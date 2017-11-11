Lets have a budget that helps the UK for a change

Instead of thinking of giving away more of our money to secure talks with the EU the Treasury should be preparing to spend the money we save on our own priorities as soon as possible. That is what we voted for in the referendum. There is no need to pay to talk!
If we could be sure of an extra £12 bn from March 2019 we would be free to get on with spending increases and tax cuts to power faster growth and improve public services. Why is cutting the EU contribution one of the few cuts the Treasury will not contemplate?
The Treasury also needs to avoid doing more harm. Its Stamp duty and Buy to let taxes harmed housing. Its VED and diesel attack harmed new cars. Now there is briefing around the idea of more taxes on diesels which is an odd proposal given the importance of diesel car engines to the UK auto industry. There have been past rumours of tax attacks on the sef employed, on pension savers and anyone of enterprise or prudence.
What we want instead is a budget that provides more incentives to save, to invest, to produce, to build homes. We need a budget that rediscovers the truth that lower tax rates and faster growth bring in more revenue. At a time when the Republicans are planning major tax cuts it would be a bad idea to be still putting taxes up to make us less competitive and to encourage people and companies with enterprise to move abroad.
6 Comments
Instead according to the FT this morning your getting this …
“Hammond risks small business backlash with Budget shake-up of VAT. Chancellor seeks to raise £2bn a year by reducing £85,000 turnover threshold”
Who comes up with vote winners like this? Did you learn nothing from the social care cock up at the last election? £2billion for the sake of alienating whats left of your core vote.
The budget will be another opportunity for Hammond to engineer a slowdown in the economy and blame Brexit.
We have the highest taxes in history and no doubt he will want to increase them again.
He’s totally out of step with the country.
Osbourne’s last budget attacked dividends received. This hits small companies as they cannot use ISA’s. Hammond in his first budget, not only went for those Self Employed but hit again small companies dividends. How can I support The Conservative Party?
We need a budget which taxes foreign workers at least as much as locals and not less.
We need a budget which encourages everyone to keep the best leading intellectual property in this country.
We need a budget which hands more power over to individual citizens and away from arms of the state.
“What we want instead is a budget that provides more incentives to save…”
Really? And then get clobbered 40% on IHT.
How about a scheme where us older folk can avoid tax by financing our younger
family members with their university loans ? Scrap the seven year rule for gifting money.
Hammond will not deliver any tax cuts….just increases. The Tory infatuation with austerity will deliver a Corbyn victory at the next general election.