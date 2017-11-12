Remembrance Day in Wokingham

This year there was no march to the Church given the disruption to the town centre owing to the building works and the replacement of road surfaces and pavements. Instead Councillors and representatives of the uniformed organisations made their own way to All Saints for a moving Remembrance service.

We returned to the Town Hall to lay wreaths before the list of names of the dead from the World wars and other conflicts. The service and ceremony were well attended.

I would like to thank the organisers and all who joined in to show how the community as whole remembers.