Today we remember the many who died in the two world wars of the last century and later conflicts. I will lay wreaths in Burghfield in the morning and Wokingham in the afternoon.
As this year is part of the centenary remembrance of the Great War, there have been plenty of historical films and books of what happened in that prolonged and devastating conflict.
There have been attempts to defend and explain the actions of those in charge of the armies which suffered such terrible losses in attack after attack. All too often the promised impact of preparatory bombardment did not work, leaving the attacking troops to be killed in their thousands as they stumbled through barbed wire onto machine gun emplacements. There was little understanding and little ability to handle the many medical conditions brought on by the water, mud and disease that spread in the trenches, and even less sympathy for the psychological conditions many soldiers developed after prolonged exposure to shells, mortars and bombs.
The recruitment of massed citizens armies made politicans and Generals more blase about the extent of the losses. Wellington in the Peninsula was careful to protect his troops and avoid battles where losses would be large because he knew he could not easily replace his professional small army. In contrast the Generals in the First War on both sides just assumed they could recruit many more replacements. The French had to face a mutiny when troops protested about their mistreatment, whilst many Russians ended up as revolutionaries appalled by the suffering they had experienced in their army.
The bad political failures included the Peace Treaty at the end. The terms of this seemed to help set up another gruesome conflict twenty years later. A war is only successful if after victory the victors secure a stable and well founded peace.
The two wars have cast a shadow over the lives of those of us who came after the carnage, as we have sought to understand the suffering of our grandparents and parents and the sacrifices of many in their generations. It cast a far worse cloud over those who lived through the violence. Twice liberty was defended and the allies were ultimately victorious, but only after herculean effort.
We should take away from the events of more than one hundred years ago the need to expect more of politics to avoid conflicts becoming so violent. Where armed conflict is unavoidable we should expect those who do lead or direct troops into battles to take more care of them, working out how to concentrate and use force more effectively than either side managed for much of the First World War. That war is infamous for the deployment of chemical weapons on a large scale, for the cruel dominance of the machine gun and shell, and for the many heroic but too often futile attempts by infantry to break through massively strong defensive positions.
The Donald in Vietnam LIVE. It is astonishing how an American President can stand in Hanoi. His speech should amaze all the leftie-liberals who speak stupidly of Trump being a warmonger or a racist or both and more. It seems only yesterday when grandees from Labour were demonstrating against the USA through the streets of London. Amazing they do not wish Trump to visit the UK. Mr Speaker wishes him not to set foot in Parliament but the President of Vietnam Trần Đại Quang whose people fought America tooth and nail, welcomes him with open arms. We have some Parliamentarians who need to start studying politics and international affairs. Donald’s words are coming from a real person.
The world is safer with our Donald than if we had a Mr Flowery Pompous Pants in charge
We will always remember them, each and every one.
Don’t know how you can expect anyone to comment on this..what happened was murder and criminal on many levels but particulary at the top. As one commentator remarked recently the Kaiser who largely started the first war was allowed to escape over the border into the Netherlands one day before the armstice came into being and no more was heard. The old field marshals and generals who showed total disregard for the welfare of their men took their pensions and medals and retired off into old age comforted by the fact that they knew the British public would be forgiving. It was indeed an age of ignorance which we still remember..poor british innocent youth mass murdered- germans and french too
Jack Snell – with respect, this will never do. Those who think their forebears ignorant do no service to their memory. The millions on both sides who volunteered, marched off singing and died for their countries knew what they were doing. I interviewed many old Tommies 45 and 50 years ago and know that for a fact.
Nor were the generals donkeys leading lions. There were no heaven-born soldiers, no Alexanders, Marlboroughs or Napoleons, in the Great War, but no man can do more than his best. It was a period when the defensive had an overwhelming advantage over the offensive. Circumstances dictated a war of attrition, and that is what Europe got.
After the war Lord Haig uttered not a word in his own justification. Instead he devoted the rest of his life to serving his veterans. It is neither fair nor true to say men like him pocketed their medals and retired in comfort.
Reading this blog is not conditional upon anyone commenting.
