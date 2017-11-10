We will leave the EU on 29 March 2019

It is good the government is moving an amendment to confirm our exit date. It is two years nine months later than many Leave voters wanted. It means we will have paid the EU an extra £30bn after we decided to leave in extra contributions which gives them a win. Around £8bn of that extra cost came about thanks to Gina Miller and the courts, delaying our exit by a costly nine months. Let’s now get on with it and have no more delays.
Indeed Mrs May is already £8bn down on the deal. Anyone running a business in this perilous state would be fired by shareholders (perhaps excepting certain former RBS bankers).
Brown says a crisis next summer will keep us in.
If we don’t leave then let us be the first EU country to scrap its own Parliament.
Let’s embrace the EU wholly and honestly and completely instead of via this dinner/groping/debating/pension club we call our democratic legislature.
Let’s know our EU political parties, policies and their politicians as well as we do our own LibLabCon parties and Question Time faces – in fact I’m surprised that anyone who voted Remain doesn’t know them already. After all, they’re the ones telling Leave voters they’re stupid and didn’t know what they were doing.
Scrap all domestic politicians throughout the EU if it proves that you can’t leave and settle your own laws.
Imagine the savings !
Yes, and the captain of the Titanic was certain he’d make it across the Atlantic, until he didn’t.
The debate to be had is whether you should install a fully competent Brexit believing team to deliver a good result, or risk hitting an iceberg with this one. Frankly the country has had enough of well-meaning but useless leaders. There are people in the Tory party who could carry this off with verve and panache – why not put them in position? Perhaps because many of your colleagues actually want us to go down, because they have their own personal lifeboats?
We will unless the EU use Article 222 to “put down” our Brexit “revolt.” We need to leave now and negotiate on a level playing field. We should not be negotiating Brexit with the EU under EU rules paying £1 billion a week for the privilege.
Let’s not forget one of the biggest delays was by remainer May who wasted a whole year before triggering article 50. Sorry John, I hope you are right in that we leave in March 2019 but I do not trust our self serving politicians, many of whom are trying to thwart the will of the people with their delaying tactics. Nor do I trust this Government to walk away as they have promised if it is a bad deal. The red line must be we come out of the single market, out of the customs union and NO MORE MONEY offered in the so called divorce bill. What has been offered is too much already.
The biggest worry is that May’s Government is getting weaker by the day and will allow Corbyn to get into power before March, 2019. If that happens, we can all kiss goodbye to Brexit.
The remainiacs will be having attacks of the vapours now some concrete dates are in the frame.
Watch the disruption start with Miller trying to nullify the date.
Let’s just get on and leave.
Every utterance from Brussels is threats.
If you capitulate there will be revolution on the streets.
Agreed, time to get real.
Lord Kerr a crossbencher says it is not yet guaranteed. He reckons it can be undone.
Now that’s really not fair on Gina Miller. Parliament could and should have voted properly at any time and her case would have had no basis to proceed but the Government was scared to put it to the vote. In particular the time and money wasted at the Supreme Court was the fault of the Government.
She won at the Supreme Court because she was right in law and you should admit that.
And I also remember it was Mrs May who specifically told the Supreme Court that there was no need for them to rush as she wasn’t going to trigger Article 51 before the spring anyway. They were prepared to move much more quickly if the government had wanted.
Was it also not the case that the Miller court case was successful because it was ruled that Article 50 was irrevocable once enacted and yet the very opposite is now being argued by those determined to ignore the will of the people and keep the UK in the EU?
It is not such a bad idea IMHO. The EU27 needs to get on with many other challenges and is not served with a revoking of article 50. There will be time after March 2019 to work out new trade deals, something that would take quite a few years anyway.
Showing a determined front to the EU has paid off for us in the past ; Maggie played her cards like this and gave us a dignity and a pay back .
Chicken vs egg. Without needless dithering from the government, there would have been no opportunity for anti-independence campaigners to disrupt the process.
If one wishes to prevent further delay, one must deal with the real reasons for the current delay: why wasn’t the Article 50 letter sent immediately by either Cameron or May?
NAMING THE DAY
There’s no legal requirement to pass legislation naming the time and date we Leave the European Union.
The Treaties automatically cease to apply two years after Article 50 was invoked.
Mrs May however, is quite right to place this time and date in the legislation, and I can’t see how it can be avoided, otherwise the rest of the Great Repeal Bill will be a waste of time, because it won’t say when any of it comes into law.
And it’s not appropriate to pass legislation of this magnitude and leave it to the Government to arbitrarily decide if and when the legislation is ever applied.
Neither does ‘naming the day’ emasculate Parliament. If Parliament wants to change its’ mind between now and March 29th 2019, it can pass a vote of no confidence in the Government.
What this does however is to prevent Parliament from doing, is obstructing Brexit by the use of procedural devices, slight of hand and by placing political pressure on the Government
They will now have to put up or shut up.
‘Naming the day’ and enshrining it in law will also concentrate the minds of the EU and go further to disabuse them of any idea that we are Remaining.
Now that 11pm on Friday March 29th 2019 has been named, why don’t we have a Special Bank Holiday on Monday March 1st 2019, so we can celebrate all weekend. March 1st is, in any event Saint David’s Day in Wales.
I absolutely agree with you – let’s get on with leaving. The people are getting angry and impatient with the lack of progress in doing so.
Gina Miller should be sent an itemised bill for that 8bn even though there is no legal basis for it !
Blame the judges, eh. Your contempt for the rule of law is shameful.
Good news though It’s going to be a very very long 17 months !
Upward and onward to the cliff!
We will see who votes for the amendment and post leaflets through every door in Constituencies of MPs who vote against.
Mrs. May’s words did sound clear and positive and I welcome them. I only she can deliver on them without being undermined.
Further googling of Lord Kerr reveals his Article 50 statement is old news. Why it was revisited this morning on the Radio4 today programme I don’t know. A cynic might say it was to take the edge off Mrs. May’s statement. I couldn’t possibly comment.
Heseltine says that stating an exact date “creates Uncertainty.”
Yeah,”war is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength”
Charles Moore was BBC Question Time last night. He has some interesting views though you have to listen carefully, as he is not the best at explaining them.
He said that the government will have to make it clear ‘in the next three or four weeks’ what we are going to do to achieve the Brexit we voted for’.
More worryingly, he answered another question about the state of the government by saying it gave the appearance of a government paralysed by fear.
JR, come on, Gina Miller no more delayed the Art50 letter than I did. The reality is the Cameron government hadn’t prepared for Brexit, so thankfully used the Miller case as an excuse. Not least because Mrs May is into displacement activity.
You could have, and should have, had a vote in Parliament in summer 2016 because most of the honourable members would not have dared to oppose the Referendum so close to the result. As indeed happened in March 2017.
It will also reassure those on the EU side who are very glad to move on without the UK, possibly after a small financial loss (depending on how one sees the balance of mutual obligations). the UK, especially present day UK is completely incompatible with the EU where the vast majority supports cooperation and integration and has learnt two very expensive lessons about nationalism in the 20th century, while the UK seems to indulge in romantic fantasies about a heroic past end a bright future in splendid isolation.