the ROI/NI border, EU same on the NI/ROI border.
ROI/EU agrees not to set up a border for our exports to NI/ROI,
UK, rEU each set up customs for incoming goods from NI/ROI.
NI/ROI both get special status within their respective trading areas.
Everybody happy?
This move by the EU is pure blackmail and will probably result in the Irish pulling out . The EU realise that if there is equanimity between N and S Ireland it will destroy their efforts to punish us .
I don’t think that the Irish want chorinated chickens smuggeld into their territory.
The UK is delusional (IMHO) if it thinks that it can be a WTO-tariff (free!) thrid country and not have a visible border with the EU.
Exactly. Again, Redwood seems surprised that leaving the EU has consequences!
The UK is one of the most prosperous and powerful nations on earth. We should not allow ourselves to be bullied and intimated by these crooks in Brussels. Nor should be allow them to interfere in our relations with one of our closest neighbours
How dare they think they can treat us with contempt
We have allies across Europe but we have enemies within the EU and indeed in the UK whose political ambitions are becoming a threat to democracies across Europe
We could of course make it clear to the Irish that should they choose independence they will have tarrif free access to British markets. They will then have options.
The common travel area precedes the EU’s treaties by many decades.
Hence has precedence.
This is the EU’s problem, not our or even Irelands ( unless they decide to revoke the CTA).
Amusingly it will likely require treaty change on their part.
Aren’t they really trying to annexe Northern Ireland but keep the arrangement whereby we pay and Southern Ireland doesn’t?
Brussels is looking increasingly desperate by the day. They have mobilised all of their sleepers within the UK establishment to derail Brexit.
R4 Toady this morning had the usual non stop rant of anti Brexit propaganda. I switched the radio off when they announced the next guest would be Gordon Brown.
Now they want to recruit celebrities to sell themselves to the young and gullible http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/11/09/eu-must-recruit-celebrities-win-hearts-minds-brexit-says-jean/
When you have to work so hard to sell your product, maybe it’s not the salesman but rather the product that needs changing.
looks like the uk position is strengthening and the eu’s weakening
I wonder what the Irish will make of a foreign government telling them what to do ? They didn’t like the British doing it which led to Irish independence. So are they just going to meekly roll over to the EU ?
Perhaps an Irish in/out EU referendum is required to concentrate minds over in Brussels.
You have always known that NI leaving the CU must result in a hard border; otherwise the EU would have no way of controlling the flow of good that do not meet their health and product standards. You were warned but did not care.
Your ideological project is falling to dust. As the older people you conned into voting for Brexit die off, the young can increasingly see the chaos that you and your ilk have caused, damaging their opportunities for the future.. The only good news is that Brexit is destroying the Tory party. You will probably be out of power for a generation when this is all over.
You are disgrace, whose delusional ranting has damaging our prospertity and is reducing the UK to insignificance on the world stage. Historians will judge you kindly.
Let the Northern Irish have a vote on whether they want to stay or not in the Single-Market.
If Scotland can get a referendum, why can’t Northern Ireland on a technical matter.
Northern Ireland will remain a part of the UK no matter what happens. The only difference is that it may have a special economic status.
Surely you do not want to follow the bad example set by Spain you criticized so much, Mr Redwood ?
There will be no hard border on the island of Ireland so you had better get used to it. After 100 years of a political border scarring the land we are now not going to allow anyone erect an economic one
Sounds to me like the opening shots in the Irexit saga.
Imagine that people travelling from Eire to the North have difficulty in leaving and then find themselves with easy and control free access to the UK
Perhaps the EU will put up a wall and surveillance towers to prevent unauthorised exits? Exit visas?
I seem to remember that this was tried before
I do agree that the UK should not impose a hard border and if the EU tries to do so they may find a distinct lack of co-operation. After all there has been an open border since 1926.
On a recent trip, for the first time I detected some disillusionment with the EU in Ireland and it would be a mistake for the EU to think that they will simply do as they are told!
We may have to all have ID cards to control immigration after Brexit, but I will not be holding my breath as the new dud minister in charge of the Home Office is no better at bringing down migrant numbers than the failure that preceded her. How many hundreds of thousands have they ‘lost’?
It would be some maverick who bet on the Home Secretary lasting.
The EU may have to deal with the IRA. Good luck!
The Single Market, which we are going to leave at 11 p.m. on 29th March 2019, has a carefully policed and controlled border. Nobody questions that.
When we leave and become a third country, we will, of necessity, be outside that border.
This is not news. It has been gradually evolving since the 1975 referendum where both Mr Heath and Mr Wilson lied about the political aspects of the “common market”.
The problem – unless we join EFTA and stay in the EEA is insoluble – as perhaps M. Barnier and his backers knew all the time.
Irexit?
A sure sign that they, the EU, are vindictive and getting very worried. It would not surprise me if Ireland decided that they too have had enough of this inward looking socialist experiment that is showing signs of ultimate disintegration. I do not know what the Irish think but for me they would be a welcome addition to the Commonwealth. Despite the “Troubles” of the last century they have been a net contributor to the UK, more so than any EU nation I can think of.