And despite saying you didn’t know how John could expect anyone to comment on his reflections about Remembrance Day, gosh….you just did!
Sadly, I feel that successive Governments have not done enough to protect the things that those people fought for. Many of our customs and traditions have been carelessly thrown away.
I often wonder if those who sacrificed so much, were alive today, if they would think it had all been worth it.
However, on this sad and solemn day , ‘We Will Remember Them’.
Beautifully put
There was an old soldier on the radio yesterday who told about his experience of fighting in a tank, when he was the sole survivor after a hit. He was around a hundred years old and had a midland accent. It was as if my dad had returned. He would have been the same age and had the same accent. He died at 64, probably from stress, and he told me that the same happened to him when fighting in the Libyan desert. The driver was missing on the day his tank, which he commanded, was hit and he had to take over as driver in the front. His crew were destroyed.
Yesterday, my better half turned on the Remembrance Day memorial in the Albert Hall. All the old soldiers from later useless disastrous wars trooped around and then the camera turned on to Mrs May watching with Mz Greening. These two have decided to teach the Transgender agenda to children, capitulate to Verhofstadt and Junker and trash the armed forces. I said it made me want to puke and that my it would not have pleased those who fought and died. I was called an embittered old man. I don’t know how any decent politician can stand the stench.
And now this week of all weeks, the EU is sending out the message, we want more money from you, or we will not talk.
Once again it appears we will be on our own.
History repeats itself in strange ways sometimes.
We will remember them.
Yes, John, we will remember the sacrifices our young men made to keep us free. I will remember my brother who fell in the Falklands conflict. Many of us have relatives whom we will remember in particular today but they are always in our thoughts no matter what day it is.
Let’s strive to keep the freedoms they gave us so many years ago.
Indeed and let us ensure they are properly and efficiently equipped to do so. Military procurement has, in general, been run appallingly badly.
I think most who died in WW1 and WW2 would have despised us.
– for our lack of duty
– for our slovenliness
– for our materialism
– for our weakness
Since nuclear weaponry there won’t wars like those again so I don’t think there is anything to learn but humility.
The Germans have been given a free pass because *the Nazis* did it – be this in drama, documentary, academia or news but particularly in film. We English, on the other hand, are the Hollywood villains and guilty of everything.
We allowed our own heroes to be portrayed badly or written out of history altogether.
We hold our manhood cheap.
We were actually invaded by a foreign power in WW2 and adopted their culture, traditions and mannerisms thereafter.
We became Americans and have danced to their tune ever since. A great evil was averted but our nation was sacrificed doing so.
All I have to say at the war memorial this morning is that I’m very sorry we allowed it to happen.
Some truth in this alas too.
Politicians create wars either through their neglect or their fanatical ambition. Generals have in the past tried to re fight the previous war, you do not find many free thinkers in the senior levels of the military. They get where they are by not questioning the status quo. Both the fighting and the free thinking come from drafted civilians. It is the civilians in uniform who carry the burden and end on the Menin Gate, not to forget those not in uniform who suffer similar consequences.
In support of my view consider the following. The Treaty of Versailles that gave rise to Hitler. The ignoring of fascism by France and the UK at the outbreak of the Spanish Civil War . Ignoring Hitler’s first moves at European domination. The BEF expecting to fight the 1914/18 war all over again. The French in similar vein in the Maginot Line with an open door via Belgium. The disdain for Hugh Dowding who was a free thinker. The fighter aircraft we got through the wisdom of civilians, and so it went on until the civilians got control.
If there is an answer it is to improve the quality of politicians, and I would suggest the first steps have been taken in the election of the Donald. Most professional politicians are about as useful as an ashtray on a motorbike.
WW1 affected every family in the UK. I often wonder how my grandmother coped who lost both her husband and her young brother aged 20 – my grandfather and great uncle. My great uncle is still out there on the Somme battlefield somewhere with no known grave. If somehow we could ask them, if they could see the UK today would they say it was worth it ?
Remembering my and all families whose losses and sacrifices were so great.
Lions led by donkeys.
“We will remember them”.